Mcdonald County, MO

Mcdonald County Softball heading to the State Tournament

By Tichina Coleman
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fvIwG_0iYQBEo400

The Mcdonald County Mustangs softball team are headed to the State Tournament. After defeating the Nevada Lady Tigers in the Class 4 District 7 Softball Championship 8-3.

The Mustangs jumped out to a 5-0 lead early in the game. Then, Nevada would rally back scoring three runs to make the score 5-3.

Mcdonald County kept their composure and then would score three runs in top of the fourth that would seal the game. Some great pitching from Junior Pitcher Nevaeh Dodson really help kept Nevada from rallying another comeback.

Head Coach Heath Alumbaugh said,” You know the biggest thing that stood today and we’ve talked about it…Coach Greyhouse talked about the maturity of our team this last week. You know we talked about you’ll play from behind in a district championship game and throughout the district tournament and they just showed a level of maturity we’ve not seen all season came out today ready to go…talked about attacking early in the count early on in the game and we were able to do that in the first inning…then just follow that up solid defensively solid outing out of Nevaeh Dodson in the circle…talk about it all the time do that and we’ve got a chance.”

