Space X Launches Eutelsat Hotbird 13F SatelliteAntonio SaillantCape Canaveral, FL
Elon Musk's SpaceX Just Carried A Russian Cosmonaut W/The Long-Term Space Station Crew, Raising Understandable QuestionsDOPE Quick ReadsCape Canaveral, FL
St. John's River, alligators and the plight of cows: Exploring beautiful FloridaJoAnn RyanChristmas, FL
WATCH REPLAY: Defense Shines as Melbourne Bulldogs Defeat Harmony 9-7 in District Match-Up
WATCH REPLAY: The Melbourne Bulldogs were on the road for their second of three straight district matchups as they took on the Harmony Longhorns and won a 9-7 thriller that went down to the final seconds. Tonight’s rare Tuesday night action was a makeup game due to Hurricane Ian and...
Arrests In Brevard County: October 17, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
Eastern Florida State College To Host NJCAA District/FCSAA State Volleyball Tournament Starting Nov. 4
BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – Eastern Florida State College will host the NJCAA District/FCSAA State Volleyball Tournament in November. The tournament was originally scheduled to be held at Suncoast Credit Union Arena at Florida Southwestern State College but the effects of Hurricane Ian have forced the tournament to be moved to Titan Field House.
Indian River Lagoon Day Set Nov. 5 at Front Street Park in Melbourne, Admission is Free
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The cities of Melbourne, Palm Bay and Satellite Beach and the Brevard County Natural Resources Management Department invite you to enjoy Indian River Lagoon Day, a fun-filled day focused on celebrating the importance of the Indian River Lagoon. The event will take place on Saturday,...
GORILLA ROOFING WEATHER REPORT: Forecast Calls for Partly Sunny Skies, High Around 72 for Brevard On Wednesday
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The National Weather Service calls for partly sunny skies on Wednesday, with a high near 72 and north northwest winds of 10 to 15 mph. Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a...
OBITUARY: Long-Time Palm Bay Resident Earl Hill Died Oct. 13 of Natural Causes at Age 99
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Earl Hill, a long-time resident of Palm Bay, died of natural causes at the age of 99 on October 13, 2022. Earl is survived by his daughters Nancy Kehl (Hans) and Judy Nichols (Douglas), grandchildren Wendy and Tom, and three great-grandchildren. He is pre-deceased by his wife Dorothy and three siblings.
Eastern Florida State College Women’s Soccer Ranked No. 2 in NJCAA Division I Poll
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The Eastern Florida State College women’s soccer team is ranked second in the latest NJCAA Division I poll released on Monday. The defending national champions lost for the first time since last season and are now 9-1 overall on the season. They were No. 1 for the first eight weeks of the season.
5-Year Old Mixed Breed Male Dog ‘Lucky’ Featured on K-9 Junny’s Dating Site
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Lucky, a 5-year-old mixed breed is spotlighted on Brevard County Sheriff’s K-9 Junny’s Dating Site. Lucky likes to take long walks on the beach or chill nights watching movies. He is up to date with vaccines, microchipped, and seeking my new lady lucky...
Dassault Aviation Selects Florida’s Space Coast for New Major Maintenance Facility, Will Bring 400 Jobs to Brevard
BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – The Economic Development Commission of Florida’s Space Coast (EDC) and the Melbourne Orlando International Airport (MLB) announced Dassault Falcon Jet, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dassault Aviation, a global leader in the aerospace industry, has selected Florida’s Space Coast for its new major maintenance facility.
All-New Route from Melbourne Orlando International Airport to Minneapolis-St. Paul On Sun Country Airlines Set Next February
BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – The Melbourne Orlando International Airport (MLB) announced the addition of an all-new route to Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minnesota, onboard Sun Country Airlines. Flights to and from the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport will begin in February 2023 onboard the airline’s fleet of 737s.
Palm Bay Woman Dies After Vehicle Crashes Into Two Pedestrians near New Haven Avenue
BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – A 25-year-old Palm Bay man was killed Tuesday night after a vehicle crashed into two pedestrians between New Haven Avenue and Melbourne Avenue. The 25-year-old Palm Bay woman is identified as Rikki Brianna Grace. Police say they responded to the crash scene...
EVENT SPOTLIGHT: Warbird Air Museum Veterans Day Weekend Open House Set for Nov. 11 to 13
BREVARD COUNTY • TITUSVILLE, FLORIDA – The Valiant Air Command Warbird Air Museum is proud to announce its upcoming Veterans Day Weekend Open House. Admission to the museum will be free to all U.S. military and Veterans, past and present, on November 11, 12, and 13, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Florida residents will get free admission.
WHEEL OF FUGITIVE: Brevard Sheriff’s Office Names Michael Kolb ‘Fugitive of the Week’
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office has named 46-year-old Michael Kolb BCSO’s Fugitive of the Week in this week’s edition of “Wheel of Fugitive.”. Kolb is wanted for two warrants on Violation of Probation reference Possession of Meth and Possession of a...
Friends of the Children’s Advocacy Center of Brevard Annual James Bond 007 Gala Set Nov. 4
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The Friends of the Children’s Advocacy Center of Brevard will present the 6th Annual James Bond Themed Gala TOMORROW NEVER DIES to benefit the Children’s Advocacy Center of Brevard. This Gala event will be held on Friday, Nov. 4, at the Red Ginger,...
UPDATE: Melbourne Police Release Identity of Pedestrian Killed in Motorcycle Crash
BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – Melbourne Police released the identity of the pedestrian killed by a motorcycle Sunday, October 2, near Sarno Road and Ironwood Drive. The identity of the pedestrian is 87-year-old Gerda DiFeo from Melbourne. Police say they reported to the crash around 8:20 p.m....
WATCH: Cocoa Police K9 Maverick Helps Take Down Suspect Wanted for Aggravated Assault
ABOVE VIDEO: Cocoa Police released a video on Wednesday after they assisted the Rockledge Police Department in arresting a suspect wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. BREVARD COUNTY • COCOA, FLORIDA – Cocoa Police released a video on Wednesday after they assisted the Rockledge Police Department in arresting...
Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey Selected to Lead Florida Department of Law Enforcement Transition Team
TALLAHASSEE, FLORIDA – Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey has been selected to lead the newly appointed Florida Department of Law Enforcement Commissioner Mark Glass’ transition team. Prior to his appointment as FDLE commissioner, Glass served as director of Florida Capitol Police, overseeing all safety and security efforts in...
Florida Man Indicted by Grand Jury for First-Degree Murder After Overdose Death
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FLORIDA – Seminole County Grand Jury indicted 31-year-old Alfredo Nieves III for First-Degree Murder-Distribution of a Controlled Substance in connection to the death of 27-year-old Adam Rainaldi discovered at South Saint Lucie Drive in Casselberry on June 23, 2022. Nieves was identified by Seminole County Sheriff’s Deputies...
