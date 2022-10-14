ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merritt Island, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spacecoastdaily.com

Arrests In Brevard County: October 17, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

Eastern Florida State College To Host NJCAA District/FCSAA State Volleyball Tournament Starting Nov. 4

BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – Eastern Florida State College will host the NJCAA District/FCSAA State Volleyball Tournament in November. The tournament was originally scheduled to be held at Suncoast Credit Union Arena at Florida Southwestern State College but the effects of Hurricane Ian have forced the tournament to be moved to Titan Field House.
MELBOURNE, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

Dassault Aviation Selects Florida’s Space Coast for New Major Maintenance Facility, Will Bring 400 Jobs to Brevard

BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – The Economic Development Commission of Florida’s Space Coast (EDC) and the Melbourne Orlando International Airport (MLB) announced Dassault Falcon Jet, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dassault Aviation, a global leader in the aerospace industry, has selected Florida’s Space Coast for its new major maintenance facility.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

All-New Route from Melbourne Orlando International Airport to Minneapolis-St. Paul On Sun Country Airlines Set Next February

BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – The Melbourne Orlando International Airport (MLB) announced the addition of an all-new route to Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minnesota, onboard Sun Country Airlines. Flights to and from the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport will begin in February 2023 onboard the airline’s fleet of 737s.
MELBOURNE, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

WATCH: Cocoa Police K9 Maverick Helps Take Down Suspect Wanted for Aggravated Assault

ABOVE VIDEO: Cocoa Police released a video on Wednesday after they assisted the Rockledge Police Department in arresting a suspect wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. BREVARD COUNTY • COCOA, FLORIDA – Cocoa Police released a video on Wednesday after they assisted the Rockledge Police Department in arresting...
COCOA, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

Florida Man Indicted by Grand Jury for First-Degree Murder After Overdose Death

SEMINOLE COUNTY, FLORIDA – Seminole County Grand Jury indicted 31-year-old Alfredo Nieves III for First-Degree Murder-Distribution of a Controlled Substance in connection to the death of 27-year-old Adam Rainaldi discovered at South Saint Lucie Drive in Casselberry on June 23, 2022. Nieves was identified by Seminole County Sheriff’s Deputies...
CASSELBERRY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy