GoPSUsports.com
First Nittany Lion Open Cup in Three Years Concluded Sunday
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The Penn State men's and women's fencing teams hosted the first Nittany Lion Open Cup in three years on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 15-16, in the White Building. In this exhibition event, almost every single member of both the men's and women's teams were able to compete in their respected events.
GoPSUsports.com
Penn State Women’s Tennis Continues Action at Buckeye Invitational
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Penn State women's tennis team continued play at the Buckeye Invitational. The Nittany Lions will conclude their run in the tournament on Sunday, Oct. 16. Singles. Alina Lebedeva defeated Abby Siminski of Xavier 6-4, 6-3. Olivia Dorner prevailed over Kat Lyman of Xavier 4-6, 6-3,...
GoPSUsports.com
Penn State Completes First Day at Quail Valley Collegiate
VERO BEACH, Fla. – The Penn State men's golf team finished the opening two rounds of the Quail Valley Collegiate Invitational at 12-under, 564, and in a tie for 12th place in a tightly-packed team race Sunday. Just two strokes separate the seventh through 12th-place teams in the strong...
GoPSUsports.com
Penn State Women’s Tennis Kicks Off Play at Buckeye Invitational
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Penn State women's tennis team opened play at the Buckeye Invitational on Friday. The Nittany Lions will continue play in the tournament on Saturday, Oct. 15. Singles. Alina Lebedeva prevailed over Blessing Nwaozuzu of Xavier 6-3, 6-4. Yvonne Zuffova fell to Shelly Bereznyak of Ohio...
GoPSUsports.com
No. 10/10 Penn State Falls to No. 5/4 Michigan, 41-17
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The No. 10/10 Penn State football team (5-1, 2-1 Big Ten) dropped its first contest of the 2022 campaign by a score of 41-17 to No. 5/4 Michigan (7-0, 4-0 Big Ten) in Michigan Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The Nittany Lions' defense held the Michigan...
GoPSUsports.com
No. 14 Penn State Hangs on for Five-Set win at Iowa
CORALVILLE, Iowa – No. 14 Penn State survived a five-set scare to stay unbeaten in the all-time series with Iowa, defeating the Hawkeyes 3-2 (25-27, 25-22, 25-15, 20-25, 15-13) in a Big Ten women's volleyball match Saturday night at Xtream Arena. The Nittany Lions improved to 15-4 overall and...
GoPSUsports.com
Janecke Tallies Two Goals in 2-2 Draw to No. 14/15 Boston College
CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. – A two goal game by Tessa Janecke kept the No. 11/13 Penn State Nittany Lions in the game as they drew to a 2-2 tie against No. 14/15 Boston College on Saturday. HOW IT HAPPENED. After a scoreless opening period, Tessa Janecke found the back...
GoPSUsports.com
Third Quarter Burst Leads No. 4 Penn State to Road Win at Bucknell
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The Penn State Nittany Lion field hockey team (12-2, 5-1 B1G), ranked No. 4 in the NFHCA Coaches Poll, rolled to a 4-0 win at Bucknell (4-9) in a non-conference field hockey game. The Nittany Lions exploded for three goals in the third period to break open what was a close 1-0 game at halftime to coast to victory on the road.
GoPSUsports.com
Men's Hockey Defeats Mercyhurst, 4-1, To Complete Series Sweep
ERIE, Pa. – Four different goal scorers paced No. 20 Penn State to a 4-1 victory and series sweep against Mercyhurst in non-conference action on Friday night at the Mercyhurst Ice Center. HOW IT HAPPENED. Penn State (4-0-0) opened the scoring for the fourth-straight game to start the season...
