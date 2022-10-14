ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
GoPSUsports.com

First Nittany Lion Open Cup in Three Years Concluded Sunday

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The Penn State men's and women's fencing teams hosted the first Nittany Lion Open Cup in three years on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 15-16, in the White Building. In this exhibition event, almost every single member of both the men's and women's teams were able to compete in their respected events.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
GoPSUsports.com

Penn State Women’s Tennis Continues Action at Buckeye Invitational

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Penn State women's tennis team continued play at the Buckeye Invitational. The Nittany Lions will conclude their run in the tournament on Sunday, Oct. 16. Singles. Alina Lebedeva defeated Abby Siminski of Xavier 6-4, 6-3. Olivia Dorner prevailed over Kat Lyman of Xavier 4-6, 6-3,...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
GoPSUsports.com

Penn State Completes First Day at Quail Valley Collegiate

VERO BEACH, Fla. – The Penn State men's golf team finished the opening two rounds of the Quail Valley Collegiate Invitational at 12-under, 564, and in a tie for 12th place in a tightly-packed team race Sunday. Just two strokes separate the seventh through 12th-place teams in the strong...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
GoPSUsports.com

Penn State Women’s Tennis Kicks Off Play at Buckeye Invitational

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Penn State women's tennis team opened play at the Buckeye Invitational on Friday. The Nittany Lions will continue play in the tournament on Saturday, Oct. 15. Singles. Alina Lebedeva prevailed over Blessing Nwaozuzu of Xavier 6-3, 6-4. Yvonne Zuffova fell to Shelly Bereznyak of Ohio...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
GoPSUsports.com

No. 10/10 Penn State Falls to No. 5/4 Michigan, 41-17

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The No. 10/10 Penn State football team (5-1, 2-1 Big Ten) dropped its first contest of the 2022 campaign by a score of 41-17 to No. 5/4 Michigan (7-0, 4-0 Big Ten) in Michigan Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The Nittany Lions' defense held the Michigan...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
GoPSUsports.com

No. 14 Penn State Hangs on for Five-Set win at Iowa

CORALVILLE, Iowa – No. 14 Penn State survived a five-set scare to stay unbeaten in the all-time series with Iowa, defeating the Hawkeyes 3-2 (25-27, 25-22, 25-15, 20-25, 15-13) in a Big Ten women's volleyball match Saturday night at Xtream Arena. The Nittany Lions improved to 15-4 overall and...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
GoPSUsports.com

Third Quarter Burst Leads No. 4 Penn State to Road Win at Bucknell

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The Penn State Nittany Lion field hockey team (12-2, 5-1 B1G), ranked No. 4 in the NFHCA Coaches Poll, rolled to a 4-0 win at Bucknell (4-9) in a non-conference field hockey game. The Nittany Lions exploded for three goals in the third period to break open what was a close 1-0 game at halftime to coast to victory on the road.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
GoPSUsports.com

Men's Hockey Defeats Mercyhurst, 4-1, To Complete Series Sweep

ERIE, Pa. – Four different goal scorers paced No. 20 Penn State to a 4-1 victory and series sweep against Mercyhurst in non-conference action on Friday night at the Mercyhurst Ice Center. HOW IT HAPPENED. Penn State (4-0-0) opened the scoring for the fourth-straight game to start the season...
STATE COLLEGE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy