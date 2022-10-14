ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Canaveral, FL

spacecoastdaily.com

Dassault Aviation Selects Florida’s Space Coast for New Major Maintenance Facility, Will Bring 400 Jobs to Brevard

BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – The Economic Development Commission of Florida’s Space Coast (EDC) and the Melbourne Orlando International Airport (MLB) announced Dassault Falcon Jet, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dassault Aviation, a global leader in the aerospace industry, has selected Florida’s Space Coast for its new major maintenance facility.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

All-New Route from Melbourne Orlando International Airport to Minneapolis-St. Paul On Sun Country Airlines Set Next February

BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – The Melbourne Orlando International Airport (MLB) announced the addition of an all-new route to Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minnesota, onboard Sun Country Airlines. Flights to and from the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport will begin in February 2023 onboard the airline’s fleet of 737s.
MELBOURNE, FL
click orlando

JAWS: Large alligator soaks up sun, surf on Florida beach

MELBOURNE BEACH, Fla. – It was a beach day for this large alligator. Kyle Hussey was on Melbourne Beach the morning of Oct. 14 when he spotted an animal that isn’t usually found on the beach, an alligator. [TRENDING: Batter up: Old Sugar Mill Pancake House opens in...
MELBOURNE BEACH, FL
click orlando

RESULTS 2022: Breaking down Brevard County’s ballot issues

ORLANDO, Fla. – Brevard County voters will find themselves dealing with a long list of issues and amendments on their November ballot. The county is asking voters to decide on a property tax increase to give a raise to staff at Brevard Public Schools. [RESULTS 2022: VOTER GUIDE: What...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

Arrests In Brevard County: October 17, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
disneyfanatic.com

Tragic Report: Man Dies After Riding Disney World’s PeopleMover

An 83-year-old man–whose name has been omitted from this report since its original publication out of respect for his family–was enjoying a day at the Walt Disney World Resort with his wife when he passed away of natural causes. According to the Orange County Sherrif’s Report, the octogenarian...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

2 churches to help Volusia County shelter survivors of Hurricane Ian

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – People living at a Volusia County emergency shelter are expressing mixed emotions after finding out the shelter is shutting down. Crystal Dowdell says she is set after FEMA provided a voucher for a hotel for the next 30 days. It’s her next step on the road to recovery, two weeks after Hurricane Ian rendered her homeless.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL

