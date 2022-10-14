Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Space X Launches Eutelsat Hotbird 13F SatelliteAntonio SaillantCape Canaveral, FL
Elon Musk's SpaceX Just Carried A Russian Cosmonaut W/The Long-Term Space Station Crew, Raising Understandable QuestionsDOPE Quick ReadsCape Canaveral, FL
St. John's River, alligators and the plight of cows: Exploring beautiful FloridaJoAnn RyanChristmas, FL
spacecoastdaily.com
Dassault Aviation Selects Florida’s Space Coast for New Major Maintenance Facility, Will Bring 400 Jobs to Brevard
BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – The Economic Development Commission of Florida’s Space Coast (EDC) and the Melbourne Orlando International Airport (MLB) announced Dassault Falcon Jet, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dassault Aviation, a global leader in the aerospace industry, has selected Florida’s Space Coast for its new major maintenance facility.
This area in Florida historically floods, but its residents still choose to stay. Now, 400 homes remain inundated
The Seminole County in Florida historically floods. However, its residents continue to stay, and recently, Hurricane Ian left over 400 homes inundated. A campground is shown flooded in the wake of Hurricane Ian in Florida.Sean Rayford / AFP.
WESH
Wild video shows hail, intense wind bearing down on Brevard County
MELBOURNE, Fla. — A viewer captured an intense hail storm yesterday in Melbourne. See the video above.
wfit.org
This Brevard neighborhood remains almost inaccessible from Hurricane Ian flooding
In central Florida, widespread flooding still is receding more than two weeks after Hurricane Ian. In one Brevard County neighborhood, the only road in and out remains washed out, leaving many residents stranded. Getting to Lake Harney Woods is no easy task. The bridge here across the St. Johns River...
spacecoastdaily.com
All-New Route from Melbourne Orlando International Airport to Minneapolis-St. Paul On Sun Country Airlines Set Next February
BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – The Melbourne Orlando International Airport (MLB) announced the addition of an all-new route to Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minnesota, onboard Sun Country Airlines. Flights to and from the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport will begin in February 2023 onboard the airline’s fleet of 737s.
click orlando
JAWS: Large alligator soaks up sun, surf on Florida beach
MELBOURNE BEACH, Fla. – It was a beach day for this large alligator. Kyle Hussey was on Melbourne Beach the morning of Oct. 14 when he spotted an animal that isn’t usually found on the beach, an alligator. [TRENDING: Batter up: Old Sugar Mill Pancake House opens in...
spacecoastdaily.com
Indian River Lagoon Day Set Nov. 5 at Front Street Park in Melbourne, Admission is Free
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The cities of Melbourne, Palm Bay and Satellite Beach and the Brevard County Natural Resources Management Department invite you to enjoy Indian River Lagoon Day, a fun-filled day focused on celebrating the importance of the Indian River Lagoon. The event will take place on Saturday,...
click orlando
RESULTS 2022: Breaking down Brevard County’s ballot issues
ORLANDO, Fla. – Brevard County voters will find themselves dealing with a long list of issues and amendments on their November ballot. The county is asking voters to decide on a property tax increase to give a raise to staff at Brevard Public Schools. [RESULTS 2022: VOTER GUIDE: What...
‘Like living in the 1800s’: Some residents still struggling with Hurricane Ian flooding
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Residents of more than 200 homes in Volusia County said they are still trapped by flooded roads. In the Lake Harney Woods community near Mims, residents say they’re still stuck even though it’s been nearly three weeks since Hurricane Ian. Morgan Alderman Road...
spacecoastdaily.com
GORILLA ROOFING WEATHER REPORT: Forecast Calls for Partly Sunny Skies, High Around 72 for Brevard On Wednesday
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The National Weather Service calls for partly sunny skies on Wednesday, with a high near 72 and north northwest winds of 10 to 15 mph. Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a...
spacecoastdaily.com
Arrests In Brevard County: October 17, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
spacecoastdaily.com
5-Year Old Mixed Breed Male Dog ‘Lucky’ Featured on K-9 Junny’s Dating Site
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Lucky, a 5-year-old mixed breed is spotlighted on Brevard County Sheriff’s K-9 Junny’s Dating Site. Lucky likes to take long walks on the beach or chill nights watching movies. He is up to date with vaccines, microchipped, and seeking my new lady lucky...
disneyfanatic.com
Tragic Report: Man Dies After Riding Disney World’s PeopleMover
An 83-year-old man–whose name has been omitted from this report since its original publication out of respect for his family–was enjoying a day at the Walt Disney World Resort with his wife when he passed away of natural causes. According to the Orange County Sherrif’s Report, the octogenarian...
Hottest neighborhoods: Homes sell the fastest in these 10 Central Florida areas
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Central Florida homes take longer to sell as the U.S. housing market slows -- but that’s not the case everywhere. Metro Orlando houses spent...
WPBF News 25
GALLERY: Confirmed tornado hits Vero Beach as severe storms roll through Treasure Coast
Weather | Radar | Hurricanes | Traffic | uLocal | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram. Strong storms producing high winds and a confirmed tornado swept through St. Lucie and Indian River counties Monday afternoon and evening. The National Weather Service confirmed an EFO tornado in the Vero Beach area Monday...
Orange County apartment complex residents given days to move out after flooding from Hurricane Ian
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Residents at one Orange County apartment complex learned Friday they have just seven days to turn in their keys. The order came after flooding from Hurricane Ian left their apartments full of mold and mildew. Some of the residents at Sumerset Apartments on Lee Rd....
cw34.com
Beached on the Treasure Coast: 50 packages of cocaine, each valued at $34,000
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The suspicious cargo that washed ashore in Vero Beach earlier this month has been identified as cocaine. Police report Homeland Security picked up 50 individually wrapped packages of the drug for further investigation and destruction, and were told each package was valued at $34,000.
click orlando
2 churches to help Volusia County shelter survivors of Hurricane Ian
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – People living at a Volusia County emergency shelter are expressing mixed emotions after finding out the shelter is shutting down. Crystal Dowdell says she is set after FEMA provided a voucher for a hotel for the next 30 days. It’s her next step on the road to recovery, two weeks after Hurricane Ian rendered her homeless.
click orlando
Road closures, traffic congestion expected due to Pride, Biketoberfest weekend
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to come out for Pride and Biketoberfest this weekend, which could have a big impact on people’s commutes. Organizers said more than 200,000 are expected for the ‘Come out with Pride’ festival in Orlando, which is set...
spacecoastdaily.com
EVENT SPOTLIGHT: Warbird Air Museum Veterans Day Weekend Open House Set for Nov. 11 to 13
BREVARD COUNTY • TITUSVILLE, FLORIDA – The Valiant Air Command Warbird Air Museum is proud to announce its upcoming Veterans Day Weekend Open House. Admission to the museum will be free to all U.S. military and Veterans, past and present, on November 11, 12, and 13, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Florida residents will get free admission.
