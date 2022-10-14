Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
spacecoastdaily.com
The Groove Kids to Perform On Saturday, Nov. 19 at Space Coast State Fair in Viera
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The Groove Kids, a youth rock band from Satellite Beach, Florida, will perform on Saturday, November 19, at 3 p.m. at the Space Coast State Fair at Space Coast Daily Park in Viera. The band was formed by founding members 11-year-old lead singer/guitarist Brylee Martin...
spacecoastdaily.com
Brevard Public Schools Announces Dr. Mukesh & Vanita Gaglani Scholarship, West Shore Teacher & Staff Scholarship
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Brevard Public Schools officials announced the creation of the Dr. Mukesh and Vanita Gaglani Scholarship and West Shore Teacher and Staff Scholarship. The Dr. Mukesh and Vanita Gaglani Scholarship is named after the parents of Shiv Gaglani and his sister, Dr. Anushka Gaglani. Shiv graduated...
spacecoastdaily.com
THINGS TO DO: Cocoa, Rockledge Holiday Parade Set for Dec. 20 at Riverfront Park
BREVARD COUNTY • COCOA, FLORIDA – Central Area Parks Operation, the City of Cocoa, and the City of Rockledge invite you to this year’s Cocoa/Rockledge Holiday Parade on Saturday, December 10 at 2 p.m. The parade will begin at 1 p.m. from Rockledge High School on Florida...
spacecoastdaily.com
WATCH LIVE: Cocoa Beach to Host the MCC in Prep Football Action on Space Coast Daily TV
WATCH: The Cocoa Beach Minutemen are set to host the Melbourne Central Catholic Hustlers in prep football action on Space Coast Daily TV. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m., and Friday Night Locker Room’s Steve Wilson and Orville Susong will be on the call. BREVARD COUNTY • COCOA BEACH,...
spacecoastdaily.com
Port Canaveral Signs Agreement to Acquire Second Mobile Harbor Crane
BREVARD COUNTY • PORT CANAVERAL, FLORIDA – Port Canaveral has signed an agreement with the Liebherr Group to acquire another mobile harbor crane from the company to support the Port’s growing cargo operations. The 320-foot-tall Liebherr LMH 600 is the second mobile harbor crane to be deployed...
spacecoastdaily.com
Recovery Center Established in Titusville for Brevard Residents Impacted by Hurricane Ian
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Brevard County residents who suffered losses and damage as a result of Hurricane Ian can get information about disaster assistance at a Disaster Recovery Center opening Friday, Oct. 21. The hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., daily. The Disaster Recover Center is...
spacecoastdaily.com
CANDIDATE PROFILE: District 4 Councilwoman Lorraine Koss Works Hard, Stands Strong for the Good of Cocoa
COCOA, FLORIDA – District 4 Councilwoman Lorraine Koss is an independent voice on the Cocoa City Council. “I do my research and often offer a different perspective,” explains Koss. “As a result, we can make better decisions.”. Koss had a full career in public service in water...
spacecoastdaily.com
PUBLIC SERVICE: Palm Bay Police Officer Steve Hill Retires After 25 years of Dedicated Service
BREVARD COUNTY • PALM BAY, FLORIDA – Palm Bay Police Officer Steve Hill has retired after 25 years of dedicated service to the community and its citizens. “Congratulations are in order for Officer Hill, who will step into the life of retirement,” said a Palm Bay Police Department spokesperson.
spacecoastdaily.com
Arrests In Brevard County: October 21, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
spacecoastdaily.com
Melbourne Police Detectives Seek Clues in Theft of Construction Trailer From Job Site on South Apollo Blvd.
BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – Melbourne Police detectives are seeking public assistance in locating a stolen construction trailer that went missing from a job site on the 600 block of South Apollo Boulevard on September 22. The trailer is described as a 16-foot Triple Crown open construction...
spacecoastdaily.com
GORILLA ROOFING WEATHER REPORT: Forecast Calls for Partly Sunny Skies, High Around 78 for Brevard On Friday
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The National Weather Service calls for a 20 percent chance of showers with mostly sunny skies on Friday, with a high near 78 and north-northeast winds of around 5 to 15 mph. Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly clear, with a low...
spacecoastdaily.com
Florida Tech Scholar-Athlete Spotlight Recognizes Soccer Player Ashley Babiarz
BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – Being a scholar-athlete at Florida Tech takes an incredible amount of hard work and dedication to excel both in the classroom and on the field. In this Scholar-Athlete Spotlight, we are featuring Panther women’s soccer player Ashley Babiarz, a junior who is...
spacecoastdaily.com
Conservative Author K. Carl Smith to Keynote Ronald Reagan Club Meeting Oct. 24 at Frogbones
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The Space Coast Ronald Reagan Club will host a meeting on Monday, Oct. 24 p.m. at Frogbones Shooting Center’s Double Tap Restaurant, located at 404 S. Harbor City Boulevard in Melbourne. The meeting is open to the public, with the doors opening at 5...
spacecoastdaily.com
UPDATE: Second Pedestrian Dies From Injuries After Vehicle Crashes Into Two Pedestrians in Melbourne
BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – Melbourne Police announced on Thursday that the second pedestrian in the crash involving two pedestrians and a vehicle on Tuesday has died. Police identified the second pedestrian as 26-year-old Megan Taylor Grace from Palm Bay. The first pedestrian that died in the...
Comments / 0