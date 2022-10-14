ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Melbourne, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

spacecoastdaily.com

Port Canaveral Signs Agreement to Acquire Second Mobile Harbor Crane

BREVARD COUNTY • PORT CANAVERAL, FLORIDA – Port Canaveral has signed an agreement with the Liebherr Group to acquire another mobile harbor crane from the company to support the Port’s growing cargo operations. The 320-foot-tall Liebherr LMH 600 is the second mobile harbor crane to be deployed...
PORT CANAVERAL, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

Arrests In Brevard County: October 21, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL

