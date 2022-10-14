Read full article on original website
Critically Endangered Arctic Foxes Successfully Breeding After Decades
For over two decades now Artic foxes have not been breeding in Finland. However, this is all changing now as the results of regular efforts are beginning to pay off leading to recently successful breeding. It was just this summer when inspections in Artic fox nests revealed the wildlife species has been breeding successfully within the Enontekiö mountains in Northern Lapland in Finland. And now, scientists have discovered three pups have been born to an Artic fox couple as a result of the breeding programs.
This ancient reptile was discovered in Arizona's 'Triassic Park'. Now it has a new name
PETRIFIED FOREST NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. A new dinosaur-like reptile species discovered in Arizona several years ago has been recently named after the former superintendent of Petrified Forest National Park. Fossils of the "Puercosuchus traverorum" species were first discovered...
Why did one billion Alaskan snow crabs mysteriously disappear?
Officials in Alaska have cancelled this year’s snow crab fishing season in the Bering Sea, citing extremely low population levels.The move is a blow to the state’s crab industry, a major part of Alaska’s economy and a global source of seafood, and comes after a massive and unexplained crash in the crab population.State officials told CBS News that about one billion crabs have disappeared from the frigid northern waters of the Bering Sea in the past two years. It’s a sudden, drastic and somewhat mysterious drop in population — but one that might also be related to the climate...
natureworldnews.com
Zoo Finally Welcomes 41 Hatchlings After Two Decades of Waiting for Endangered Rare Turtles to Breed —San Diego
San Diego Zoo now has 41 hatchlings of the rare endangered turtles after a two-decade wait for their captive reptiles to be old enough to breed. The rare and endangered turtle species has finally laid eggs at the San Diego Zoo after only twenty years. The arrival of 41 hatchling Indian narrow-headed softshell turtles was announced by zoo officials on Monday.
A student accidentally rediscovers an extinct cockroach after being seen 80 years ago
This cockroach is only found in Australia.
IFLScience
Darwin Once Discovered He Was Eating The Extremely Rare Bird He'd Been Searching For For Years
Charles Darwin once discovered the rare bird he had been searching for for years – halfway through chowing it down for Christmas dinner. When you picture Darwin, you may imagine him in the Galapagos diligently taking notes while observing a finch, maybe remarking on slight differences between it and another very similar finch. You probably don't immediately imagine him riding around on a giant tortoise or chowing down on endangered species as if they were party snacks – but Darwin did both these things, with the latter leading to a particularly distressing incident in which he consumed a vital missing piece of his work.
Zoo shares rare sighting of first fossa pups to be born in its 91-year history
A zoo has shared rare footage of the first fossa pups to be born in its 91-year history.The 12-week-old triplets were spotted for the first time by keepers as they emerged from their den at Chester Zoo in Cheshire.The tiny trio, born to the zoo’s five-year-old adult fossas named Shala and Isalo in July, have been identified as one male and two females but zookeepers are yet to decide on names for the youngsters.Zookeeper Rachael Boatwright said: “While it’s still early days, the three pups are doing great and are now full of confidence as they learn to climb trees...
Gizmodo
The 'Deadliest Catch' Disappears: Alaska's Snow Crabs Have Vanished
Snow crab fishing season in Alaska’s Bering Sea has been canceled for the first time in history. Bristol Bay’s red king crab fishery will also be closed, for the second year in a row. Both decisions follow shellfish surveys that revealed startling population collapses. Between 2019 and 2021,...
Alaska snow crab season canceled after billions of crabs disappeared from the state's waters
In recent years, billions of Alaska snow crabs have disappeared from the waters they call home in the Bering Sea. Now, due to the drop in populations, the harvest has been canceled for the first time ever, according to reports.
pethelpful.com
Video of Bichon Frisé Brothers 'Having a Fight' Like Human Kids Has Us in Stitches
As much as you want them to, sometimes your fur-kids just don't get along. Hey, it happens to all siblings at one point or another! Very rarely do we get these squabbles on camera, but thank goodness one dog mom did. Because watching her two Bichon Frisé pups fight each other like human brothers is just too cute.
pethelpful.com
German Shepherd Sweetly Hugs Baby Girl Just Like a Human Would
Two of the cutest things on earth are dogs and babies. Combining the two in one video is a surefire way to capture some major cuteness. One mom shared this lovely moment between her child and dog that's so sweet it's guaranteed to spike your blood sugar. TikTok user @amandaa6613...
WATCH: Mountain Climber Fights Off Bear With His Bare Hands in Absolutely Terrifying Footage
A new viral video captures the moment a climber comes face to face with an attacking black bear and fends it off with his bare hands—no pun intended. The footage, which you can see below, shows the angry bear returning multiple times to face the climber but, eventually, gives up and makes its way down the cliffside.
Extremely rare BLACK leopard - dubbed Bagheera after the Jungle Book character - is spotted in India
An extremely rare black leopard has been caught on camera in an Indian nature reserve. The big cat has been given the name Bagheera after the character from Rudyard Kipling's The Jungle Book. Budding wildlife photographer Haritri Goswami snapped the young female black leopard on a trip to Peach National...
Golden Retriever Meeting Human 'Baby Brother' Melts Hearts Online
A video of a golden retriever has melted hearts online after it met its human "baby brother" for the first time. Dogs are often called man's best friend—and after seeing Riley the dog's reaction to meeting a new family member, it's hard to disagree with that statement. It is...
Dolphins Chase Great White Shark in Incredibly Rare and Baffling Footage
"[This] highlights the fact that there may also be other interactions that we may not be aware of yet," marine biologist Stephanie Plön told Newsweek.
Two Men Free Pronghorn From Barbed Wire Fence, Then Things Take a Turn: VIDEO
Did that antelope just steal a shoe??? If you’re ever in Wyoming and notice a wild North American pronghorn with an unusual prong featuring a shoe on top, this may be the back story that explains it all!. Recently, a group driving alongside a Wyoming highway noticed a North...
The Brave American Serviceman Who Made a Miraculous Comeback After Being Burned Beyond Recognition
Dave Roever is a Vietnam war veteran who made a miraculous comeback after sustaining life-threatening injuries during the war. After being drafted at the height of the Vietnam war, Roever joined the navy and served as a riverboat gunner in the elite Brown Water Black Beret. He suffered horrific burns when a grenade went off in his hand as this excerpt explains: "Eight months into his tour of duty in Vietnam, Roever was burned beyond recognition when a phosphorous grenade he was poised to throw exploded in his hand. The ordeal left him hospitalized for fourteen months."
‘Deadliest Catch’: Producer Says Fishery Closure In Bering Sea Won’t Impact 19th Season Of Popular Discovery Show
The show is expected to go on for Discovery’s Deadliest Catch, despite the decision by the Alaska Department of Fish and Game last week to cancel the winter snow and red king crab seasons due to dwindling populations. In a statement provided to Deadline, Deadliest Catch Executive Producer Arom Starr-Paul said this about the 19th season that will kick off in the spring of 2023: “Fans can anticipate another great season of Deadliest Catch where we will document our captains as they participate in other sustainable Bering Sea crab and pot fisheries, such as Golden King Crab, Bairdi and Cod.” Deadliest...
