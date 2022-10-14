Read full article on original website
Related
Apple Chipmaker TSMC Reportedly Considers Japan Expansion as China Tensions Continue
Computer chip manufacturer Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. is weighing a potential expansion in Japan, The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday. Global leaders have voiced concern about Taiwan's continued independence from China. TSMC isn't the only tech manufacturer shifting production to areas that may feel a less direct influence from China.
Asia-Pacific Markets Trade Lower; China's Offshore Yuan Hits Record Low Overnight
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Shares in the Asia-Pacific traded lower on Thursday as economic fears weigh. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 lost 0.98% and the Topix shed 0.56%. The S&P/ASX 200 in Australia declined 0.83%. South Korea's Kospi dipped 0.78% and the Kosdaq was 0.12% lower....
More COVID Variants Emerging Now Than in Recent Months, But Is 1 Worse Than Others?
New COVID variants like XBB, BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 are emerging globally, sparking new concerns as they begin to spread and adding to the growing list of emerging variants, but why are all of these variants suddenly arising now and is one variant worse than the others?. Chicago's top doctor said...
This Is the Worst Year for Stock and Bond Investors Since 1969—Here's What to Do With Your Money
So far in 2022, both the stock and bond markets have posted serious losses. To find another market that looks like this one, you'd have to go all the way back to 1969, according to data from BlackRock. The S&P 500 is down nearly 24% year-to-date, and the Bloomberg U.S....
66% of American Workers Are Worse Off Financially Than a Year Ago Due to Inflation, Report Finds
As the cost of living keeps rising, more Americans are struggling financially. Now, two-thirds of adults say they are worse off than they were just one year ago, according to a recent report. Nearly 1 in 3 workers, including those earning more than $100,000, run out of money before payday.
BMW Plans to Invest $1.7 Billion in U.S. to Produce Electric Vehicles
BMW Group plans to invest $1.7 billion in its U.S. operations to build electric vehicles and batteries, the company announced Wednesday. The investment will include $1 billion for production of EVs at BMW's South Carolina plant, and $700 million for a new battery-assembly facility in the state. BMW also announced...
Nasdaq 100 Futures Fall After Major Averages End Two-Day Rally
Nasdaq 100 futures fell on Wednesday night after surging Treasury yields ended a two-day rally for the major averages. Futures linked to the Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped by 12 points, or 0.04%. S&P 500 futures declined 0.26%, while Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.49%. Tesla shares dropped 4.5% in extended...
Elon Musk Says Tesla Is ‘Pedal to the Metal' Even With Potential Recession Looming
On Tesla's third-quarter earnings call, CEO Elon Musk said the company is not cutting production "in any meaningful way, recession or not recession." "We're very pedal to the metal come rain or shine," Musk said. Regarding Musk's proposed $44 billion acquisition of Twitter, he said that the company "sort of...
Jeff Bezos Is the Latest to Warn on the Economy, Saying It's Time to ‘Batten Down the Hatches'
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has become the latest corporate leader to warn about the state of the economy, cautioning that rougher times are likely ahead. "Yep, the probabilities in this economy tell you batten down the hatches," Bezos said in a comment related to Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon's CNBC interview.
Stay the Course? Bear Market Reminders for Long-Term Investors
Despite the latest rallies in recent days, the broader market has taken a beating this year. The S&P 500 is down 22% since the start of 2022, but there are signs that the bulls will overtake the bears in the new year. "Back-to-back down 20% years is very rare," John...
Hyundai Says Biden's New EV Tax Credit Rules Deal ‘Astronomical' Blow to Business
The Biden administration's elimination of tax credits for imported electric vehicles deals a massive blow to Hyundai Motor's business, an executive for the automaker said Wednesday. The Inflation Reduction Act immediately eliminated a tax credit of up to $7,500 for plug-in hybrid and electric vehicles that are imported and sold...
Biden Administration Awards $2.8 Billion in Grants for Electric Vehicle Battery Manufacturing
The grants are being allocated through the Department of Energy with funds from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to companies in 12 states. The funding will go toward the creation of battery-grade materials including lithium, graphite and nickel. In all, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the CHIPS and Science Act and the...
Apple iPhone Maker Foxconn Says It Wants to Make Cars for Tesla as It Ramps Up EV Push
Foxconn, the biggest assembler of Apple's iPhones, wants to one day build cars for Tesla, the company's CEO said Tuesday. Hon Hai Technology Group, Foxconn's official name, launched two electric vehicle prototypes Tuesday — the Model V pickup truck and Model B sports crossover hatchback. Hon Hai Technology Group,...
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
98K+
Followers
77K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0