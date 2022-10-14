Read full article on original website
After a chaotic Japanese Grand Prix, which was delayed due to heavy rain, Formula One returns from its week-long break for the 2022 United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas. With it comes a newly crowned world champion: Red Bull's Max Verstappen made it back-to-back drivers' championship titles after he secured his 12th victory of the season at Suzuka. The Dutchman mastered the conditions to finish 25 seconds clear of the pack, which proved just enough for him to take his second championship win.
A high-precision grinding machine system manufactured in Connecticut that is banned from being exported to Russia due to its potential application in nuclear proliferation and defense programs has been intercepted in Latvia before it was to be shipped to Russia. A superseding indictment charging a number of individuals and European companies was unsealed Tuesday in the District of Connecticut, naming Eriks Mamonovs, 33, Vadims Ananics, 46, and Janis Uzbalis, 46, who were arrested Tuesday in Riga, Latvia, while Ukrainian Stanislav Romanyuk, 37, was arrested in Tallinn, Estonia, on June 13. The indictment alleges they conspired to violate U.S. export laws...
