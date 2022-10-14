Read full article on original website
Lady Purples soccer advances to second round of KHSAA state tournament
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kicking off in the first round of the KHSAA girls’ soccer state tournament, the Bowling Green Lady Purples on their home field going head-to-head with region two winner Henderson County. Bowling Green lost in the first round of the tournament last year, while Henderson...
Ellard named C-USA Special Teams Player of the Week
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After helping WKU to a 35-17 victory over rival Middle Tennessee Saturday night, punter Tom Ellard has been named Conference USA Special Teams Player of the Week. Ellard becomes the second WKU player to win a conference player of the week award this season after...
Bowling Green couple win big in online lottery
Boil water advisory still in effect in Ohio County, KY. Since the 19th century, the Bransford family name has become a household one at Mammoth Cave National Park.
Madam Pauline Tabor’s XXX Walking Tour returns to Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - If you live, or have lived in Bowling Green, you may know a woman by the name of Pauline Tabor. Some may know her as a former Sunday School teacher, and some may know her from her charitable contributions to Bowling Green. However, some may know her as the “life of the party.”
$2 million Powerball ticket sold at Bowling Green gas station
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Someone in Bowling Green is $2 million richer. The Speedway on Nashville Road sold a winning Powerball ticket worth $2 million in last night’s drawing. This prize usually pays $1,000,000, however, the winner chose to spend an additional $1 for the Power Play feature,...
Bowling Green couple wins big as man undergoes cancer treatment
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green recently couple won big in the lottery at the same time the man was dealing with a cancer diagnosis. Frank Long was recently diagnosed with cancer and instead of going to work every day, he was going to doctor’s appointments and receiving chemotherapy and radiation treatments.
VIDEO: All Black Affair Sneaker Edition bringing fun for teens Nov. 12
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Parker-Bennett Community Center will host an All Black Affair, Sneaker Edition, on Nov. 12 from 7-10 p.m. It will be a night to dress in all black, sneakers and have fun with friends, according to organizers. The event will be held at One Roof Event...
VIDEO: MLK Black Achievers Banquet taking place Oct. 22
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The 2022 MLK Black Achievers Banquet will be happening Saturday, Oct 22 at 5 p.m. at the State Street Baptist Church. “The primary purpose is that we recognize some individuals in our community that otherwise would go unnoticed, outside of their immediate areas of responsibilities and profession,” Howard Bailey, a Member of the MLK Holiday Planning Committee said.
Boil water advisory still in effect in Ohio County
Pet of the Week: Meet Jazzy
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Jazzy is now available for adoption from the Bowling Green, Warren County Humane Society. For more information on adoptions, visit the shelter’s website or call 270-783-9404.
Fallen LMPD officer and Edmonson Co. native honored with fishing tournament
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Last December, an Edmonson County native died while in the line of duty. Louisville Metro Police Officer Zachary Cottongim was killed after being hit by a driver while helping a car on the side of the road. “He knew from an early age that not...
Warren, Simpson, and Butler Water honored for excellence
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren County Water District, Simpson County Water District, and Butler County Water System received top honor at the seventh annual Excellence in Resourcefulness Awards in Marco Island, Florida last month presented by Frost & Sullivan. The award recognizes utilities and municipalities using innovative products and...
Frost AND a light freeze is possible through the next few mornings!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s a cool start to the morning, but get ready for even COLDER temperatures these next few days! ALL of our viewing area is under a freeze warning from 9pm tonight until 9am Tuesday. All of southern Indiana and parts of Kentucky have good...
St. Joseph School hosts annual St. Jude Trike-A-Thon
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Preschoolers at St. Joseph School raised money and got to ride their bikes for St. Jude Children’s Hospital this morning. Fifty-eight children participated in the annual service learning program for young children. The program teaches them trike and riding toy safety while supporting the mission of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Officials identify factory as source of suds at Lost River Cave
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WBKO News has received confirmation that officials have identified one of the sources of the suds that formed in Lost River Cave over the past few months. According to Matt Powell, Bowling Green City Environmental Manager, laundry detergent production company Henkel Corporations has been confirmed...
The All Black Affair Sneaker Edition for all Teens takes place at One Roof Event Space on Nov. 12th
Tons of Candy, Hot Dogs, Face painting, costumes, and more. This Saturday, October 22nd at the Corvette Museum. Guarantee Pest Control is hosting the event!. Leah Lawrence from the Bowling Green Humane Society is meeting with Allie to introduce Jazzy! She is a couch cuddler, and just wants a new home.
The Chill Lingers into Wednesday!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tuesday morning brought freezing temperatures to most areas, including Bowling Green! Our official low at the airport was 32°, marking our first freeze of Fall. Tonight will be cold yet again!. Unseasonably cool air continues into our Wednesday after a cold, frosty start. At...
Sunny and chilly for today
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s a bitterly cold start to the day. Many of us are seeing the upper 20s and low 30s. Temperatures stay in the 30s for much of our morning so grab the jacket this AM!. The coldest air of the fall season so far...
Man injured after single-vehicle crash in Barren County
BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Barren County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a single-vehicle crash that sent one person to the hospital. Around 4:30 p.m. Monday, Carl Vincent of Glasgow was operating a 2011 Lincoln on Scottsville Road in Barren County when a witness on scene stated they observed the vehicle swerving on the roadway, officials said.
Temperatures Heading Upward!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Wednesday was wonderful with plentiful sunshine but below average temperatures! However, a big warmup is on the way. Big warming starts Thursday as southwest winds take over. Highs soar into the 70s on Friday... pushing 80 by Sunday and Monday! Lows at night will climb as well. Rain is badly needed, but don’t expect to see any until Tuesday. We’re tracking isolated showers by then. Though not much rain will come from it, any rain will help our regional drought. Cooler air returns by the middle of next week.
