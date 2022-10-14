ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

WBKO

Ellard named C-USA Special Teams Player of the Week

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After helping WKU to a 35-17 victory over rival Middle Tennessee Saturday night, punter Tom Ellard has been named Conference USA Special Teams Player of the Week. Ellard becomes the second WKU player to win a conference player of the week award this season after...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Madam Pauline Tabor’s XXX Walking Tour returns to Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - If you live, or have lived in Bowling Green, you may know a woman by the name of Pauline Tabor. Some may know her as a former Sunday School teacher, and some may know her from her charitable contributions to Bowling Green. However, some may know her as the “life of the party.”
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

$2 million Powerball ticket sold at Bowling Green gas station

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Someone in Bowling Green is $2 million richer. The Speedway on Nashville Road sold a winning Powerball ticket worth $2 million in last night’s drawing. This prize usually pays $1,000,000, however, the winner chose to spend an additional $1 for the Power Play feature,...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Bowling Green couple wins big as man undergoes cancer treatment

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green recently couple won big in the lottery at the same time the man was dealing with a cancer diagnosis. Frank Long was recently diagnosed with cancer and instead of going to work every day, he was going to doctor’s appointments and receiving chemotherapy and radiation treatments.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

VIDEO: MLK Black Achievers Banquet taking place Oct. 22

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The 2022 MLK Black Achievers Banquet will be happening Saturday, Oct 22 at 5 p.m. at the State Street Baptist Church. “The primary purpose is that we recognize some individuals in our community that otherwise would go unnoticed, outside of their immediate areas of responsibilities and profession,” Howard Bailey, a Member of the MLK Holiday Planning Committee said.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Pet of the Week: Meet Jazzy

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Jazzy is now available for adoption from the Bowling Green, Warren County Humane Society. For more information on adoptions, visit the shelter’s website or call 270-783-9404.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Warren, Simpson, and Butler Water honored for excellence

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Warren County Water District, Simpson County Water District, and Butler County Water System received top honor at the seventh annual Excellence in Resourcefulness Awards in Marco Island, Florida last month presented by Frost & Sullivan. The award recognizes utilities and municipalities using innovative products and...
WARREN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

St. Joseph School hosts annual St. Jude Trike-A-Thon

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Preschoolers at St. Joseph School raised money and got to ride their bikes for St. Jude Children’s Hospital this morning. Fifty-eight children participated in the annual service learning program for young children. The program teaches them trike and riding toy safety while supporting the mission of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Officials identify factory as source of suds at Lost River Cave

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WBKO News has received confirmation that officials have identified one of the sources of the suds that formed in Lost River Cave over the past few months. According to Matt Powell, Bowling Green City Environmental Manager, laundry detergent production company Henkel Corporations has been confirmed...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

The Chill Lingers into Wednesday!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tuesday morning brought freezing temperatures to most areas, including Bowling Green! Our official low at the airport was 32°, marking our first freeze of Fall. Tonight will be cold yet again!. Unseasonably cool air continues into our Wednesday after a cold, frosty start. At...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Sunny and chilly for today

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s a bitterly cold start to the day. Many of us are seeing the upper 20s and low 30s. Temperatures stay in the 30s for much of our morning so grab the jacket this AM!. The coldest air of the fall season so far...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Man injured after single-vehicle crash in Barren County

BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Barren County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a single-vehicle crash that sent one person to the hospital. Around 4:30 p.m. Monday, Carl Vincent of Glasgow was operating a 2011 Lincoln on Scottsville Road in Barren County when a witness on scene stated they observed the vehicle swerving on the roadway, officials said.
BARREN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Temperatures Heading Upward!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Wednesday was wonderful with plentiful sunshine but below average temperatures! However, a big warmup is on the way. Big warming starts Thursday as southwest winds take over. Highs soar into the 70s on Friday... pushing 80 by Sunday and Monday! Lows at night will climb as well. Rain is badly needed, but don’t expect to see any until Tuesday. We’re tracking isolated showers by then. Though not much rain will come from it, any rain will help our regional drought. Cooler air returns by the middle of next week.
BOWLING GREEN, KY

