Mechanicsburg, PA

Mechanicsburg wins 12th straight, defeat Cedar Cliff

By Nick Petraccione
abc27 News
abc27 News
 5 days ago

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Mechanicsburg girls volleyball team extended their wining streak to 12 games as they defeated Cedar Cliff 3-2 (25-15, 25-23, 20-25, 21-25, 15-11) at home on Thursday.

The Wildcats now move to 13-1 on the year and have swept opponents in ten games during their streak.

Mechanicsburg has two home games left to round out the regular season, beginning with Hershey on Monday.

