Read full article on original website
Related
bartowsportszone.com
Cartersville runner-up, Cass fourth at Region 7-5A volleyball tourney
CARTERSVILLE, CASS QUALIFY FOR CLASS 5A STATE PLAYOFFS. The Cartersville and Cass volleyball teams have advanced to the Class 5A state playoffs after Cartersville finished as the region runner-up and Cass earned the region's No. 4-seed in tournament action this past Thursday and Saturday. Cartersville beat Dalton 25-19 in opening...
bartowsportszone.com
Adairsville survives three elimination matches Saturday to qualify for Class AAA state playoffs
After finishing the regular season as one of the lower seeds, the Lady Tigers put together an impressive post-season run Saturday in the Region 6-AAA tournament and earned a surprise spot in the Class AAA State volleyball tournament finishing third. The Tigers had dropped six of seven matches heading into...
bartowsportszone.com
Cartersville hosting GHSA Super Regional; Woodland, Cass on the road
Three local fast pitch softball teams have advanced to the GHSA state playoffs that begin Tuesday led by Region 7-5A champion Cartersville. The Lady Canes will host one of the eight Class 5A Super Regionals that will continue through Friday. After several years with a different playoff format for the...
bartowsportszone.com
Canes control fourth quarter to win at Hiram, 44-26
The Cartersville Purple Hurricanes struggled back-and-forth with Hiram for three quarters Friday night before taking control of the game in the fourth period for a 44-26 Region 7-5A win. Hiram scored first with a 67-yard touchdown pass from Samir Wylie to Jamarion Whatley. The scoring strike gave the hosting Hornets...
bartowsportszone.com
Calhoun blanks Woodland, 49-0
Calhoun took advantage of multiple Woodland turnovers and the Wildcats’ inability to finish drives in a 49-0 Region 7-5A victory Friday night. The visiting Yellow Jackets took the opening drive down the field and scored with a one-yard quarterback sneak by Andrew Purdy. Carlos Lopez made the PAT for a Calhoun 7-0 lead.
bartowsportszone.com
Dalton edges Cass with field goal as time expires
The Dalton Catamounts rallied from an early 14-0 deficit Friday night to win a back-and-forth Region 7-5A tilt at Cass, 31-28, as time expired. Dalton kicker Adrian Gongora, who also successfully kicked four PATs on the night, made a 31-yard field goal as time ran out to keep the Catamounts unbeaten in region play.
Comments / 0