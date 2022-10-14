Read full article on original website
The Blind Tiger slated to open early 2023 at the Fairhope PierAna KimberFairhope, AL
Looking for Mexican food in Central Baldwin County? Take a look at these 4 restaurantsAna KimberBaldwin County, AL
Sean Dietrich to Visit Page & Palette in FairhopeAna KimberFairhope, AL
Master Boat Builders Alabama-based shipyard turning the hull of the first all-electric ship assist tug in the US.Doug StewartCoden, AL
Alabama shipbuilder delivers a new workboat to the U.S. Army Corps of EngineersDoug StewartTheodore, AL
5 Games to Watch in Coastal Alabama in Week 10 of the 2022 HS football season
DAPHNE (3-5) AT FOLEY (5-3) Time/location: 7 p.m. Friday, Ivan Jones Stadium, Foley. Last week: Daphne lost to Mary G. Montgomery 14-9; Foley defeated Davidson 43-41 Region standings: Daphne is 3-2 in Class 7A, Region 1; Foley is 4-1 The skinny: Foley can clinch the region title outright with a...
‘Battle for the Belt’: Recapping the all-time South Alabama-Troy football series
Thursday marks the annual “Battle for the Belt” between South Alabama and Troy, and this year’s game might be the most-important ever. The Jaguars enter the annual rivalry game at 5-1 overall and 2-0 in the Sun Belt Conference, with the Trojans just behind at 5-2 and 3-1. The winner of Thursday’s game at Mobile’s Hancock Whitney Stadium will be the front-runner to claim the Sun Belt West Division title and a berth in the conference championship game Dec. 3.
Foley’s coaching tandem of Lester Smith, Bud Pigott built men on, off the field
Foley’s Lester Smith and Bud Pigott could have coached a worm in the belly of a bass to unhook itself and give the fish a bloody lip on the way out of its mouth. Other coaches were flabbergasted how Smith, the Lions’ head coach, and Pigott, the longtime defensive oracle, won so many games with average talent and wished they could have deciphered their code.
South Alabama’s Oct. 29 game at Arkansas State picked up for national TV
South Alabama’s Oct. 29 Sun Belt Conference game at Arkansas State has been picked up for a national broadcast by ESPNU, it was announced Monday. Kickoff between the Jaguars at Red Wolves is set for 3 p.m. at Centennial Bank Stadium in Jonesboro, Ark. It’s the first time in program history South Alabama has had three straight games on national TV.
utv44.com
Williamson high school football players hold protest over lack of on-campus football field
Williamson High School football players protested at the school Sunday over not having a new football stadium. Mobile County Public Schools promised 5 schools new 'on-campus stadiums.... four are under construction, but there's been no movement at Williamson. "I feel sorry for them, I feel sad because these kids want...
‘As definitive as I’ve seen’: Officials signal start for new bridge to Alabama’s beaches
The construction of a new two-lane bridge over the Intracoastal Waterway is set to begin on October 27, despite lingering concerns from opponents that the project will not adequately move traffic off Alabama’s beaches. The Alabama Department of Transportation, in an announcement Tuesday, confirmed that the state issued a...
One Alabama small town among nation’s most beautiful, says Architectural Digest
When Architectural Digest set out to rank “The 55 Most Beautiful Small Towns in America,” Alabama made the cut thanks to one small coastal community. Magnolia Springs in Baldwin County made the selection. It’s not the first time the community southeast of Fairhope has been so honored: Southern Living once described it as having “almost too much charm to handle.”
Mobile County to reopen Escatawpa Hollow Park on Friday
Mobile County will reopen its new Escatawpa Hollow Park for free limited day use on Friday, as construction continues on new amenities. The park, located just off U.S. 98 at the Alabama-Mississippi line, was a private campground on the Escatawpa River until the county purchased it in 2019. Since the purchase, the county has added more than 100 acres of additional land, more than doubling its size. It closed the park in spring 2021 for work on “Phase 1″ improvements, which were to include new restrooms, pavilions, RV sites, roadwork, water access points and trails.
Louisiana students receive medical attention after participating in online ‘One Chip Challenge’
Lafayette Parish students hospitalized after participating in social media 'one chip challenge'
Louisiana mother threatens to ‘beat up’ high school principal
A Lafayette mom threatened to 'beat up' her child's high school principal after she was asked to leave the campus.
City of Mobile set to host annual Mobtoberfest on Oct. 29
The city of Mobile is set to host the second-annual Mobtoberfest Fall Festival on Oct. 29, just two days before Halloween. The event will be held all day in Medal of Honor Park, and the city promises for there to be lots of spooky fun, including live music, a costume contest and a 5K.
4 Great Steakhouses in Alabama
While all of us can easily cook all our food in the comfort of our home and enjoy it with out loved ones, it's also true that we enjoy going out just as much. If you too love to go to a nice restaurant with your close friends and family members from time to time then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below you will find a list of four amazing steakhouses in Alabama that are well-known for their impeccable service and delicious food, and that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
WEAR
Deputies: Student arrested with loaded gun at Escambia County Middle School in Atmore
ATMORE, Ala. -- An Escambia County Middle School student in Atmore was arrested for having a loaded gun on campus Friday. According to the sheriff's office, deputies were told that a student might be armed on campus and that the school was placed on lockdown. Escambia County Alabama deputies said...
Atmore Advance
Amber alert issued for Escambia, Fla. child
An amber alert has been issued for an Escambia County, Fla. child, according to the Florida Department of Missing and Endangered Persons. According to a Florida amber alert, the alert was issued for Jazarah Stallworth, who was last seen wearing a pink skirt, Minnie Mouse shorts and white socks. According...
GOP candidate falsely accuses Alabama Democrats of redrawing districts in “dark of the night”
A campaign flyer circulating in Spanish Fort accuses Democratic lawmakers in Montgomery of redrawing legislative districts to shift portions of a fast-growing, Republican-leaning city on the Eastern Shore of Baldwin County into a Democratic district. The flyer in question promotes the candidacy of Republican Pete Riehm, who is looking to...
WALA-TV FOX10
Chickasaw man arrested following chase on interstate
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police arrested a Chickasaw man who led them on a high-speed chase through Mobile Monday night. The chase began shortly after 7 p.m. Monday on eastbound Interstate 10 then headed north on Interstate 65 and reached speeds in excess of 100 mph before ending in Prichard’s jurisdiction, authorities said.
WALA-TV FOX10
Juvenile charged as an adult in shooting death
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office has release a statement regarding a shooting that happened in Bay Minette Friday night. “On October 14, 2022 around 7:30 p.m., Deputies and medical personnel responded to the 42000 block of Nicholsville Rd. in Bay Minette for a call about a shooting.
Alabama beach city to host first-ever food truck festival
An Alabama beach city will host its first-ever food truck festival next month. Stoughton, Massachusetts-based Food Truck Festivals of America will host the Coastal Alabama Food Truck and Craft Beer Festival on Saturday, November 12 and Sunday, November 13, at the Town Green area of the Gulf Shores Public Beach.
New haunted house terrifies guests in downtown Mobile
In tonight's What's Working, there's a new Haunted House in Downtown Mobile that is the stuff of nightmares.
WALA-TV FOX10
ALEA: Crash shuts down eastbound lanes of I-10 in Baldwin County
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A single-vehicle crash involving a commercial vehicle occurred at approximately 7:41 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, shut down part of Interstate 10. Both eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 near the 53 mile marker in Baldwin County were blocked for hours. The Alabama Department of Transportation diverted traffic at Exits 53 and 49.
