ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairhope, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AL.com

‘Battle for the Belt’: Recapping the all-time South Alabama-Troy football series

Thursday marks the annual “Battle for the Belt” between South Alabama and Troy, and this year’s game might be the most-important ever. The Jaguars enter the annual rivalry game at 5-1 overall and 2-0 in the Sun Belt Conference, with the Trojans just behind at 5-2 and 3-1. The winner of Thursday’s game at Mobile’s Hancock Whitney Stadium will be the front-runner to claim the Sun Belt West Division title and a berth in the conference championship game Dec. 3.
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

Foley’s coaching tandem of Lester Smith, Bud Pigott built men on, off the field

Foley’s Lester Smith and Bud Pigott could have coached a worm in the belly of a bass to unhook itself and give the fish a bloody lip on the way out of its mouth. Other coaches were flabbergasted how Smith, the Lions’ head coach, and Pigott, the longtime defensive oracle, won so many games with average talent and wished they could have deciphered their code.
FOLEY, AL
AL.com

South Alabama’s Oct. 29 game at Arkansas State picked up for national TV

South Alabama’s Oct. 29 Sun Belt Conference game at Arkansas State has been picked up for a national broadcast by ESPNU, it was announced Monday. Kickoff between the Jaguars at Red Wolves is set for 3 p.m. at Centennial Bank Stadium in Jonesboro, Ark. It’s the first time in program history South Alabama has had three straight games on national TV.
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

One Alabama small town among nation’s most beautiful, says Architectural Digest

When Architectural Digest set out to rank “The 55 Most Beautiful Small Towns in America,” Alabama made the cut thanks to one small coastal community. Magnolia Springs in Baldwin County made the selection. It’s not the first time the community southeast of Fairhope has been so honored: Southern Living once described it as having “almost too much charm to handle.”
MAGNOLIA SPRINGS, AL
AL.com

Mobile County to reopen Escatawpa Hollow Park on Friday

Mobile County will reopen its new Escatawpa Hollow Park for free limited day use on Friday, as construction continues on new amenities. The park, located just off U.S. 98 at the Alabama-Mississippi line, was a private campground on the Escatawpa River until the county purchased it in 2019. Since the purchase, the county has added more than 100 acres of additional land, more than doubling its size. It closed the park in spring 2021 for work on “Phase 1″ improvements, which were to include new restrooms, pavilions, RV sites, roadwork, water access points and trails.
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
AL.com

City of Mobile set to host annual Mobtoberfest on Oct. 29

The city of Mobile is set to host the second-annual Mobtoberfest Fall Festival on Oct. 29, just two days before Halloween. The event will be held all day in Medal of Honor Park, and the city promises for there to be lots of spooky fun, including live music, a costume contest and a 5K.
MOBILE, AL
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Alabama

While all of us can easily cook all our food in the comfort of our home and enjoy it with out loved ones, it's also true that we enjoy going out just as much. If you too love to go to a nice restaurant with your close friends and family members from time to time then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below you will find a list of four amazing steakhouses in Alabama that are well-known for their impeccable service and delicious food, and that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
ALABAMA STATE
Atmore Advance

Amber alert issued for Escambia, Fla. child

An amber alert has been issued for an Escambia County, Fla. child, according to the Florida Department of Missing and Endangered Persons. According to a Florida amber alert, the alert was issued for Jazarah Stallworth, who was last seen wearing a pink skirt, Minnie Mouse shorts and white socks. According...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Chickasaw man arrested following chase on interstate

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police arrested a Chickasaw man who led them on a high-speed chase through Mobile Monday night. The chase began shortly after 7 p.m. Monday on eastbound Interstate 10 then headed north on Interstate 65 and reached speeds in excess of 100 mph before ending in Prichard’s jurisdiction, authorities said.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Juvenile charged as an adult in shooting death

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office has release a statement regarding a shooting that happened in Bay Minette Friday night. “On October 14, 2022 around 7:30 p.m., Deputies and medical personnel responded to the 42000 block of Nicholsville Rd. in Bay Minette for a call about a shooting.
BAY MINETTE, AL
AL.com

Alabama beach city to host first-ever food truck festival

An Alabama beach city will host its first-ever food truck festival next month. Stoughton, Massachusetts-based Food Truck Festivals of America will host the Coastal Alabama Food Truck and Craft Beer Festival on Saturday, November 12 and Sunday, November 13, at the Town Green area of the Gulf Shores Public Beach.
GULF SHORES, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

ALEA: Crash shuts down eastbound lanes of I-10 in Baldwin County

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A single-vehicle crash involving a commercial vehicle occurred at approximately 7:41 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, shut down part of Interstate 10. Both eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 near the 53 mile marker in Baldwin County were blocked for hours. The Alabama Department of Transportation diverted traffic at Exits 53 and 49.
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
200K+
Followers
60K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy