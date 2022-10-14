ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, NE

1011now.com

DoorDash delivers Lincoln Food Bank bags across town

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - DoorDash is known for its late night restaurant deliveries, must-haves like burritos and chicken sandwiches, but every Wednesday morning, in Lincoln, the company’s drivers are out making an entirely different kind of delivery. On this Wednesday morning, more than a dozen DoorDash drivers streamed through...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Proclamation for “Nebraska Missing Persons Day” brings hope, awareness

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Governor Pete Ricketts signed a proclamation Monday afternoon to designate October 17th as “Nebraska Missing Persons Day”, bringing hope and awareness to the families affected. It comes after a network of families of missing persons came together to ask for a day of recognition.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Free tree distribution scheduled for Saturday in northeast Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln and Lancaster County homeowners are invited to a free Trick or Tree tree distribution at 8 a.m., Saturday at Mahoney Park, North 70th and Fremont Streets. The event is sponsored by the Arbor Day Foundation, Lincoln South Rotary Club, Rotary District 5650, Lincoln Parks Foundation, and Lincoln Parks and Recreation.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

LFR puts out early morning apartment fire in northwest Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire and Rescue battled a fire at the Garber Pointe Apartments in northwest Lincoln early Monday morning. On scene, LFR’s public information officer, Capt. Nancy Crist, said heavy fire was coming from the back side of one of the units at the complex near 1st and Garber.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Ralston students show kindness during #BeKind week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Be kind: it’s easy to say but not always easy to do. “There’s so much bullying that goes around and #Bekind week is a way to be like ‘hey we see it, and we’re here to help you,” says senior, Kylie Davis.
RALSTON, NE
1011now.com

Drought forcing ranchers to sell cows

NEBRASKA STATE
1011now.com

NSP provides update on Oakland shooting investigation

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska State Patrol released additional details regarding the investigation into a shooting that occurred in Oakland on September 27. The Oakland Police Department and Burt County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a domestic disturbance and shooting in the 300 block of North Oakland Avenue, in Oakland at approximately 9:00 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located a male subject with a gunshot wound. The person, identified as Ryan Schuman, 32, was transported to the hospital where he died.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

COVID-19 Risk Dial moves to low yellow

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced on Tuesday that the COVID-19 Risk Dial will move from mid-yellow to low yellow as several key indicators continue to show improvement. The yellow position on the dial indicates that the risk of the virus spreading in the community is moderate. On the color-coded dial, red represents the highest risk of COVID-19 spread, and green represents the lowest risk.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
1011now.com

Hazara community demonstration in Lincoln

LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Local U.S. Army Reserve soldiers enjoy family day ahead of November deployment

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Dozens of metro and midwest families are preparing to say goodbye to loved ones as they leave for a year-long deployment for the U.S. Army Reserve. The 561st Regional Support Group of the U.S. Army Reserve, headquartered in Omaha, will deploy early next month, a process that is never easy for military families.
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Driver cited in September fatal motorcycle crash in west Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department cited a 32-year-old woman in connection with a fatal motorcycle crash that happened in September. On Tuesday at approximately 8:00 a.m., LPD said 32-year-old Marciyanna Nielsen of Lincoln, was cited and released for misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide and possession of marijuana in connection with a fatal motor vehicle crash that occurred Saturday September 24th at NW 19th & West O Street.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

LPS struggles to find fill-ins despite higher sub numbers

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - When it comes to substitute teachers, there are hundreds more potentially on tap compared to just last year, but when they’re needed, it isn’t always easy to find one. LPS said even with a larger pool of substitute teachers to pick from, some subs...
1011now.com

Sean Flowerday

Candidate for Lancaster County Commissioner District 1, Incumbent. Previous related work experience/political offices held:. It has been the honor of my life to serve our community as your Lancaster County Commissioner. Prior to my service for the county, I was employed as the state administrator for a local service provider, Pathfinder Support Services where we worked to help families involved in the child welfare and juvenile justice systems. Before my time with Pathfinder, I worked as a unit caseworker on the maximum security mental health unit within the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. I currently serve as a member of the Board of Trustees for History Nebraska.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
1011now.com

Teen charged as adult for stabbing at Waverly park

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Waverly teen has been charged as an adult with four felonies after authorities say he stabbed a 15-year-old boy multiple times at a park last week. Shane Moore, who turned 15 on Monday, is charged with attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault, and two counts of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony. Moore’s bond was set at 10 percent of $1 million.
WAVERLY, NE
1011now.com

Warmer temperatures on the way

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A warming trend begins Wednesday afternoon and by Sunday we could be looking at record or near record high temperatures. Mostly to partly sunny in Lincoln on Wednesday. Highs in the lower 60s with a west to southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Mostly clear Wednesday...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Journey to perform at Pinnacle Bank Arena in March

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The rock band Journey has announced a concert stop at Pinnacle Bank Arena in March. The Freedom Tour 2023 will include special guest TOTO as they perform in the Capital City Saturday, March 25. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets for the U.S. dates...
LINCOLN, NE

