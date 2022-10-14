Read full article on original website
DoorDash delivers Lincoln Food Bank bags across town
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - DoorDash is known for its late night restaurant deliveries, must-haves like burritos and chicken sandwiches, but every Wednesday morning, in Lincoln, the company’s drivers are out making an entirely different kind of delivery. On this Wednesday morning, more than a dozen DoorDash drivers streamed through...
Proclamation for “Nebraska Missing Persons Day” brings hope, awareness
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Governor Pete Ricketts signed a proclamation Monday afternoon to designate October 17th as “Nebraska Missing Persons Day”, bringing hope and awareness to the families affected. It comes after a network of families of missing persons came together to ask for a day of recognition.
Free tree distribution scheduled for Saturday in northeast Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln and Lancaster County homeowners are invited to a free Trick or Tree tree distribution at 8 a.m., Saturday at Mahoney Park, North 70th and Fremont Streets. The event is sponsored by the Arbor Day Foundation, Lincoln South Rotary Club, Rotary District 5650, Lincoln Parks Foundation, and Lincoln Parks and Recreation.
LFR puts out early morning apartment fire in northwest Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire and Rescue battled a fire at the Garber Pointe Apartments in northwest Lincoln early Monday morning. On scene, LFR’s public information officer, Capt. Nancy Crist, said heavy fire was coming from the back side of one of the units at the complex near 1st and Garber.
Ralston students show kindness during #BeKind week
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Be kind: it’s easy to say but not always easy to do. “There’s so much bullying that goes around and #Bekind week is a way to be like ‘hey we see it, and we’re here to help you,” says senior, Kylie Davis.
Drought forcing ranchers to sell cows
Lincoln Public Schools has difficulty finding substitutes despite higher numbers
NSP provides update on Oakland shooting investigation
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska State Patrol released additional details regarding the investigation into a shooting that occurred in Oakland on September 27. The Oakland Police Department and Burt County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a domestic disturbance and shooting in the 300 block of North Oakland Avenue, in Oakland at approximately 9:00 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located a male subject with a gunshot wound. The person, identified as Ryan Schuman, 32, was transported to the hospital where he died.
Omaha WarHorse Casino slowly progressing while Lincoln’s generates thousands
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In just the first week of operation, Nebraska’s first casino generated hundreds of thousands of dollars in new tax revenue. The WarHorse Casino in Lincoln opened for business on September 23 and generated $285,963 in tax revenue in its first seven days. To many, that...
COVID-19 Risk Dial moves to low yellow
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced on Tuesday that the COVID-19 Risk Dial will move from mid-yellow to low yellow as several key indicators continue to show improvement. The yellow position on the dial indicates that the risk of the virus spreading in the community is moderate. On the color-coded dial, red represents the highest risk of COVID-19 spread, and green represents the lowest risk.
Hazara community demonstration in Lincoln
Local U.S. Army Reserve soldiers enjoy family day ahead of November deployment
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Dozens of metro and midwest families are preparing to say goodbye to loved ones as they leave for a year-long deployment for the U.S. Army Reserve. The 561st Regional Support Group of the U.S. Army Reserve, headquartered in Omaha, will deploy early next month, a process that is never easy for military families.
Driver cited in September fatal motorcycle crash in west Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department cited a 32-year-old woman in connection with a fatal motorcycle crash that happened in September. On Tuesday at approximately 8:00 a.m., LPD said 32-year-old Marciyanna Nielsen of Lincoln, was cited and released for misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide and possession of marijuana in connection with a fatal motor vehicle crash that occurred Saturday September 24th at NW 19th & West O Street.
LPS struggles to find fill-ins despite higher sub numbers
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - When it comes to substitute teachers, there are hundreds more potentially on tap compared to just last year, but when they’re needed, it isn’t always easy to find one. LPS said even with a larger pool of substitute teachers to pick from, some subs...
Sean Flowerday
Candidate for Lancaster County Commissioner District 1, Incumbent. Previous related work experience/political offices held:. It has been the honor of my life to serve our community as your Lancaster County Commissioner. Prior to my service for the county, I was employed as the state administrator for a local service provider, Pathfinder Support Services where we worked to help families involved in the child welfare and juvenile justice systems. Before my time with Pathfinder, I worked as a unit caseworker on the maximum security mental health unit within the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. I currently serve as a member of the Board of Trustees for History Nebraska.
Warhorse Casino in Lincoln generates more than $285,000 in tax revenue in one week
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Warhorse Casino in Lincoln brought in more than a quarter of a million dollars in tax revenue in just the first week of being open. The Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission says the $285,000 was split between several different areas. Nearly 70% was put into the...
Teen charged as adult for stabbing at Waverly park
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Waverly teen has been charged as an adult with four felonies after authorities say he stabbed a 15-year-old boy multiple times at a park last week. Shane Moore, who turned 15 on Monday, is charged with attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault, and two counts of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony. Moore’s bond was set at 10 percent of $1 million.
Warmer temperatures on the way
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A warming trend begins Wednesday afternoon and by Sunday we could be looking at record or near record high temperatures. Mostly to partly sunny in Lincoln on Wednesday. Highs in the lower 60s with a west to southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Mostly clear Wednesday...
Investigators use tracking app on stolen laptop to find stolen car; 3 teens taken into custody
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators with the Lincoln Police Department said they used a tracking app on a stolen laptop to recover a stolen car. Around 9:44 a.m. on Monday, LPD officers were dispatched to an apartment complex near 48th and R Streets on a report of a stolen vehicle.
Journey to perform at Pinnacle Bank Arena in March
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The rock band Journey has announced a concert stop at Pinnacle Bank Arena in March. The Freedom Tour 2023 will include special guest TOTO as they perform in the Capital City Saturday, March 25. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets for the U.S. dates...
