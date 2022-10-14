Candidate for Lancaster County Commissioner District 1, Incumbent. Previous related work experience/political offices held:. It has been the honor of my life to serve our community as your Lancaster County Commissioner. Prior to my service for the county, I was employed as the state administrator for a local service provider, Pathfinder Support Services where we worked to help families involved in the child welfare and juvenile justice systems. Before my time with Pathfinder, I worked as a unit caseworker on the maximum security mental health unit within the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. I currently serve as a member of the Board of Trustees for History Nebraska.

LANCASTER COUNTY, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO