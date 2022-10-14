ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AL.com

The latest on Alabama WR Tyler Harrell injury status

Among the five Power 5 transfers Alabama landed, all but one have appeared in game action to date. The only who has yet to see the field is Tyler Harrell, a receiver who came from Louisville over the summer. So what’s the latest on the speedy senior? Nick Saban was...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Deep Alabama women’s basketball team unconcerned with being picked 10th in SEC

A few intriguing numbers swirl around Alabama women’s basketball preseason routine. This is a Crimson Tide program that returns all five starters and 95% of the scoring from last year’s team that won eight of its last 10 games. It also went out and signed five transfers -- most of whom were starters at Power 5 programs. And its only freshman, Karly Weathers, just happened to be Miss Basketball in the state of Tennessee.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Video appears to show Alabama WR strike Tennessee fan after loss, UA investigating

The Alabama football program is looking into an incident from the Tennessee game after a viral video appears to show a Crimson Tide receiver strike a fan. The video involves Jermaine Burton as he walked to the locker room amid the chaos of the 52-49 Tennessee win. He appears to strike a fan who walks through his path as the Tennessee student section emptied onto the Neyland Stadium turf.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

How Nick Saban uses losses to fuel title runs

Nick Saban has won seven national championships during a career where he’s established himself as college football’s greatest coach. In only two of those national championships did a Saban-led team go undefeated. If you’re an Alabama fan licking your wounds after watching a 15-year win streak against Tennessee...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

What Alabama DL said to puking Tennessee lineman

The Alabama-Tennessee was full of uniquely-college football moments. Few, however, topped the brief interaction between Vol offensive lineman Jeremiah Crawford and Alabama defensive lineman Byron Young. The overhead CBS camera caught the conversation that went well beyond words. Tennessee was in the huddle when Crawford turned away and casually vomited....
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Tide submits non-targeting hit on Bryce Young for SEC review

Penalties were a discussion point following the Alabama-Tennessee marathon. The Crimson Tide set a record for a Nick Saban-led team and, to the ire of Alabama fans, a potential Tennessee targeting was reviewed and ultimately not flagged. With less than 90 seconds to go before halftime, Bryce Young stepped up...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Joseph Goodman: Birmingham Legion FC takes aim at history with home playoff game

Birmingham Legion FC plays its first home playoff game at 5 p.m. on Sunday at Protective Stadium. Hammer Down, as they say. And hammer the Pittsburgh Riverhounds, too. Legion has a team that can make a deep run in the USL Championship playoffs, and I think they can do it. It all starts with a victory at home, though. Time to pack out Protective Stadium, and get loud for a club that has fought through so much to bring this game to Birmingham.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Alabama’s Javion Cohen open about mental health rehab trip, thanks Saban

The issue of mental health remains front and center within college football and one Alabama starter isn’t afraid to discuss it. Offensive guard Javion Cohen over the summer was open about his visit to a rehabilitation center for what he called “mental health reasons” and he spoke more about it Wednesday. Making his first appearance this fall in the interview room, Cohen was asked about opening up about his journey.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Birmingham is starving itself to death

This is an opinion column. I’m sitting here in Birmingham, Alabama, thinking “Dang, you can’t go online these days without hearing bad news.”. And by bad news I mean if I see another story about how flippin’ great Huntsville is, I’m gonna yack all over my “Take that s#$& Back to Hoover” T-shirt.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Miles grad makes largest alum donation in school history, hopes to be ‘catalyst’ for giving to HBCUs

This is an opinion column. Dale Thornton embodies what can happen when a child is raised by an empowering example. Now, he wants to be one. Dale is the son of Larry Thornton, a man who is a gifted artist, an inspiring author and speaker, one of Alabama’s most successful entrepreneurs, and a respected board member at several prominent companies, including McDonald’s and Coca-Cola. A man, too, who gained custody of his 10-year-old son following a divorce, who attended PTA meetings, washed and folded clothes, who hugged his son — all while birthing his first McDonald’s franchise. A man who taught and showed his son how to be.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

UAB doctor regrets saying trans teen died ‘boldly’ in suicide

A UAB doctor who works with trans youth said she regretted saying that a trans teen “boldy ended her life” by dying by suicide. Dr. Morissa Ladinsky, an associate professor of pediatrics who also provides care at the UAB’s Gender Health Clinic, which includes gender-affirming care, was addressing a seminar when she brought up the story of a 16-year-old trans girl who lived in a community in Ohio where she once practiced.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Inmate deaths, officer injured, building fire: Down in Alabama

Inmate deaths at Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer, Alabama, continue to climb in number. A Hoover police officer was shot but was treated and released from a hospital. A fire damaged multiple buildings in downtown Enterprise. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen to it by clicking...
BESSEMER, AL
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
200K+
Followers
60K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy