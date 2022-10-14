Read full article on original website
Spooky Ghost of a Man, Who Was Burnt Alive In a Furnace, in Birmingham, AlabamaNew York CultureBirmingham, AL
Innocent 15-Year-Old Hit by a Stray Bullet Gets to Leave Hospital after 108 Days at Children's of Alabama in BirminghamZack LoveBirmingham, AL
A Trussville, AL Doctor Tries to Become a Teenager's 'Sugar Daddy' and Police Arrest him in a Human Trafficking StingZack LoveTrussville, AL
How Kroger is Delivering Groceries in Birmingham, AL without a Physical Store; Its Future is full of ‘Spoke Locations'Zack LoveBirmingham, AL
4 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Will 2 injured Alabama wide receiver commits return to the field this season?
A pair of Alabama wide receiver commits injured last week will likely be back on the field before the end of their junior seasons. Clay-Chalkville’s Jaylen Mbakwe left his team’s 25-20 victory over Oxford with an injury on Friday, while Foley’s Perry Thompson was injured early in the Lions’ 43-41 victory over Davidson.
The latest on Alabama WR Tyler Harrell injury status
Among the five Power 5 transfers Alabama landed, all but one have appeared in game action to date. The only who has yet to see the field is Tyler Harrell, a receiver who came from Louisville over the summer. So what’s the latest on the speedy senior? Nick Saban was...
Deep Alabama women’s basketball team unconcerned with being picked 10th in SEC
A few intriguing numbers swirl around Alabama women’s basketball preseason routine. This is a Crimson Tide program that returns all five starters and 95% of the scoring from last year’s team that won eight of its last 10 games. It also went out and signed five transfers -- most of whom were starters at Power 5 programs. And its only freshman, Karly Weathers, just happened to be Miss Basketball in the state of Tennessee.
Power 25 Rankings: Thompson moves back to No. 1 ahead of Friday’s matchup with Hoover
Three-time reigning Class 7A champion Thompson moved back to the No. 1 spot in this week’s AL.com Power 25 rankings. The Power 25 is a weekly ranking of the top high school football teams in Alabama regardless of classification. Thompson, which has won seven straight games since opening the...
Video appears to show Alabama WR strike Tennessee fan after loss, UA investigating
The Alabama football program is looking into an incident from the Tennessee game after a viral video appears to show a Crimson Tide receiver strike a fan. The video involves Jermaine Burton as he walked to the locker room amid the chaos of the 52-49 Tennessee win. He appears to strike a fan who walks through his path as the Tennessee student section emptied onto the Neyland Stadium turf.
Saban says ‘nobody is entitled to a position’ as discipline troubles continue
From the school-record 17 penalties, special teams mistakes and general defensive breakdowns, Alabama’s 52-49 loss at Tennessee left a minefield of what Nick Saban calls teachable moments. At the same time, the issues in Knoxville weren’t necessarily new for a team playing its seventh game of the season. Having...
How Nick Saban uses losses to fuel title runs
Nick Saban has won seven national championships during a career where he’s established himself as college football’s greatest coach. In only two of those national championships did a Saban-led team go undefeated. If you’re an Alabama fan licking your wounds after watching a 15-year win streak against Tennessee...
What Alabama DL said to puking Tennessee lineman
The Alabama-Tennessee was full of uniquely-college football moments. Few, however, topped the brief interaction between Vol offensive lineman Jeremiah Crawford and Alabama defensive lineman Byron Young. The overhead CBS camera caught the conversation that went well beyond words. Tennessee was in the huddle when Crawford turned away and casually vomited....
Tide submits non-targeting hit on Bryce Young for SEC review
Penalties were a discussion point following the Alabama-Tennessee marathon. The Crimson Tide set a record for a Nick Saban-led team and, to the ire of Alabama fans, a potential Tennessee targeting was reviewed and ultimately not flagged. With less than 90 seconds to go before halftime, Bryce Young stepped up...
5 Birmingham area high school football games to watch in Week 10
BENJAMIN RUSSELL (6-2, 3-2) AT HELENA (6-2, 3-2) Time/location: Friday, 7 p.m., Husky Stadium, Helena. Last week: Benjamin Russell beat Briarwood 16-14 and Helena fell 52-51 in 4 overtimes to Calera. The skinny: Helena leads the series 3-1 and won 32-0 last season. It’s a crucial Class 6A, Region 3...
Joseph Goodman: Birmingham Legion FC takes aim at history with home playoff game
Birmingham Legion FC plays its first home playoff game at 5 p.m. on Sunday at Protective Stadium. Hammer Down, as they say. And hammer the Pittsburgh Riverhounds, too. Legion has a team that can make a deep run in the USL Championship playoffs, and I think they can do it. It all starts with a victory at home, though. Time to pack out Protective Stadium, and get loud for a club that has fought through so much to bring this game to Birmingham.
Nick Saban talks PI flags, discipline and DBs after Tennessee loss
Nick Saban is set to meet with local reporters two days after Alabama’s loss at Tennessee as the Crimson Tide turns the page to Mississippi State. We’ll have the updates from Tuscaloosa. Just refresh the page for the latest. -- Saban is here and we’re off. --...
Alabama’s Javion Cohen open about mental health rehab trip, thanks Saban
The issue of mental health remains front and center within college football and one Alabama starter isn’t afraid to discuss it. Offensive guard Javion Cohen over the summer was open about his visit to a rehabilitation center for what he called “mental health reasons” and he spoke more about it Wednesday. Making his first appearance this fall in the interview room, Cohen was asked about opening up about his journey.
Record low temperatures hit Alabama: Montana is warmer than Birmingham
It has been cold enough to break a few records in Alabama -- both during the day on Tuesday and Wednesday morning. The National Weather Service said at least two Alabama cities had record low temperatures on Wednesday morning, and freeze warnings will again go into effect for a large part of the state later tonight.
Birmingham is starving itself to death
This is an opinion column. I’m sitting here in Birmingham, Alabama, thinking “Dang, you can’t go online these days without hearing bad news.”. And by bad news I mean if I see another story about how flippin’ great Huntsville is, I’m gonna yack all over my “Take that s#$& Back to Hoover” T-shirt.
Alabama Court of the Judiciary convicts Jefferson County judge on ethics charge
The Alabama Court of the Judiciary has found Jefferson County Circuit Judge Tracie Todd guilty on one charge of violating judicial ethics and suspended her without pay for 120 days. The nine-member court handed down the ruling today. The court held a trial in Montgomery that ended on Friday. The...
BREAKING: Serious Accident At 69 And Skyland In Tuscaloosa
A serious delay currently due to an overturned dump truck at the intersection of 69 & Skyland Boulevard in Tuscaloosa. Cap'n Ray, Traffic director for Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa reported the accident just a few minutes ago. It is causing long delays at the moment. ALGO has the exact location HERE.
Miles grad makes largest alum donation in school history, hopes to be ‘catalyst’ for giving to HBCUs
This is an opinion column. Dale Thornton embodies what can happen when a child is raised by an empowering example. Now, he wants to be one. Dale is the son of Larry Thornton, a man who is a gifted artist, an inspiring author and speaker, one of Alabama’s most successful entrepreneurs, and a respected board member at several prominent companies, including McDonald’s and Coca-Cola. A man, too, who gained custody of his 10-year-old son following a divorce, who attended PTA meetings, washed and folded clothes, who hugged his son — all while birthing his first McDonald’s franchise. A man who taught and showed his son how to be.
UAB doctor regrets saying trans teen died ‘boldly’ in suicide
A UAB doctor who works with trans youth said she regretted saying that a trans teen “boldy ended her life” by dying by suicide. Dr. Morissa Ladinsky, an associate professor of pediatrics who also provides care at the UAB’s Gender Health Clinic, which includes gender-affirming care, was addressing a seminar when she brought up the story of a 16-year-old trans girl who lived in a community in Ohio where she once practiced.
Inmate deaths, officer injured, building fire: Down in Alabama
Inmate deaths at Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer, Alabama, continue to climb in number. A Hoover police officer was shot but was treated and released from a hospital. A fire damaged multiple buildings in downtown Enterprise. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen to it by clicking...
