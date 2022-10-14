Read full article on original website
Senior center ‘The Landing’ helps those 55+ build social relationships
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A place for those 55+ to move their body, learn and connect with new people has several events taking place this month. The Landing is an senior center located inside the Woodson YMCA in Wausau. “We have a lot of things going on this month, and...
Mayor Wiza gives update on Stevens Point fall events and election info
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - If you’re looking for some fun events this fall, the city of Stevens Point has plenty of options for everyone. Stevens Point Mayor Mike Wiza stopped by Sunrise 7 to give an update on city news. The Portage County Empty Bowls event will be...
Groundbreaking ceremony held for new $35M Weston community center
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A groundbreaking for the Greenheck Turner Community Center was held Tuesday morning. The $35 million athletic complex will be the first of its kind the Wausau-metro area. The money to fund the project is from community donations, meaning no taxpayer money will be used for the project.
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northcentral Wisconsin says 130 ‘Littles’ waiting for a mentor
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A youth mentoring program that pairs children with positive role models is seeking mentors. Since 1976, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northcentral Wisconsin has been serving at-risk youth. The program serves children ages 6 through 14 that are struggling emotionally, socially, academically, and behaviorally. Linda Koepke...
Stevens Point starts planning for business incubator
Stevens Point, Wis. (WSAW) - Stevens Point is working to create a new space called an “incubator” to help businesses develop or grow. The incubator is a designed space to help entrepreneurs grow their businesses there in the city with plenty of resources. Stevens Point Mayor Mike Wiza...
ADRC of Portage County launches workshop to address incontinence
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Aging & Disability Resource Center of Portage County is offering a new workshop to help women deal with bladder or bowel control issues. Mind Over Matter: Healthy Bowels, Healthy Bladder is a program designed to give women, aged 50 and older, the tools they need to take control of their bladder and bowel symptoms.
Northcentral Technical College holds ribbon cutting for new “Smart Lab”
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Tuesday, Northcentral Technical College in Wausau held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the grand opening of its new “Smart Lab.”. Several members of the community including, business owners, the District Board of Trustees, members of the Central Wisconsin Manufacturing Alliance, and politicians were on hand to witness the unveiling of the state-of-the-art, Industry 4.0 Smart Manufacturing Lab.
Foot Locker to layoff 210 at Wausau distribution facility, will close in 2023
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Foot Locker, Inc. has notified the state and employees it will close in 2023 resulting in the loss of 210 jobs. In a letter to the Department of Workforce, Wausau Mayor Katie Rosenberg and the North Central Wisconsin Workforce Development Board the company states distribution operations at the Wausau location will be phased out, beginning on January 31, 2023, and closing the facility on or about April 30, 2023. It’s located at 500 N 72nd Ave.
Pulaski community works together for bonfire burn victims
PULASKI, Wis. (WBAY) - Shawano County detectives are still looking to talk with people who attended Friday night’s bonfire that sent more than a dozen Pulaski-area teens to hospitals and burn centers. We first told you over the weekend about the bonfire explosion in the town of Maple Grove....
Wausau committee approves proposal for affordable housing
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - On Monday, the Wausau Economic Development Committee moved one step closer to an affordable housing project. They met at City Hall to consider affordable housing projects for a prominent lot at 700 Grand Avenue. Two of the developers submitted adjustments to their projects to meet the...
Candidates visit Wausau ahead of midterm election
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - With the midterm election three weeks away, candidates are visiting more cities and reaching out to more voters. Tuesday, the Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes, and the incumbent for the 7th Congressional District, Republican Tom Tiffany made stops in Wausau. Rep. Tiffany...
‘Silent night’ gives Mosinee family chance to share volleyball together
MOSINEE, Wis. (WSAW) - Despite a close relationship, Mosinee volleyball senior Malina Carattini has never played a game with her brother Payton in the stands. Payton has autism. The lights and noise of a packed gym can be triggering for him. With that in mind, Carattini’s coach wanted to give her family a chance to share a game together.
Good Samaritans credited with saving men whose boat capsized in Stevens Point
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Investigators from the Portage County Sheriff’s Department said no one was injured after a boat capsized on the Wisconsin River. Crews responded to Bukolt Park around 5:50 a.m. on Tuesday. It was reported that two 23-year-old men were clinging to the top of their overturned boat. The men had lifejackets in the boat but were unable to reach them. One of the men then slipped further into the water.
Home destroyed in rural Clark County fire
TOWN OF MENTOR (Clark County), Wis. (WEAU) - A home is destroyed after a fire Monday afternoon in rural Clark County. The Alma Center Fire Department posted on Facebook that they were called to a house on fire at 2:46 p.m. Monday in the Town of Mentor, which is the southeastern part of Clark County between Fairchild and Alma Center.
Plea deal likely for suspect in Stevens Point carjacking
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - A 52-year-old man accused of carjacking a woman is scheduled to reach a plea deal in case next month, avoiding a jury trial. William Gentry is charged with armed robbery and operating without consent. The carjacking happened April 11. Gentry was arrested three days later in Springfield, Missouri.
9 vehicles broken into at Rib Mountain gym, nearby homes asked to review surveillance cams
RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the report of several thefts from vehicles at Burn Boot Camp in Rib Mountain. Investigators said nine vehicles were broken into. Items that were taken included phones, wallets and pursues. Victims should contact the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office at 715-261-1200 if they have not already done so.
Complaints lead to drug investigation and 4 arrests in Stevens Point
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Four people were arrested and remain in the Portage County Jail following an investigation into drug trafficking the city of Stevens Point. On Friday, Oct. 14, members of the Stevens Point Police Department, Portage County Sheriff’s Department, Plover Police Department and Central Wisconsin Drug Task Force, conducted an investigation based on recent complaints within the city.
Used vehicle prices finally start trending down
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Used vehicle prices are starting to trend down, proof can be seen on full lots once empty during the worst of the pandemic. “To actually have seven new cars that just showed up, it’s incredibly exciting because we have something to sell people now and people can actually come in and test drive,” said Cody Wolfert, Sales Manager for O’Malley Automotive, Wausau.
Trial scheduled to begin Monday for man charged with 1984 murder
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - A two-week trial is scheduled to begin on Monday for the suspect in a 1984 homicide case. John Sarver, 59, is charged with killing Eleanore Roberts, 73. Sarver would have been 21 years old at the time of Roberts’ death. On Nov. 27, 1984,...
