Seattle, WA

Mayor Harrell makes proposal to Seattle City Council for $5M to reduce homelessness across city

By KIRO 7 News Staff
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 5 days ago
Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell is asking the Seattle City Council to approve $5 million dollars to reduce homelessness in the city.

As part of the effort, homeless outreach teams — which would join Seattle’s Unified Care Team — would be assigned to help clean up specific neighborhoods across the city.

By focusing on assigned areas day in and day out, Harrell says outreach teams will be able to get to know people in their respective neighborhoods, and ramp up communication with those people.

“We want those relationships in place, and it’s pretty hard for these teams to go to West Seattle one day and Ballard the next and then Lake City,” Harrell said.

City workers say the Unified Care Team would also be expanded to include certain specialists, like those with expertise in things like RV removal and drug dependency.

“They’re going to be talking to businesses, partnering with businesses, picking up trash, talking to folks who are unhoused, making referrals to shelter,” said Tiffany Washington, deputy mayor of housing and homelessness.

Since the Unified Care Team was set up in January, city officials say it has handled an average of 1,000 calls per week.

Harrell said he wants to beef up that number while also helping the homeless find permanent housing.

The proposal hinges on approval from the Seattle City Council, and as of now, there is no timetable for a decision.

