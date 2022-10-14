ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWD

Michael Kors’ Watch Hunger Stop 2022 Campaign Features Olivia Culpo

By Lisa Lockwood
WWD
WWD
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14HIAB_0iYQ7eNX00

Michael Kors has revealed the Watch Hunger Stop 2022 campaign in aid of the United Nations World Food Programme, featuring Olivia Culpo and several global influencers toting two special-edition styles designed in partnership with artist Bonny Guo, also known as NYSometimes.

In the past, Kors has featured such celebrity partners as Kate Hudson, Halle Berry and Lupita Nyong’o. This year’s annual campaign invited influencers including Lady Amelia Spencer, Lady Eliza Spencer, and Culpo to serve as ambassadors for Watch Hunger Stop.

More from WWD

Also featured are Matilde Gioli of Italy, Ki Eun-Se in South Korea, and Gao Yuanyuan, Fei Weng and Zhang Xiaochen of China.

Culpo was filmed at the Santa Monica Pier with her nephew supporting the cause.

Entitled “Love Makes the World Go Round,” this year’s social-media campaign taps into friends of the brand from across the globe to help amplify the partnership’s mission to end world hunger and spread the message that “Food Is Love.”

Kors collaborated with NYSometimes, a multimedia artist with a background in chemical engineering who lives and works between China and the U.S., to create the Watch Hunger Stop 2022 styles: a black Love tote for $98 and a canvas Food Is Love pouch for $58. NYSometimes created the design for the pieces, putting their graffiti-inspired spin on the longtime tag line. All profits from the sale of the tote and pouch go to WFP.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LN3NJ_0iYQ7eNX00
The Food Is Love pouch.

A special filter called “Share Your Heart” features a heart logo that users can add to their post to join the community. Each post using the “Share Your Heart” filter triggers a donation of the value of 50 meals to WFP. The filter can be found on the @michaelkors Instagram profile in the filters tab.

Since 2013, Michael Kors ’ Watch Hunger Stop campaign has focused on helping WFP provide school meals to children in food-insecure regions of the world. Watch Hunger Stop reached the milestone of delivering 29 million school meals through WFP’s school meals program this year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qBHGK_0iYQ7eNX00
The Love tote.

The Love tote and Food Is Love pouch are available online and in select Michael Kors Lifestyle stores. Throughout the month of October, Kors customers can make a donation to WFP at select Kors stores or they can donate at WatchHungerStop.com.

Best of WWD

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Nicole Ari Parker Wears Red Dramatic Floral Headpiece and Valentino Couture Dress for ‘And Just Like That’ Season 2 Filming

Nicole Ari Parker will make a bold style statement in the second season of HBO Max’s “And Just Like That,” the reboot of “Sex and the City.” The actress was seen filming scenes on Tuesday in New York wearing a flowing red custom Valentino dress and striking headpiece. The dress had an Empire waistline and a billowing train that was sheer below the skirt line. She coordinated with a pair of strappy red sandals. The wardrobe team’s Instagram account, And Just Like That Costumes, shared photos from the film set, including Valentino tags emblazoned with “Valentino for And Just Like That.”...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Meghan Markle Poses in Jason Wu and Carolina Herrera for Variety Cover Story and Talks Queen Elizabeth, Prince Harry and Returning to Hollywood

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, graced the cover of the latest issue of Variety in a gold necklace and black dress with a low neckline. One of Markle’s most notable images from the full editorial spread, which debuted on Wednesday, included a white and pink floral-print gown from Jason Wu’s fall 2022 collection. The silhouette incorporated a high-low skirt, balloon sleeves and a pleated bodice. More from WWDJason Wu RTW Spring 2023Inside Variety's Power of Young Hollywood Event Presented by Facebook GamingPrince Harry and Meghan Markle Attend U.N. General Assembly Wu wanted to create a line for that season that reflected his...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WWD

Kate Hudson Goes Monochromatic for Mônot in Plunging Black Jumpsuit at Frieze London Party

Kate Hudson attended a dinner and after party for Mônot in celebration of Frieze London on Wednesday wearing a black jumpsuit. The minimalist silhouette was designed with padded square shoulders, long sleeves and a plunging neckline. The legs had two small slits revealing Hudson’s ankles. The actress accessorized with a gold pendant necklace and a black satin clutch bag. She coordinated with a pair of black stilettos to round out her head-to-toe black ensemble.More from WWDJenny Packham RTW Spring 2023Photos of Gwyneth Paltrow's StyleEdeline Lee RTW Spring 2023 Hudson worked with her longtime stylist Sophie Lopez to create the look. The actress...
WWD

Janelle Monáe Ignites the Red Carpet in Fiery Red Christian Siriano Gown and Dramatic Headpiece at BFI London Film Festival

Janelle Monáe attended the premiere of “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” on Sunday at the BFI London Film Festival in a campy fiery red ensemble. The actress-singer wore a statement-making red dress that included a turtleneck neckline, sheer bodice and long-sleeve arms with a red bra underneath. A two-tiered balloon ruffle skirt with a train completed the look. More from WWDCMT Artists of the Year 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsJenny Packham RTW Spring 2023Photos of Gwyneth Paltrow's Style Monáe literally topped off the outfit with a matching oversize pleated headpiece. She accessorized with Misho Katana Leo earrings and several rings from Fernando...
In Style

Megan Fox’s Skintight Denim Set Wasn’t Actually Denim at All

While jeggings may remain one of the most controversial Millennial-loved trends, maybe ever, Megan Fox just made a case for their return to the mainstream while taking the skintight pants to a whole new level. On Sunday, the actress shared a trio of photos on Instagram showcasing the full body-hugging...
The List

The Stunning Transformation Of Amal Clooney

Amal Clooney is a perfect balance of brainpower and glamour. A Lebanese-British barrister, she crusades fiercely for the restoration of human rights of oppressed groups and seamlessly transitions into a vision of grace on the Hollywood red carpet when the occasion calls for it. Married to Oscar-winning actor and perennial heartthrob George Clooney, she has emerged as one of showbiz's most stylish icons and claimed fame that is separate from her husband's. But to her, the good fight of justice appears to override all else. "In terms of an increased public profile, I think all I can do is try to turn the spotlight to what is important. That can definitely benefit some clients," she once said in an interview for Time.
Majic 107.5/97.5

Janet Jackson Is Front Row Royalty At The Louis Vuitton Show For Paris Fashion Week

Another day, another Janet Jackson slay. The living icon and musical genius is slaying Paris Fashion Week, and we’re just glad she’s documenting the journey. In a TikTok video posted to social media, the singer and actress showed off her swaggy style and cool transitions as she prepared for Louis Vuitton’s Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show. The video begins with Jackson throwing a metallic puffer jacket in the air as she walks out of the room. In the next frame, she struts back into the room in a complete wardrobe change that includes the jacket.
Footwear News

Jennifer Lopez’s Child Emme Muniz Laces Into Converse Sneakers & Pajama Pants for Comfy-Casual Travel

Jennifer Lopez’s child Emme Muniz took the comfortable route while traveling this weekend. Arriving in Los Angeles with Lopez and new stepdad Ben Affleck, Muniz stepped off the group’s flight in a navy blue and white graphic sweatshirt. The long-sleeved top was paired with black and white plaid pajama pants, cementing Muniz’s outfit as especially comfortable and easy to wear. Finishing the 14-year-old’s ensemble was a white and black canvas backpack, as well as a silver dog tag necklace. Muniz also shared a sweet family moment, embracing Ben Affleck in a hug upon reaching the ground.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

WWD

40K+
Followers
27K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy