Lil’ Baby Shares ‘It’s Only Me’ Track List
Fresh off of his performance at ONE Musicfest in his hometown of Atlanta, Georgia, Lil’ Baby has revealed the track list for his forthcoming LP, It’s Only Me. The Quality Control signee’s new album will include 23 tracks with contributions from Pooh Shiesty, EST Gee, Rylo Rodriguez, Future, Fridayy, Young Thug and Nardo Wick. To get the ball rolling on his latest album, the Atlanta native has delivered the project’s lead single, “Hey.”
Lil’ Baby Returns To Hot 97 For Funkmaster Flex Freestyle Ahead Of ‘It’s Only Me’ Release
This Friday, streaming services will be filled with new music from a wide selection of artists like Tove Lo, G Herbo and others. However, no artist will draw as much attention as Atlanta’s own, Lil’ Baby. Following his headlining performance at ONE Musicfest in his hometown, the Quality Control Music star will release his highly-anticipated album, It’s Only Me. In preparation for the project’s release, he flew up to New York and delivered a quick freestyle at Hot 97.
Lil’ Baby Delivers ‘It’s Only Me’
Just four years ago, Atlanta’s own Lil’ Baby was a rising star under the Quality Control Music umbrella when he delivered “Yes, Indeed” with Drake. While the Atlanta native was far from the star that he would become, a collaboration with the most well-known rapper of his era would provide a perfect springboard for what he would become. By the end of the year, listeners around the nation would be locked into the success of records like “Sold Out Dates” and “Drip Too Hard” with Gunna.
Joyce Wrice Shows Out In Her NPR Tiny Desk Debut
“You had me right where you wanted. [You had me] right in the palm of your hand,” Joyce Wrice sings as she opens up her first NPR Tiny Desk performance. Joyce Wrice may be singing about a past relationship, but her opening statement could very well describe the feeling that many artists have when listening to her music. However, there’s one minor correction listeners may make to the opening line. “Used to” is not needed. Rather, listeners are willingly sitting in the palm of her hand as she moves from the slower, soulful sounds of “Chandler” and ends up at the more energetic, Kaytranada-produced “Iced Tea.” Regardless of the tempo or beat pattern, one thing remains the same — Wrice’s vocals. It doesn’t matter if she’s performing in the rain at Broccoli City Fest or in the comforts of the NPR studio, the time and effort she’s put into taking care of her voice show at all times.
Spotify’s Carl Chery Dismisses Claims That DaBaby Has Been Blackballed
DaBaby recently told his fans that he felt that he was being blackballed within the entertainment industry. After learning that his LP, Baby On Baby 2, was on track to move 16,000 units during its first week, the North Carolina native hopped on Instagram to address the matter. “No bad...
Chance The Rapper To Join NBC’s ‘The Voice’
Chance The Rapper is no stranger to the world of reality competition series. Three years ago, he served as a judge on Netflix’s Rhythm + Flow. Now, he’s stepping into the world of broadcast television as he serves as a coach on NBC’s The Voice. “I’m thrilled...
DJ Drama, Jeezy Announce ‘B-Side’ Concert
DJ Drama has risen to new heights within the last two years. He picked up a Grammy Award for his contributions to Tyler, The Creator’s Call Me If You Get Lost and recently won the “Best DJ” category at the 2022 BET Hip-Hop Awards. Not to be forgotten, he performed at Dreamville Festival in North Carolina, steered the career of Jack Harlow and appeared on Complex‘s Blueprint. With all of that going on, the world-renowned DJ and producer has not forgotten the mixtape series that elevated him into the national consciousness, Gangsta Grillz.
And The Nominees Are: Here Is the Complete List Of Nominees For The 2022 American Music Awards
The 2022 American Music Awards are only five weeks away! As the awards ceremony nears, the full slate of nominees has been unveiled. After an incredible year, Bad Bunny leads the way with eight nominations. Following closely behind, Drake, Taylor Swift and Beyoncé have each grabbed six nominations while The Weeknd, Adele and Harry Styles have each earned five nods. The winners in each major category will be unveiled when the biggest names in music gather at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. Until then, check out the full slate of nominees below.
Silk Sonic Will Not Submit Debut Album For Grammy Consideration
An Evening With Silk Sonic has already won “Album of the Year” honors at the 2022 BET Awards, but it will not earn the same honor at the 65th Grammy Awards. This Thursday, Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak have announced that they will not submit their joint LP for “Album of the Year” consideration at the upcoming Grammy Awards.
LeBron James, Maverick Carter Share The ‘House Party’ Trailer
Thirty-two years ago, fans flocked to theaters as Christopher “Kid” Reid and Christopher “Play” Martin delivered the classic film, House Party. The success of the film spawned several sequels and adaptations, but nothing as big as this year. With the help of Warner Bros. Pictures, Maverick Carter, LeBron James and SpringHill Entertainment have delivered a reimagined version of the classic film that aims to restore the original’s legacy to a new generation. Less than two months away from its highly-anticipated release, James and Carter have delivered the first look at the upcoming project.
Jordan Peele Shares ‘Wendell & Wild’ Trailer
Jordan Peele has undoubtedly made his mark in the world of film through projects like Nope, Get Out and Us. He’s also helped produce other films like Candyman and engineered series like Hunters for Prime Video. This fall, he’ll take on a new challenge — animation. Jordan...
Hitkidd Tops One Million Views Again With ‘Shabooya’
Few records dominated playlists, mixes and aux cords quiet like “F.N.F” by GloRilla. In the months following the record’s release, the Memphis native signed with Yo Gotti’s CMG, performed at the 2022 BET Hip-Hop Awards and collaborated with Cardi B. While GloRilla continues to make her way through the recording industry, the man behind the boards on her breakout hit, Hitkidd, continues to cook up records that people can’t stop playing.
‘The Shop’ Pulls Episode Featuring Kanye West
Uninterrupted and SpringHill Company have announced that they will no longer air an episode featuring Ye, formerly known as Kanye West. Justin Tinsley of Andscape reports that Ye repeatedly spewed anti-semitic rhetoric during the taping, leading to SpringHill’s decision. “Yesterday we taped an episode of The Shop with Kanye...
Stormzy Releases ‘Hide & Seek’
Sometimes, it’s difficult to explain to U.S. audiences just how big certain acts are overseas. For example, how do you explain to an average U.S. listener that a masterful writer like Santan Dave is as big as Kendrick Lamar in certain parts of the world? Fortunately, those days are changing. Whether it’s Wizkid and Burna Boy dominating summer playlists for two consecutive summers or Giggs getting a co-sign from Jay-Z for the whole world to hear, it’s becoming increasingly difficult to ignore or deny for the average U.S. listener to deny the success of other artists within the diaspora. That’s a roundabout way of saying that when a star like Stormzy returns, it matters regardless of where you are on the globe.
Roddy Ricch Receives Official Citation For Positive Community Impact
Roddy Ricch may be from California, but he is looking to make an impact around the world. During a recent trip to the Empire State, the chart-topping artist stopped by the Middle School of Marketing and Legal Studies in Brooklyn, New York. While there, he reportedly gave the students a pep talk about staying in school and chasing their dreams. He also posed for pictures and hung out with the students as they delivered an a capella performance of “The Box.”
Chlöe Is Ready To Go Public With Druski In The ‘For The Night’ Teaser
Chlöe is ready to follow up her performance at ONE Musicfest with the release of her “For The Night” video. Starring Druski and Chlöe, the video takes fans on a ride as the chart-topping musician is ready to take her relationship to the next level while the comedian wants to keep things private. As for the track, the award-winning vocalist recently revealed that the track was inspired by her personal relationship with Gunna.
Trevor Noah Reveals Date For Final Appearance On ‘The Daily Show’
An era of The Daily Show is coming to a close at Comedy Central. Weeks after announcing his departure from the long-running comedy show, Trevor Noah has announced that he will step away from his hosting duties after December 8, 2022. “Trevor is an incredible talent who has left an...
Nas Sets Release Date For ‘King’s Disease III’
Nearly a year ago, Nas confirmed that he and Hit-Boy were working on King’s Disease III. Today, he followed through on his promise to his fans and announced that his latest studio album would drop on November 11, 2022. In addition, the New York native and California producer shared the project’s artwork. Without adding extra frills, the artwork remains elegant with three gold bars offset by a rich red background.
Keke Palmer To Launch ‘KeyTV’ On November 3
Keke Palmer has announced that her digital channel, KeyTV, will debut on November 3, 2022. Inspired by her lengthy career in entertainment, Palmer’s KeyTV aims to provide a platform for creators to showcase their talents, tell their stories and build their audiences while motivating others to do the same.
Bryson Tiller Teams Up With The Ying Yang Twins For The ‘Outside’ Video
The summer may be coming to a close, but Bryson Tiller and the Ying Yang Twins are still outside. Months after delivering his latest solo single, the Louisville native has teamed up with the Ying Yang Twins to deliver the “Outside” video. The three-minute visual is shot within a dark landscape that is offset by a plethora of Black dancers in white ensembles. Paying homage to the memorable “Whisper” video of the 2000s, the visual spotlights Bryson Tiller as he whispers in a woman’s ear and brings in the duo for a cameo.
