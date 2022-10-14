“You had me right where you wanted. [You had me] right in the palm of your hand,” Joyce Wrice sings as she opens up her first NPR Tiny Desk performance. Joyce Wrice may be singing about a past relationship, but her opening statement could very well describe the feeling that many artists have when listening to her music. However, there’s one minor correction listeners may make to the opening line. “Used to” is not needed. Rather, listeners are willingly sitting in the palm of her hand as she moves from the slower, soulful sounds of “Chandler” and ends up at the more energetic, Kaytranada-produced “Iced Tea.” Regardless of the tempo or beat pattern, one thing remains the same — Wrice’s vocals. It doesn’t matter if she’s performing in the rain at Broccoli City Fest or in the comforts of the NPR studio, the time and effort she’s put into taking care of her voice show at all times.

