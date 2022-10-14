Commanders' rookie RB Brian Robinson scores first career TD in win vs. Bears

Commanders RB Brian Robinson Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Less than two months ago, Washington Commanders' rookie running back Brian Robinson was shot twice in the leg during an attempted robbery. On Thursday night, he was scoring his first career NFL touchdown, leading the Commanders to a 12-7 win over the Chicago Bears.

With the Commanders trailing 7-6 midway through the fourth quarter, Robinson plowed his way into the end zone for the go-ahead score, helping Washington improve to 2-4 on the season.

"This moment is great right now. I'm so excited," Robinson told NBC Sports Washington after the game. "For the past six weeks, everybody knows the story of just how things have been. Just getting back here on the field was one thing for me. But to be able to come out here and start the game and kind of lead my team to the victory on the road, it's big time for us. Something we can definitely grow on."

Last week, Robinson accomplished the first milestone of his comeback. After being medically cleared to return to practice, Robinson made his debut last Sunday against the Tennessee Titans, rushing for 22 yards off nine attempts.

On Thursday night, Robinson carried the ball 17 times, rushing for 60 yards and the game-winning touchdown.