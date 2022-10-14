Read full article on original website
Nas Sets Release Date For ‘King’s Disease III’
Nearly a year ago, Nas confirmed that he and Hit-Boy were working on King’s Disease III. Today, he followed through on his promise to his fans and announced that his latest studio album would drop on November 11, 2022. In addition, the New York native and California producer shared the project’s artwork. Without adding extra frills, the artwork remains elegant with three gold bars offset by a rich red background.
Lil’ Baby Shares ‘It’s Only Me’ Track List
Fresh off of his performance at ONE Musicfest in his hometown of Atlanta, Georgia, Lil’ Baby has revealed the track list for his forthcoming LP, It’s Only Me. The Quality Control signee’s new album will include 23 tracks with contributions from Pooh Shiesty, EST Gee, Rylo Rodriguez, Future, Fridayy, Young Thug and Nardo Wick. To get the ball rolling on his latest album, the Atlanta native has delivered the project’s lead single, “Hey.”
Spotify’s Carl Chery Dismisses Claims That DaBaby Has Been Blackballed
DaBaby recently told his fans that he felt that he was being blackballed within the entertainment industry. After learning that his LP, Baby On Baby 2, was on track to move 16,000 units during its first week, the North Carolina native hopped on Instagram to address the matter. “No bad...
Luv Is 4Ever: Six Acts That Could Open Up For J.I.D, Smino On Their Upcoming Tour
J.I.D is riding high following the release of The Forever Story and Smino is preparing for the highly-anticipated release of his latest LP, Luv 4 Rent. However, neither act is simply content with putting out new music. Both Smino and J.I.D are preparing to hit the road this winter for their three-month “Luv Is 4Ever” tour. While the dates and venues are set, one piece of the puzzle remains missing.
Lauryn Hill Hints At ‘Miseducation’ 25th Anniversary Performance
Fans may not have had the opportunity to see The Fugees on tour last year, but they may have a shot at seeing Lauryn Hill in the near future. During a recent performance at ONE Musicfest in Atlanta, the New Jersey native hinted at another performance of her debut solo album to celebrate its 25th anniversary.
Chlöe Is Ready To Go Public With Druski In The ‘For The Night’ Teaser
Chlöe is ready to follow up her performance at ONE Musicfest with the release of her “For The Night” video. Starring Druski and Chlöe, the video takes fans on a ride as the chart-topping musician is ready to take her relationship to the next level while the comedian wants to keep things private. As for the track, the award-winning vocalist recently revealed that the track was inspired by her personal relationship with Gunna.
BET+ Acquires 50 Cent’s ‘Trill League’ Series
BET+ has reportedly acquired the rights to the forthcoming, animated superhero series, Trill League. “[The show] tells the story of a team of Black superheroes battling against each other’s self-indulgences in order to combat the villains of today’s cultural conflicts and protect society,” the show’s description reads, according to Deadline.
‘The Shop’ Pulls Episode Featuring Kanye West
Uninterrupted and SpringHill Company have announced that they will no longer air an episode featuring Ye, formerly known as Kanye West. Justin Tinsley of Andscape reports that Ye repeatedly spewed anti-semitic rhetoric during the taping, leading to SpringHill’s decision. “Yesterday we taped an episode of The Shop with Kanye...
Jordan Peele Shares ‘Wendell & Wild’ Trailer
Jordan Peele has undoubtedly made his mark in the world of film through projects like Nope, Get Out and Us. He’s also helped produce other films like Candyman and engineered series like Hunters for Prime Video. This fall, he’ll take on a new challenge — animation. Jordan...
Hot 97’s ‘Ebro In The Morning With Laura Stylez and Rosenberg’ Launches School Supply Drive
School is back in session and Hot 97’s Ebro In The Morning With Laura Stylez and Rosenberg is doing its part to help educators around New York, New York. This week, the popular morning radio show has announced that it will host a “Teacher Appreciation classroom school supply drive” roller skate party.
Trevor Noah Reveals Date For Final Appearance On ‘The Daily Show’
An era of The Daily Show is coming to a close at Comedy Central. Weeks after announcing his departure from the long-running comedy show, Trevor Noah has announced that he will step away from his hosting duties after December 8, 2022. “Trevor is an incredible talent who has left an...
LeBron James, Maverick Carter Share The ‘House Party’ Trailer
Thirty-two years ago, fans flocked to theaters as Christopher “Kid” Reid and Christopher “Play” Martin delivered the classic film, House Party. The success of the film spawned several sequels and adaptations, but nothing as big as this year. With the help of Warner Bros. Pictures, Maverick Carter, LeBron James and SpringHill Entertainment have delivered a reimagined version of the classic film that aims to restore the original’s legacy to a new generation. Less than two months away from its highly-anticipated release, James and Carter have delivered the first look at the upcoming project.
Goldenvoice Files Lawsuit Against Afrochella
Goldenvoice, the promotional body that powers Coachella, has filed a lawsuit against Afrochella. The festival organizer behind Coachella has accused the Ghanaian music festival of “intentionally trading on the goodwill of [Coachella and Goldenvoice’s] well-known COACHELLA and CHELLA festivals and trademarks.” Goldenvoice also claims that Afrochella has “fraudulently” attempted to register [Coachella’s] actual trademarks as their own.”
Lil’ Baby Delivers ‘It’s Only Me’
Just four years ago, Atlanta’s own Lil’ Baby was a rising star under the Quality Control Music umbrella when he delivered “Yes, Indeed” with Drake. While the Atlanta native was far from the star that he would become, a collaboration with the most well-known rapper of his era would provide a perfect springboard for what he would become. By the end of the year, listeners around the nation would be locked into the success of records like “Sold Out Dates” and “Drip Too Hard” with Gunna.
Juice WRLD & Marshmello Share ‘Bye Bye’
It’s never easy to say goodbye, but fans of a young generation have grown accustomed to bidding farewell to their favorite acts. Within the last few years, the world of music and beyond has mourned the loss of Pop Smoke, Mac Miller, Nipsey Hussle, King Von, XXXTentacion and PnB Rock among others. Within the long list of artists that have passed away far too soon is Juice WRLD. This year, the Higgins family, his friends and fans around the world will remember the talented act three years after he passed away due to an overdose while traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago.
Anna May Wong To Be First Asian American To Appear On US Currency
Silent era movie icon Anna May Wong is now a different kind of star. Starting Monday, her image will appear on new quarters, making her the first Asian American to appear on US currency. Wong’s image on the currency is the fifth new face in the American Women Quarters Program, which spotlilghts pioneering women. The other four quarters put into production this year feature poet and activist Maya Angelou; Sally Ride, the first American woman in space; Wilma Mankiller, a Cherokee Nation leader; and suffragist Nina Otero-Warren. The latter two and Wong were selected with input from the public. Wong, who died in...
TikTok’s Parent Company Begins Talks To Expand Music Streaming Service Into ‘More Than A Dozen Markets’
TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, has reportedly developed plans to expand its music streaming service, Resso, into more than a dozen new markets. While the streaming service’s planned expansion does not include the U.S., the Wall Street Journal indicates that it would put Resso into direct competition with streaming giants like Apple Music and Spotify. In addition to expanding into new markets, ByteDance reportedly plans to incorporate Resso into TikTok down the line. However, significant hurdles still exist.
WOWK 13 News
West Virginia, Ohio families sue Amazon for allegedly selling product that led to 2 teens’ deaths by suicide
This article discusses a teenager who died by suicide. If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, call or text 988 to reach the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline available 24/7. To reach the 24/7 Crisis Text Helpline, text 4HOPE to 741741. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A family from Milton, West […]
Family Of George Floyd Threatens Lawsuit Against Kanye West
Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, is no stranger to making inflammatory, offensive or untrue statements on a public platform. Most recently, he made a number of comments about the death of George Floyd. Specifically, he told N.O.R.E and DJ EFN of Drink Champs that Chauvin’s “knee wasn’t even on his neck like that.”
Issa Rae Calls Out Hollywood For Protecting Ezra Miller
Ezra Miller is one of the most talked about figures in Hollywood. However, the conversations about Miller are rarely positive. In April 2020, a video appeared to show Miller choking a woman outside of a bar in Iceland. Nearly two years later, Miller was charged with disorderly conduct and cited for obstructing a highway in Hawaii. Months later, Miller was charged with felony burglary after taking “several bottles of alcohol” from an unoccupied residence in Vermont and face up to 26 years in prison. Not to mention, the entertainer has been accused of harassing a woman in Germany, grooming minors and leading a cult. Despite all of the allegations levied against Miller within the last few years, Warner Bros. reportedly hopes to move forward with its film The Flash, starring Ezra Miller.
