Why Devils’ Alexander Holtz saw limited ice time in 4-2 win vs. Ducks
Devils forward Alexander Holtz began Tuesday night on the top line, alongside skilled teammates Nico Hischier and Ondrej Palat. He ended it on the bottom of the stat sheet in two troubling categories –– time on ice and total shifts. Holtz, New Jersey’s top prospect, has shuffled through...
Northern Burlington edges Hopewell Valley- Field hockey recap
Rylee Boston scored a goal with an assist to lead Northern Burlington to a 2-1 win over Hopewell Valley in Columbus. Ariel Sprague also scored a goal for Northern Burlington (10-5), which scored a goal in the second and third quarters to build a 2-0 lead. Emma Hoppe made three saves in the win.
Field Hockey: Updated statewide power points for Oct. 19
The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here. Brian Bobal may be...
Caldwell shuts out Mount St. Dominic- Field hockey recap
Tatumn Lattimer netted two goals to lead Caldwell to a 3-0 win over Mount St. Dominic in Caldwell. Ella Pasquarelli dished out two assists for Caldwell (4-7-2), which scored two key insurance goals in the fourth quarter. Teagan Quinn added a goal, while Olivia Szalkai made two saves in the win.
Phillipsburg over Blair- Field hockey recap
Gracie Merrick had a goal and an assist to lead Phillipsburg to a 2-1 in over Blair in Phillipsburg. Avery Ritt added a goal for Phillipsburg (11-5), which trailed 1-0 at halftime before scoring in each of the third and fourth quarters. Beth Kelly made eight saves in the win.
Behind two goals from Halpern, Rutgers Prep advances to Somerset County finals
With about three minutes left in the game, Rutgers Prep forward Addison Halpern dribbled past three defenders and then gave it one last push in front of her creating just enough separation to get a shot off. She contorted her body and bent the ball around those defenders before it...
Boys soccer: Passaic Charter tops Somerset Tech to end 3-game skid
Sophomore Brandon Acevedo scored twice to lead Passaic Charter to a 4-1 win over Somerset Tech in Bridgewater. Senior Esteban Rodriguez and junior Giovanni Castelan each had a goal for Passaic Charter (4-8-1), which stopped a three-game losing streak. Junior keeper Oscar Gonzalez came up with six saves. Sophomore Dan...
Field hockey: Stazi nets 4 goals as No. 1 Camden Catholic tops Rancocas Valley
Junior Olivia Stazi exploded for four goals as top-ranked Camden Catholic overpowered Rancocas Valley 5-1 in Mount Holly. Senior Olivia Bent-Cole tallied a goal and an assist while sophomore Isabella Moore had two assists for Camden Catholic (12-1), which won its sixth straight game. Junior Erin Houlihan chipped in with an assist and junior goalie Emily Nicholls made four saves.
Field Hockey: Hackettstown shuts out Lenape Valley on Sciaretta’s goal (PHOTOS)
Skyler Sciaretta scored the go-ahead goal in the third quarter to propel Hackettstown to a 1-0 win over Lenape Valley in Hackettstown. Ava Castner had the assist on Sciaretta’s goal for Hackettstown (12-3). Emily Newton made two saves to earn the shutout. Abby Coppolella made five saves for Lenape...
Vernon over Wallkill Valley- Field hockey recap
Abigail DeYoung, Sidney Van Tassel, and Jalyn Day each scored for Vernon in a 3-1 win over Wallkill Valley in Vernon. Shaelynn Castanaga Acerra made six saves for Vernon (9-6), which picked up its third win in a row. Sarah Philback scored the lone goal for Wallkill Valley (8-7-1). Antonella...
Point Pleasant Beach over Matawan in OT- Girls soccer recap
Izzy Kurzon scored the game-winning goal in overtime to lead Point Pleasant Beach to a 4-3 win over Matawan in Point Pleasant Beach. Point Pleasant Beach (9-6) trailed 3-2 early in the second half, before Sydney Zylinski scored in the 63rd minute to tie it up and ultimately force overtime. Gabby Kirchner had a goal and an assist and Audrey Akersten also chipped in with a goal. Morgan Highland made 15 saves in the win.
N.J. native QB to get another start for Panthers
Another shot for PJ Walker. The Carolina Panthers quarterback will be getting the start yet again this Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to PFF’s Ari Meirov. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Walker also started last week, filling in for starter Baker Mayfield who sustained...
Jefferson over North Warren- Field hockey recap
Avery Young scored two goals with an assist to propel Jefferson to a 5-2 win over North Warren in Oak Ridge. Laney Oostdyk tallied a goal and two assists for Jefferson (8-5), which led, 1-0 at halftime. Emily Schorr and Allie Matienzo each found the back of the cage, while Haley Conrad made four saves to preserve the win.
Haddon Township over Haddonfield - Field hockey recap
Brady Sullivan scored an overtime goal as Haddon Township took down Haddonfield 2-1 in Haddonfield. Olivia Marthins gave Haddonfield (9-7) an early lead with a first quarter goal. Lilli Santamauro answered in the second quarter and both sides went scoreless in the second half. Maura Sayles made a game-high 13...
Greater Middlesex Conf. Tournament boys soccer roundup for quarterfinals, Oct. 18
Derek Afonso and Jaden Lu put in the goals as second-seeded Monroe defeated 10th-seeded South Plainfield, 2-1, in the quarterfinal round of the Greater Middlesex Conference Tournament in Monroe. Monroe (10-6-1) will host third-seeded New Brunswick in the semifinal round on Saturday. Justin Graham preserved the win with nine saves.
No. 11 Eastern girls soccer continues unique season, advances to Coaches’ Cup final
For the last few years, senior keeper Ava Clark has been sitting and patiently waiting for her turn to take over in net down at Eastern. She craved that starting spot and felt she was good enough to be a varsity goalie, but with her older sister in place, Ava just had to bide her time.
Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament girls soccer semifinal recap for Oct. 19
Reagan Schubach scored twice with an assist to lead second-seeded Hunterdon Central, No. 12 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 7-1 win over third-seeded North Hunterdon in the semifinals of the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament in Flemington. Abby Givand netted two goals for Hunterdon Central (11-3), which booked its spot in...
Parsippany Hills over Boonton - Field hockey recap
Alex Hockwitt chipped in one goal and one assist in the fourth quarter to lead Parsippany Hills to a 2-1 victory over Boonton in Parsippany. Grace Molloy added a goal for Parsippany Hills (3-8-1). Both goalies were strong as neither team found the back of the net over the first three quarters.
Burlington City over Doane Academy- Girls soccer recap
Tarynn Lloyd scored three goals to lead Burlington City to a 3-0 win over Doane Academy in Burlington City. Ashley Cabrera and Noelle Kellert each had an assist for Burlington City (12-2-1). Jillian Reeves made four saves to earn the shutout. Doane Academy fell to 8-6 with the loss. The...
Cranford edges Glen Ridge - Boys soccer recap
Freshman Jabar Johnson and senior Vincent Cafiso each had a goal as Cranford nipped Glen Ridge 2-1 in Cranford. Senior Ben Monahan had an assist while senior goalie Quinn Isaksen made four saves and senior Sean Woodruff had two for Cranford (5-11). Glen Ridge fell to 5-8-2. The N.J. High...
