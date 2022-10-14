ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

NJ.com

Northern Burlington edges Hopewell Valley- Field hockey recap

Rylee Boston scored a goal with an assist to lead Northern Burlington to a 2-1 win over Hopewell Valley in Columbus. Ariel Sprague also scored a goal for Northern Burlington (10-5), which scored a goal in the second and third quarters to build a 2-0 lead. Emma Hoppe made three saves in the win.
BURLINGTON, NJ
NJ.com

Field Hockey: Updated statewide power points for Oct. 19

The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here. Brian Bobal may be...
NJ.com

Caldwell shuts out Mount St. Dominic- Field hockey recap

Tatumn Lattimer netted two goals to lead Caldwell to a 3-0 win over Mount St. Dominic in Caldwell. Ella Pasquarelli dished out two assists for Caldwell (4-7-2), which scored two key insurance goals in the fourth quarter. Teagan Quinn added a goal, while Olivia Szalkai made two saves in the win.
CALDWELL, NJ
NJ.com

Phillipsburg over Blair- Field hockey recap

Gracie Merrick had a goal and an assist to lead Phillipsburg to a 2-1 in over Blair in Phillipsburg. Avery Ritt added a goal for Phillipsburg (11-5), which trailed 1-0 at halftime before scoring in each of the third and fourth quarters. Beth Kelly made eight saves in the win.
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
NJ.com

Boys soccer: Passaic Charter tops Somerset Tech to end 3-game skid

Sophomore Brandon Acevedo scored twice to lead Passaic Charter to a 4-1 win over Somerset Tech in Bridgewater. Senior Esteban Rodriguez and junior Giovanni Castelan each had a goal for Passaic Charter (4-8-1), which stopped a three-game losing streak. Junior keeper Oscar Gonzalez came up with six saves. Sophomore Dan...
BRIDGEWATER, NJ
NJ.com

Field hockey: Stazi nets 4 goals as No. 1 Camden Catholic tops Rancocas Valley

Junior Olivia Stazi exploded for four goals as top-ranked Camden Catholic overpowered Rancocas Valley 5-1 in Mount Holly. Senior Olivia Bent-Cole tallied a goal and an assist while sophomore Isabella Moore had two assists for Camden Catholic (12-1), which won its sixth straight game. Junior Erin Houlihan chipped in with an assist and junior goalie Emily Nicholls made four saves.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
NJ.com

Vernon over Wallkill Valley- Field hockey recap

Abigail DeYoung, Sidney Van Tassel, and Jalyn Day each scored for Vernon in a 3-1 win over Wallkill Valley in Vernon. Shaelynn Castanaga Acerra made six saves for Vernon (9-6), which picked up its third win in a row. Sarah Philback scored the lone goal for Wallkill Valley (8-7-1). Antonella...
VERNON TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Point Pleasant Beach over Matawan in OT- Girls soccer recap

Izzy Kurzon scored the game-winning goal in overtime to lead Point Pleasant Beach to a 4-3 win over Matawan in Point Pleasant Beach. Point Pleasant Beach (9-6) trailed 3-2 early in the second half, before Sydney Zylinski scored in the 63rd minute to tie it up and ultimately force overtime. Gabby Kirchner had a goal and an assist and Audrey Akersten also chipped in with a goal. Morgan Highland made 15 saves in the win.
POINT PLEASANT BEACH, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. native QB to get another start for Panthers

Another shot for PJ Walker. The Carolina Panthers quarterback will be getting the start yet again this Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to PFF’s Ari Meirov. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Walker also started last week, filling in for starter Baker Mayfield who sustained...
CHARLOTTE, NC
NJ.com

Jefferson over North Warren- Field hockey recap

Avery Young scored two goals with an assist to propel Jefferson to a 5-2 win over North Warren in Oak Ridge. Laney Oostdyk tallied a goal and two assists for Jefferson (8-5), which led, 1-0 at halftime. Emily Schorr and Allie Matienzo each found the back of the cage, while Haley Conrad made four saves to preserve the win.
JEFFERSON, NJ
NJ.com

Haddon Township over Haddonfield - Field hockey recap

Brady Sullivan scored an overtime goal as Haddon Township took down Haddonfield 2-1 in Haddonfield. Olivia Marthins gave Haddonfield (9-7) an early lead with a first quarter goal. Lilli Santamauro answered in the second quarter and both sides went scoreless in the second half. Maura Sayles made a game-high 13...
HADDONFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

Parsippany Hills over Boonton - Field hockey recap

Alex Hockwitt chipped in one goal and one assist in the fourth quarter to lead Parsippany Hills to a 2-1 victory over Boonton in Parsippany. Grace Molloy added a goal for Parsippany Hills (3-8-1). Both goalies were strong as neither team found the back of the net over the first three quarters.
BOONTON, NJ
NJ.com

Burlington City over Doane Academy- Girls soccer recap

Tarynn Lloyd scored three goals to lead Burlington City to a 3-0 win over Doane Academy in Burlington City. Ashley Cabrera and Noelle Kellert each had an assist for Burlington City (12-2-1). Jillian Reeves made four saves to earn the shutout. Doane Academy fell to 8-6 with the loss. The...
BURLINGTON, NJ
NJ.com

Cranford edges Glen Ridge - Boys soccer recap

Freshman Jabar Johnson and senior Vincent Cafiso each had a goal as Cranford nipped Glen Ridge 2-1 in Cranford. Senior Ben Monahan had an assist while senior goalie Quinn Isaksen made four saves and senior Sean Woodruff had two for Cranford (5-11). Glen Ridge fell to 5-8-2. The N.J. High...
CRANFORD, NJ
NJ.com

