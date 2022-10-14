Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Lil’ Baby Returns To Hot 97 For Funkmaster Flex Freestyle Ahead Of ‘It’s Only Me’ Release
This Friday, streaming services will be filled with new music from a wide selection of artists like Tove Lo, G Herbo and others. However, no artist will draw as much attention as Atlanta’s own, Lil’ Baby. Following his headlining performance at ONE Musicfest in his hometown, the Quality Control Music star will release his highly-anticipated album, It’s Only Me. In preparation for the project’s release, he flew up to New York and delivered a quick freestyle at Hot 97.
Lil’ Baby Shares ‘It’s Only Me’ Track List
Fresh off of his performance at ONE Musicfest in his hometown of Atlanta, Georgia, Lil’ Baby has revealed the track list for his forthcoming LP, It’s Only Me. The Quality Control signee’s new album will include 23 tracks with contributions from Pooh Shiesty, EST Gee, Rylo Rodriguez, Future, Fridayy, Young Thug and Nardo Wick. To get the ball rolling on his latest album, the Atlanta native has delivered the project’s lead single, “Hey.”
DJ Drama, Jeezy Announce ‘B-Side’ Concert
DJ Drama has risen to new heights within the last two years. He picked up a Grammy Award for his contributions to Tyler, The Creator’s Call Me If You Get Lost and recently won the “Best DJ” category at the 2022 BET Hip-Hop Awards. Not to be forgotten, he performed at Dreamville Festival in North Carolina, steered the career of Jack Harlow and appeared on Complex‘s Blueprint. With all of that going on, the world-renowned DJ and producer has not forgotten the mixtape series that elevated him into the national consciousness, Gangsta Grillz.
Nas Sets Release Date For ‘King’s Disease III’
Nearly a year ago, Nas confirmed that he and Hit-Boy were working on King’s Disease III. Today, he followed through on his promise to his fans and announced that his latest studio album would drop on November 11, 2022. In addition, the New York native and California producer shared the project’s artwork. Without adding extra frills, the artwork remains elegant with three gold bars offset by a rich red background.
Juice WRLD & Marshmello Share ‘Bye Bye’
It’s never easy to say goodbye, but fans of a young generation have grown accustomed to bidding farewell to their favorite acts. Within the last few years, the world of music and beyond has mourned the loss of Pop Smoke, Mac Miller, Nipsey Hussle, King Von, XXXTentacion and PnB Rock among others. Within the long list of artists that have passed away far too soon is Juice WRLD. This year, the Higgins family, his friends and fans around the world will remember the talented act three years after he passed away due to an overdose while traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago.
Joyce Wrice Shows Out In Her NPR Tiny Desk Debut
“You had me right where you wanted. [You had me] right in the palm of your hand,” Joyce Wrice sings as she opens up her first NPR Tiny Desk performance. Joyce Wrice may be singing about a past relationship, but her opening statement could very well describe the feeling that many artists have when listening to her music. However, there’s one minor correction listeners may make to the opening line. “Used to” is not needed. Rather, listeners are willingly sitting in the palm of her hand as she moves from the slower, soulful sounds of “Chandler” and ends up at the more energetic, Kaytranada-produced “Iced Tea.” Regardless of the tempo or beat pattern, one thing remains the same — Wrice’s vocals. It doesn’t matter if she’s performing in the rain at Broccoli City Fest or in the comforts of the NPR studio, the time and effort she’s put into taking care of her voice show at all times.
Jesse Williams Reveals Why He Doesn’t Watch ‘Grey’s Anatomy’
More than a year has passed since Jesse Williams stepped away from his role as Dr. Jackson Avery in the popular ABC series, Grey’s Anatomy. Since then, Williams has landed roles in Your Place or Mine and Team Joy, but he has not spent much time watching the hit ABC drama. In a recent interview with Variety, Williams revealed that he hasn’t kept up with the show since he left it in 2021.
Spotify’s Carl Chery Dismisses Claims That DaBaby Has Been Blackballed
DaBaby recently told his fans that he felt that he was being blackballed within the entertainment industry. After learning that his LP, Baby On Baby 2, was on track to move 16,000 units during its first week, the North Carolina native hopped on Instagram to address the matter. “No bad...
Lauryn Hill Hints At ‘Miseducation’ 25th Anniversary Performance
Fans may not have had the opportunity to see The Fugees on tour last year, but they may have a shot at seeing Lauryn Hill in the near future. During a recent performance at ONE Musicfest in Atlanta, the New Jersey native hinted at another performance of her debut solo album to celebrate its 25th anniversary.
Rihanna Rumored To Embark On Stadium Tour In 2023
Fans have been clamoring for Rihanna to return to the world of music following the release of her critically-acclaimed album, ANTI. Since then, she’s built Fenty into a beauty and fashion empire and given birth to her first child. Five years later, it appears that she’s ready to get back on stage. Hits Daily Double has reported that Rihanna is planning to embark on a stadium tour in 2023.
Silk Sonic Will Not Submit Debut Album For Grammy Consideration
An Evening With Silk Sonic has already won “Album of the Year” honors at the 2022 BET Awards, but it will not earn the same honor at the 65th Grammy Awards. This Thursday, Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak have announced that they will not submit their joint LP for “Album of the Year” consideration at the upcoming Grammy Awards.
Luv Is 4Ever: Six Acts That Could Open Up For J.I.D, Smino On Their Upcoming Tour
J.I.D is riding high following the release of The Forever Story and Smino is preparing for the highly-anticipated release of his latest LP, Luv 4 Rent. However, neither act is simply content with putting out new music. Both Smino and J.I.D are preparing to hit the road this winter for their three-month “Luv Is 4Ever” tour. While the dates and venues are set, one piece of the puzzle remains missing.
Bryson Tiller Teams Up With The Ying Yang Twins For The ‘Outside’ Video
The summer may be coming to a close, but Bryson Tiller and the Ying Yang Twins are still outside. Months after delivering his latest solo single, the Louisville native has teamed up with the Ying Yang Twins to deliver the “Outside” video. The three-minute visual is shot within a dark landscape that is offset by a plethora of Black dancers in white ensembles. Paying homage to the memorable “Whisper” video of the 2000s, the visual spotlights Bryson Tiller as he whispers in a woman’s ear and brings in the duo for a cameo.
Hitkidd Tops One Million Views Again With ‘Shabooya’
Few records dominated playlists, mixes and aux cords quiet like “F.N.F” by GloRilla. In the months following the record’s release, the Memphis native signed with Yo Gotti’s CMG, performed at the 2022 BET Hip-Hop Awards and collaborated with Cardi B. While GloRilla continues to make her way through the recording industry, the man behind the boards on her breakout hit, Hitkidd, continues to cook up records that people can’t stop playing.
Sydney Sweeney To Star In Sony’s ‘Barbarella’
Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney has landed a role in Sony’s latest edition of Barbarella. Sweeney is expected to play the film’s titular role previously held by Jane Fonda in the 1968 edition of Jean-Claude Forest’s story. “Barbarella, an astronaut from the 41st century, sets out to find...
Mariah Carey To Release Children’s Holiday Book
For decades, Mariah Carey has dominated the airwaves during the holiday season with her rendition of “All I Want For Christmas Is You.” This year, he’s transitioning from Christmas playlists to bookshelves around the world. The chart-topping star has announced that her new book, The Christmas Princess, will arrive later this year.
Roddy Ricch Receives Official Citation For Positive Community Impact
Roddy Ricch may be from California, but he is looking to make an impact around the world. During a recent trip to the Empire State, the chart-topping artist stopped by the Middle School of Marketing and Legal Studies in Brooklyn, New York. While there, he reportedly gave the students a pep talk about staying in school and chasing their dreams. He also posed for pictures and hung out with the students as they delivered an a capella performance of “The Box.”
LeBron James, Maverick Carter Share The ‘House Party’ Trailer
Thirty-two years ago, fans flocked to theaters as Christopher “Kid” Reid and Christopher “Play” Martin delivered the classic film, House Party. The success of the film spawned several sequels and adaptations, but nothing as big as this year. With the help of Warner Bros. Pictures, Maverick Carter, LeBron James and SpringHill Entertainment have delivered a reimagined version of the classic film that aims to restore the original’s legacy to a new generation. Less than two months away from its highly-anticipated release, James and Carter have delivered the first look at the upcoming project.
Jeffrey Dahmer Series Becomes Netflix’s Second Most Popular Series Of All-Time
Netflix subscribers appear to have a strong interest in Netflix’s latest series chronicling the unspeakable horrors that Jeffrey Dahmer inflicted upon victims and their families. Monster has topped Netflix’s English TV Top 10 list for the third week in a row. Overall, subscribers have viewed the series for a combined 701.37 million hours. Stranger Things 4 is the only English TV series to garner more viewers in a 30-day period. Simply put, Netflix’s depiction of the serial killer has become the streaming service’s second most popular English TV series of all time.
BET+ Acquires 50 Cent’s ‘Trill League’ Series
BET+ has reportedly acquired the rights to the forthcoming, animated superhero series, Trill League. “[The show] tells the story of a team of Black superheroes battling against each other’s self-indulgences in order to combat the villains of today’s cultural conflicts and protect society,” the show’s description reads, according to Deadline.
defpen
New York City, NY
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Online lifestyle magazine for music, sports, fashion, movies, tv food, tech, travel, & more.https://www.defpen.com
Comments / 0