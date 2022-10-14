Read full article on original website
Clearview over Delsea- Boys soccer recap
Seamus Watson scored the go-ahead goal in the 77th minute to lead Clearview to a 1-0 win over Delsea in Mullica Hill. Rocco Cirone had the assist on Watson’s go-ahead goal for Clearview (7-6-3). Connor Bowers made three saves to earn the shutout. Maximus Van Auken made seven saves...
Boys soccer: Cisneros leads Penns Grove past Wildwood
Senior Brian Cisneros’ second-half goal was enough to lead Penns Grove to a 1-0 win over Wildwood in Carneys Point. Penns Grove (11-2-1) is in the midst of a 10-game unbeaten streak and earned its sixth shutout of the season. Wildwood fell to 6-8. The N.J. High School Sports...
Clayton over Glassboro- Girls soccer recap
Kelsey Thomas scored two goals to lead Clayton to a 4-2 win over Glassboro in Clayton. Rayael Marshall and Ariana Barrett each scored a goal for Clayton (11-4). Alana Gannon made five saves in the win. Amina Brown and Suni Moore each found the back of the net for Glassboro...
Northern Burlington edges Hopewell Valley- Field hockey recap
Rylee Boston scored a goal with an assist to lead Northern Burlington to a 2-1 win over Hopewell Valley in Columbus. Ariel Sprague also scored a goal for Northern Burlington (10-5), which scored a goal in the second and third quarters to build a 2-0 lead. Emma Hoppe made three saves in the win.
Field hockey: Stazi nets 4 goals as No. 1 Camden Catholic tops Rancocas Valley
Junior Olivia Stazi exploded for four goals as top-ranked Camden Catholic overpowered Rancocas Valley 5-1 in Mount Holly. Senior Olivia Bent-Cole tallied a goal and an assist while sophomore Isabella Moore had two assists for Camden Catholic (12-1), which won its sixth straight game. Junior Erin Houlihan chipped in with an assist and junior goalie Emily Nicholls made four saves.
Sparta over Hillsborough- Boys soccer recap
Dylan Barry had a goal and an assist to lead Sparta to a 2-1 win over Hillsborough in Sparta. Kyle Enderle also scored for Sparta (7-9), which led, 1-0 at halftime. Dennis Ramirez scored the lone goal for Hillsborough (3-10-1). Christian Nielsen made four saves in the loss. The N.J....
Jefferson over North Warren- Field hockey recap
Avery Young scored two goals with an assist to propel Jefferson to a 5-2 win over North Warren in Oak Ridge. Laney Oostdyk tallied a goal and two assists for Jefferson (8-5), which led, 1-0 at halftime. Emily Schorr and Allie Matienzo each found the back of the cage, while Haley Conrad made four saves to preserve the win.
Haddon Township over Haddonfield - Field hockey recap
Brady Sullivan scored an overtime goal as Haddon Township took down Haddonfield 2-1 in Haddonfield. Olivia Marthins gave Haddonfield (9-7) an early lead with a first quarter goal. Lilli Santamauro answered in the second quarter and both sides went scoreless in the second half. Maura Sayles made a game-high 13...
Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament girls soccer semifinal recap for Oct. 19
Reagan Schubach scored twice with an assist to lead second-seeded Hunterdon Central, No. 12 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 7-1 win over third-seeded North Hunterdon in the semifinals of the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament in Flemington. Abby Givand netted two goals for Hunterdon Central (11-3), which booked its spot in...
Parsippany Hills over Boonton - Field hockey recap
Alex Hockwitt chipped in one goal and one assist in the fourth quarter to lead Parsippany Hills to a 2-1 victory over Boonton in Parsippany. Grace Molloy added a goal for Parsippany Hills (3-8-1). Both goalies were strong as neither team found the back of the net over the first three quarters.
Steinert over West Windsor-Plainsboro South- Boys soccer recap
Thomas Kovalcik had a goal and an assist to lead Steinert to a 4-2 win over West Windsor-Plainsboro South in Hamilton. Anthony Durling, Colin St. John, and Jake Berish each scored for Steinert (10-4-1), which erased a 2-1 halftime deficit with three goals in the second half. Evan Sinkleris made three saves in the win.
Belvidere over Bernards- Girls soccer recap
Bella Peluso scored a goal and had an assist to lead Belvidere to a 3-2 win over Bernards in Belvidere. Sierra Crisafulli and Allie Tiedemann each scored a goal for Belvidere (11-5), which erased a two-goal halftime deficit with three unanswered goals. Ava Fiore made eight saves in the win.
Bloomfield over East Orange - Boys soccer recap
Alex Capet scored one goal and dished out two assists as Bloomfield picked up a 4-2 victory over East Orange in Bloomfield. Bryan Ng added one goal and one assist for Bloomfield (6-10). Shayne Hinton and Perry Kostidakis also found the back of the net. East Orange (7-5) finished with...
Deptford over Timber Creek - Boys soccer recap
Tommy Newman finished with one goal and one assist during Deptford’s 2-1 in double overtime over Timber Creek in Erial. Shane Applegate added a goal for Deptford (7-5-1). Collin Peters finished with a game-high 13 saves. Timber Creek (7-7) got a goal from Nicolas Longo while Luke Conaghy dished...
Vernon over Wallkill Valley- Field hockey recap
Abigail DeYoung, Sidney Van Tassel, and Jalyn Day each scored for Vernon in a 3-1 win over Wallkill Valley in Vernon. Shaelynn Castanaga Acerra made six saves for Vernon (9-6), which picked up its third win in a row. Sarah Philback scored the lone goal for Wallkill Valley (8-7-1). Antonella...
Williamstown over Highland - Boys soccer recap
Shane Graham made two saves as Williamstown secured a 2-1 victory over Highland in Williamstown. Landon Eaton and John Young scored first half goals for Williamstown (4-8-2). Colin Marsh added an assist. Dylan Farrell scored the lone goal for Highland (6-8-1) on an assist from Aidan Anderson. The N.J. High...
Greater Middlesex Conf. Tournament boys soccer roundup for quarterfinals, Oct. 18
Derek Afonso and Jaden Lu put in the goals as second-seeded Monroe defeated 10th-seeded South Plainfield, 2-1, in the quarterfinal round of the Greater Middlesex Conference Tournament in Monroe. Monroe (10-6-1) will host third-seeded New Brunswick in the semifinal round on Saturday. Justin Graham preserved the win with nine saves.
Noor-ul-iman over Timothy Christian- Boys soccer recap
Ameer Emera scored three goals to lead Noor-ul-iman to a 7-4 win over Timothy Christian in Middlesex. Noor Hillal netted two goals for Noor-ul-iman (6-1-1), which led, 3-1 at halftime. Elias Murad added a goal and two assists, while Tariq Fahumy chipped in with a goal and an assist. Yassen Mouffok made 13 saves in the win.
Atlantic City over Wildwood Catholic - Boys soccer recap
Kervening Thelistin highlighted a high-scoring affair with three goals as Atlantic City came from behind to defeat Wildwood Catholic 6-4 in Atlantic City. Jimmy Kane finished with three goals and one assist as Wildwood Catholic (1-10) led 3-2 at halftime. Brandon Delgado-Bouchez added two goals and one assist while Mario...
Boys soccer: Clement stars as Orange outlasts Payne Tech
Senior Emmanuel Clement produced a hat trick to help Orange roll to a 3-0 win over Payne Tech in Orange. Senior Jairo Morocho and junior Mark Rodriguez each had an assist for Orange (8-5) while sophomore keeper Kelvin Montuano came up with six saves. Orange outshot Payne Tech (6-7) by...
