El Centro, CA

Comments / 0

calexicochronicle.com

Second Calexico Homicide Suspect Arrested

CALEXICO — A 34-year-old male Calexico transient is awaiting confirmation of defense counsel following his recent arrest in connection to the fatal stabbing of another transient on Sept. 24 in Calexico. Manuel Rivera Espinoza is currently being held on $1 million bail and is scheduled to appear at the...
CALEXICO, CA
kyma.com

Storm leaves its mark on Imperial County

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Valley residents and businesses are recovering after a storm blew through Imperial County on Saturday afternoon. The storm brought heavy rain, high winds, and even hail in some parts of the Valley. Residents say this was a storm that left its mark. El Centro...
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
holtvilletribune.com

Yard Sales, Housing Mark El Centro Council Forum

EL CENTRO — A debate over yard-sale ordinances provided El Centro residents the opportunity to get a closer look at priorities of the three candidates who are running for the two available El Centro City Council seats in the Nov. 8 general election. The candidates, who were all raised...
EL CENTRO, CA
KPBS

Lithium gold rush in Imperial County

Residents of Imperial County are hoping for a Lithium gold rush. In other news, the San Diego County Health department is now investigating an outbreak at a local high school after hundreds of students came down with flu-like symptoms. Plus, we have a COVID update from a local health expert.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
andnowuknow.com

The Nunes Company Prepares for Transition; Doug Classen and John Amaral Comment

SALINAS, CA - Throwing it back to when Game of Thrones was at its peak, winter is coming, and the produce industry is preparing for temperature changes in the Northern Hemisphere. As the weather starts to cool off here in California, the Nunes Company is moving into its transition, preparing to make the jump to the desert in the coming weeks.
HURON, CA
KPBS

The promise of lithium sparks a gold rush in Imperial Valley

The geothermal plant run by San Diego based EnergySource looks like a refinery, sitting on the flat desert land of the Imperial Valley. It was built in the township of Calipatria in 2006, and since then, it has produced geothermal energy by extracting searing, hot water lake underground. But that...
SAN DIEGO, CA
holtvilletribune.com

State to Hold Lithium Valley Workshops Oct. 18-24

IMPERIAL COUNTY — The California Energy Commission will hold three in-person workshops in Imperial County next week and one virtual workshop to present and solicit comments and discuss the draft Blue Ribbon Commission on Lithium Extraction in California report. Workshops are:. Tuesday, Oct. 18 – 6-8 p.m., Grace Elementary...
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
holtvilletribune.com

Downpour Results in Flooding, Power Outages

EL CENTRO – A downpour that included hail and strong gusts of wind inundated streets, toppled utility poles and prompted power outages across the central part of the Valley about midday Saturday, Oct. 15. The storm prompted a flash flood warning to be in effect until 5:15 p.m., Saturday,...
EL CENTRO, CA
holtvilletribune.com

LIVE FOOTBALL: Palo Verde @ Holtville

HOLTVILLE — The Palo Verde Valley High Yellowjackets look to clinch the Desert League title with a victory over the Holtville Vikings at Birger Field in Holtville on Friday night, Oct. 14. Kick off is at 7 p.m. Catch all the action right here with broadcaster John Moreno and...
HOLTVILLE, CA
High School Football PRO

Imperial, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Brawley Union High School football team will have a game with Imperial High School on October 14, 2022, 19:00:00.
BRAWLEY, CA
calmatters.network

FOOTBALL: Palo Verde Shuts Out Vikings, Wins DL Title

HOLTVILLE — The Palo Verde Valley High School football team won its second consecutive Desert League championship with a 35-0 victory over Holtville at Birger Field here on Friday, Oct. 14, spoiling the Vikings’ homecoming game. The Yellowjackets (8-1 overall, 3-0 in DL) not only won the DL...
HOLTVILLE, CA

