Read full article on original website
Related
calexicochronicle.com
Second Calexico Homicide Suspect Arrested
CALEXICO — A 34-year-old male Calexico transient is awaiting confirmation of defense counsel following his recent arrest in connection to the fatal stabbing of another transient on Sept. 24 in Calexico. Manuel Rivera Espinoza is currently being held on $1 million bail and is scheduled to appear at the...
kyma.com
Yuma man charged in connection to a 2019 fatal shooting sentenced to 22 years in prison
YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - After a short delay in sentencing, 32-year-old Anthony Guillen is headed to the Arizona Department of Corrections to spend over 20 years behind bars after pleading guilty to the murder of a Yuma man three years ago. Guillen appeared in front of Yuma County Superior...
kyma.com
Storm leaves its mark on Imperial County
IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Valley residents and businesses are recovering after a storm blew through Imperial County on Saturday afternoon. The storm brought heavy rain, high winds, and even hail in some parts of the Valley. Residents say this was a storm that left its mark. El Centro...
UPDATE: Former San Luis mayor guilty of ballot abuse sentenced to 30 days in jail
After last weeks mitigation hearing, the two San Luis women guilty of ballot abuse will learn their sentence today in court two years after the crime was committed. The post UPDATE: Former San Luis mayor guilty of ballot abuse sentenced to 30 days in jail appeared first on KYMA.
Imperial Valley experiences power outages and flooding
The Imperial Valley is seeing a series of floods and power outages during this Saturday's storm. The post Imperial Valley experiences power outages and flooding appeared first on KYMA.
State Funds $150M in San Diego, Imperial County Highway, Bridge Projects
The state has allocated nearly $3 billion for projects to improve transportation infrastructure throughout California, including more than $150 million for San Diego and Imperial counties. The allocation, by the California Transportation Commission, includes more than $452 million in funding from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021...
holtvilletribune.com
Yard Sales, Housing Mark El Centro Council Forum
EL CENTRO — A debate over yard-sale ordinances provided El Centro residents the opportunity to get a closer look at priorities of the three candidates who are running for the two available El Centro City Council seats in the Nov. 8 general election. The candidates, who were all raised...
KPBS
Lithium gold rush in Imperial County
Residents of Imperial County are hoping for a Lithium gold rush. In other news, the San Diego County Health department is now investigating an outbreak at a local high school after hundreds of students came down with flu-like symptoms. Plus, we have a COVID update from a local health expert.
2022 Quechan Indian Days event happening this weekend
The Quechan Indian Tribe will be hosting their 2022 Quechan Indian Days event happening from October 13-16 to celebrate the resilience of their people. The post 2022 Quechan Indian Days event happening this weekend appeared first on KYMA.
Infected mosquito pool found in Imperial County
The Imperial County Public Health Department announced a mosquito pool tested positive for Saint Louis Encephalitis (SLE), a viral disease spread through mosquito bites. The post Infected mosquito pool found in Imperial County appeared first on KYMA.
andnowuknow.com
The Nunes Company Prepares for Transition; Doug Classen and John Amaral Comment
SALINAS, CA - Throwing it back to when Game of Thrones was at its peak, winter is coming, and the produce industry is preparing for temperature changes in the Northern Hemisphere. As the weather starts to cool off here in California, the Nunes Company is moving into its transition, preparing to make the jump to the desert in the coming weeks.
KPBS
The promise of lithium sparks a gold rush in Imperial Valley
The geothermal plant run by San Diego based EnergySource looks like a refinery, sitting on the flat desert land of the Imperial Valley. It was built in the township of Calipatria in 2006, and since then, it has produced geothermal energy by extracting searing, hot water lake underground. But that...
holtvilletribune.com
State to Hold Lithium Valley Workshops Oct. 18-24
IMPERIAL COUNTY — The California Energy Commission will hold three in-person workshops in Imperial County next week and one virtual workshop to present and solicit comments and discuss the draft Blue Ribbon Commission on Lithium Extraction in California report. Workshops are:. Tuesday, Oct. 18 – 6-8 p.m., Grace Elementary...
holtvilletribune.com
Downpour Results in Flooding, Power Outages
EL CENTRO – A downpour that included hail and strong gusts of wind inundated streets, toppled utility poles and prompted power outages across the central part of the Valley about midday Saturday, Oct. 15. The storm prompted a flash flood warning to be in effect until 5:15 p.m., Saturday,...
holtvilletribune.com
LIVE FOOTBALL: Palo Verde @ Holtville
HOLTVILLE — The Palo Verde Valley High Yellowjackets look to clinch the Desert League title with a victory over the Holtville Vikings at Birger Field in Holtville on Friday night, Oct. 14. Kick off is at 7 p.m. Catch all the action right here with broadcaster John Moreno and...
Imperial, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Brawley Union High School football team will have a game with Imperial High School on October 14, 2022, 19:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
calmatters.network
FOOTBALL: Palo Verde Shuts Out Vikings, Wins DL Title
HOLTVILLE — The Palo Verde Valley High School football team won its second consecutive Desert League championship with a 35-0 victory over Holtville at Birger Field here on Friday, Oct. 14, spoiling the Vikings’ homecoming game. The Yellowjackets (8-1 overall, 3-0 in DL) not only won the DL...
Comments / 0