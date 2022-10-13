ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holtville, CA

holtvilletribune.com

Yard Sales, Housing Mark El Centro Council Forum

EL CENTRO — A debate over yard-sale ordinances provided El Centro residents the opportunity to get a closer look at priorities of the three candidates who are running for the two available El Centro City Council seats in the Nov. 8 general election. The candidates, who were all raised...
EL CENTRO, CA
kyma.com

Storm leaves its mark on Imperial County

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Valley residents and businesses are recovering after a storm blew through Imperial County on Saturday afternoon. The storm brought heavy rain, high winds, and even hail in some parts of the Valley. Residents say this was a storm that left its mark. El Centro...
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
holtvilletribune.com

City Opposes to School District Impact Fee Hike

CALEXICO — Citing its potential impact to future homebuyers, the city of Calexico came out in opposition to a proposal by the Calexico Unified School District to increase its residential development fee. The city’s opposition was in the form of a letter that its City Council approved for submission...
CALEXICO, CA
holtvilletribune.com

Brawley Man in Custody for Phoenix Bar Killing

EL CENTRO — Federal agents assisted El Centro police in locating and arresting a homicide suspect late Wednesday night, Oct. 12 in the city of Imperial who is accused of gunning down a 29-year-old man at Phoenix Bar on Monday morning, Oct. 10. Jose Luis Revelo, 30, of Brawley...
EL CENTRO, CA
holtvilletribune.com

State to Hold Lithium Valley Workshops Oct. 18-24

IMPERIAL COUNTY — The California Energy Commission will hold three in-person workshops in Imperial County next week and one virtual workshop to present and solicit comments and discuss the draft Blue Ribbon Commission on Lithium Extraction in California report. Workshops are:. Tuesday, Oct. 18 – 6-8 p.m., Grace Elementary...
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
calexicochronicle.com

Imperial County Sheriff’s Office: Oct. 6-Oct. 9

IMPERIAL COUNTY — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs from Oct. 6 to Oct. 9. 4:18 p.m.: A power line was damaged near Silsbee Road and Hacklemen Road. The pole was broken at the bottom and the structure was leaning; no power lines were touching the ground.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
KPBS

Lithium gold rush in Imperial County

Residents of Imperial County are hoping for a Lithium gold rush. In other news, the San Diego County Health department is now investigating an outbreak at a local high school after hundreds of students came down with flu-like symptoms. Plus, we have a COVID update from a local health expert.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
KPBS

The promise of lithium sparks a gold rush in Imperial Valley

The geothermal plant run by San Diego based EnergySource looks like a refinery, sitting on the flat desert land of the Imperial Valley. It was built in the township of Calipatria in 2006, and since then, it has produced geothermal energy by extracting searing, hot water lake underground. But that...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kyma.com

Cooler and more storm chances will soon return

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Today is the warmest day of the week as highs trend 5 to 8 degrees above normal. A weather disturbance is expected to move into our area this weekend bringing chances for rain showers and thunderstorms Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning. With these storms heavy...
YUMA, AZ
High School Football PRO

Parker, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Yuma High School football team will have a game with Parker High School on October 14, 2022, 19:00:00.
YUMA, AZ
calmatters.network

FOOTBALL: Bulldogs Ground Eagles in 44-7 Victory

CALEXICO — The Calexico High School football team overcame a sluggish start to improve its record to 6-2 overall with a 44-7 Imperial Valley League victory over Southwest High School of El Centro at Ward Field here on Friday, Oct. 14. Bulldogs’ sophomore quarterback Sean Torres didn’t start the...
CALEXICO, CA

