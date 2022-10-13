Read full article on original website
City of El Centro to hold grand opening of their new library
The City of El Centro will host a grand opening, ribbon cutting ceremony of their new library. The post City of El Centro to hold grand opening of their new library appeared first on KYMA.
State Funds $150M in San Diego, Imperial County Highway, Bridge Projects
The state has allocated nearly $3 billion for projects to improve transportation infrastructure throughout California, including more than $150 million for San Diego and Imperial counties. The allocation, by the California Transportation Commission, includes more than $452 million in funding from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021...
holtvilletribune.com
Yard Sales, Housing Mark El Centro Council Forum
EL CENTRO — A debate over yard-sale ordinances provided El Centro residents the opportunity to get a closer look at priorities of the three candidates who are running for the two available El Centro City Council seats in the Nov. 8 general election. The candidates, who were all raised...
YFD responded to emergency calls and provide rules of the road
During Fire Prevention Week, the Yuma Fire Department (YFD) responded to 341 emergency calls. The post YFD responded to emergency calls and provide rules of the road appeared first on KYMA.
kyma.com
Storm leaves its mark on Imperial County
IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Valley residents and businesses are recovering after a storm blew through Imperial County on Saturday afternoon. The storm brought heavy rain, high winds, and even hail in some parts of the Valley. Residents say this was a storm that left its mark. El Centro...
holtvilletribune.com
City Opposes to School District Impact Fee Hike
CALEXICO — Citing its potential impact to future homebuyers, the city of Calexico came out in opposition to a proposal by the Calexico Unified School District to increase its residential development fee. The city’s opposition was in the form of a letter that its City Council approved for submission...
Imperial Valley experiences power outages and flooding
The Imperial Valley is seeing a series of floods and power outages during this Saturday's storm. The post Imperial Valley experiences power outages and flooding appeared first on KYMA.
holtvilletribune.com
Brawley Man in Custody for Phoenix Bar Killing
EL CENTRO — Federal agents assisted El Centro police in locating and arresting a homicide suspect late Wednesday night, Oct. 12 in the city of Imperial who is accused of gunning down a 29-year-old man at Phoenix Bar on Monday morning, Oct. 10. Jose Luis Revelo, 30, of Brawley...
Catholic Community Services host 7th annual Toast for Hope
The Catholic Community Services Yuma's advisory board is hosting their 7th annual Toast for Hope fundraiser. The post Catholic Community Services host 7th annual Toast for Hope appeared first on KYMA.
holtvilletribune.com
State to Hold Lithium Valley Workshops Oct. 18-24
IMPERIAL COUNTY — The California Energy Commission will hold three in-person workshops in Imperial County next week and one virtual workshop to present and solicit comments and discuss the draft Blue Ribbon Commission on Lithium Extraction in California report. Workshops are:. Tuesday, Oct. 18 – 6-8 p.m., Grace Elementary...
Infected mosquito pool found in Imperial County
The Imperial County Public Health Department announced a mosquito pool tested positive for Saint Louis Encephalitis (SLE), a viral disease spread through mosquito bites. The post Infected mosquito pool found in Imperial County appeared first on KYMA.
calexicochronicle.com
Imperial County Sheriff’s Office: Oct. 6-Oct. 9
IMPERIAL COUNTY — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs from Oct. 6 to Oct. 9. 4:18 p.m.: A power line was damaged near Silsbee Road and Hacklemen Road. The pole was broken at the bottom and the structure was leaning; no power lines were touching the ground.
KPBS
Lithium gold rush in Imperial County
Residents of Imperial County are hoping for a Lithium gold rush. In other news, the San Diego County Health department is now investigating an outbreak at a local high school after hundreds of students came down with flu-like symptoms. Plus, we have a COVID update from a local health expert.
UPDATE: Former San Luis mayor guilty of ballot abuse sentenced to 30 days in jail
After last weeks mitigation hearing, the two San Luis women guilty of ballot abuse will learn their sentence today in court two years after the crime was committed. The post UPDATE: Former San Luis mayor guilty of ballot abuse sentenced to 30 days in jail appeared first on KYMA.
KPBS
The promise of lithium sparks a gold rush in Imperial Valley
The geothermal plant run by San Diego based EnergySource looks like a refinery, sitting on the flat desert land of the Imperial Valley. It was built in the township of Calipatria in 2006, and since then, it has produced geothermal energy by extracting searing, hot water lake underground. But that...
kyma.com
Cooler and more storm chances will soon return
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Today is the warmest day of the week as highs trend 5 to 8 degrees above normal. A weather disturbance is expected to move into our area this weekend bringing chances for rain showers and thunderstorms Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning. With these storms heavy...
Parker, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice
calmatters.network
FOOTBALL: Bulldogs Ground Eagles in 44-7 Victory
CALEXICO — The Calexico High School football team overcame a sluggish start to improve its record to 6-2 overall with a 44-7 Imperial Valley League victory over Southwest High School of El Centro at Ward Field here on Friday, Oct. 14. Bulldogs’ sophomore quarterback Sean Torres didn’t start the...
