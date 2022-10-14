Read full article on original website
Related
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Pelosi doesn't 'agree' with polls that show crime and inflation as top issues
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) dismissed new polling that shows issues such as crime and inflation are most important to voters, instead claiming abortion will decide the midterm elections. "Much of what you’ve said I don’t agree with," Pelosi said on MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell Reports Tuesday. "The New York Times...
Washington Examiner
SEE IT: Preschool sends home LGBT talk pointers following trans teacher's pregnancy
An elite Washington, D.C. , private preschool offered pointers on discussing transgender people with parents in an email leaked to social media on Tuesday following the announcement that a transgender male educator, born biologically female, is pregnant . In the screenshotted correspondence, parents are urged to describe the identity of...
Washington Examiner
Environmentalists are living in a clown world
Suppose I asked you to picture an environmental champion. Who would come to mind? Perhaps a youth activist, such as Greta Thunberg, or the infamous politician Al Gore. Maybe a celebrity, such as Leonardo DiCaprio, or a more traditional conservationist, such as Jane Goodall. There are a number of environmental heroes from all walks of life that one could point to if given the directive. While no one asked, Politico Europe just offered a foul suggestion: Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Washington Examiner
Katie Hobbs struggles to hide from Arizona debate
Arizona gubernatorial nominee Katie Hobbs, a Democrat who currently serves as the state's secretary of state, has gone to extraordinary lengths to dodge a public debate with her Republican opponent, Trump-backed former news anchor Kari Lake . Indeed, Hobbs's repeated efforts to avoid a debate have drawn so much attention that they’ve become an issue of their own.
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Stacey Abrams argues abortions will help fight inflation
Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams came under fire Wednesday after appearing to suggest that abortion is an economic issue and that getting abortions can help alleviate the burden of inflation. Abrams, who lost the race for Georgia governor in 2018, made the comments during her appearance on MSNBC's Morning...
Washington Examiner
Woke Democratic lawmakers celebrate 'International Pronouns Day'
Several woke Democratic federal lawmakers celebrated "International Pronouns Day" on Wednesday by sharing which pronouns they go by. "My name is Senator Ed Markey and my pronouns are He/Him/His. On International Pronouns Day, and every day, we must treat everyone with dignity and respect—this includes using their correct pronouns. Let's create a world where everyone can live comfortably as their authentic self," Sen. Ed Markey (D-MA) tweeted.
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Rep. Salazar says Hispanics are done with Democrats ‘playing political football’
Rep. Maria Salazar (R-FL) said a trend is beginning in which Hispanics are moving to the Republican Party after Democrats have played “political football” with them. “We’re not Martians, we’re Americans,” Salazar told Fox News host Laura Ingraham Monday. “And this year is going to be, [2022’s] going to be the year of the Hispanic Republicans. Thank God for that! We’re waking up!”
Washington Examiner
Liberal Media Scream: It's Biden’s communications, not his policies, failing him
This week’s Liberal Media Scream features a line from a Biden supporter that, frankly, both sides roll out when they are failing miserably: It’s not the president’s policies that are a disaster but how his team is communicating them that are. Maria Teresa Kumar, president of Voto...
Washington Examiner
Bob Woodward calls Trump an 'unparalleled danger'
Former President Donald Trump is "an unparalleled danger," veteran investigative journalist Bob Woodward declares in his new audiobook, The Trump Tapes. The Watergate sleuth, who is releasing eight hours of recorded interviews with Trump and people in his orbit, says in the epilogue that his prior assessments of Trump and his presidency were too tame, according to a preview.
Washington Examiner
Social media erupts over Eric Swalwell's ad depicting woman arrested for abortion
Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) sent social media users into a frenzy with a stark new campaign ad depicting a woman getting arrested for obtaining an abortion. In the ad, a mother's dinner with her children is interrupted by police officers who inform her that she is under arrest before pulling their guns and restraining her while her baby is heard crying in the distance. Using the MAGA battle cry, "#LockHerUp," Swalwell said the video shows the reality of what Trump-aligned Republicans want women to face.
Washington Examiner
Socialism, name confusion, and the right year: Can a Republican win in Pittsburgh?
PITTSBURGH — If it were any other year with any other candidates, there would be no nail-biting among Democrats that this race is closer than it should be. After all, a Democrat has held the congressional seat that encompasses Pittsburgh for well over 100 years. For the last 28 years, it was held by Democratic Rep. Mike Doyle, who announced his retirement last fall.
Washington Examiner
Majority say the economy is Biden’s fault and it’s getting worse: Poll
A new battleground election tracker showed many voters are not satisfied with the direction of the country and blame President Joe Biden for the overall state of the economy . The CBS News/YouGov poll released on Sunday showed a slowing of momentum for the Democrats as they try to maintain control of the House and concerns over the economy are top of mind.
Washington Examiner
Pelosi dismisses push for 'generational change in leadership'
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) clapped back at criticisms from within her caucus that there should be a generational change in leadership, arguing that “in some cases, there’s no substitute for experience” during an appearance on MSNBC on Tuesday. Multiple Democratic members of the House have called...
Comments / 0