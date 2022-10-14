Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
Federal judge finds Trump lied in court
A court filing suggests new legal jeopardy for former President Donald Trump in his quest to challenge the results of the 2020 election. When Trump and his attorneys filed a challenge in Georgia in December 2020, the former president "knew that the specific numbers of voter fraud were wrong but continued to tout those numbers, both in court and to the public," a federal judge wrote on Wednesday.
WATCH: Pelosi doesn't 'agree' with polls that show crime and inflation as top issues
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) dismissed new polling that shows issues such as crime and inflation are most important to voters, instead claiming abortion will decide the midterm elections. "Much of what you’ve said I don’t agree with," Pelosi said on MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell Reports Tuesday. "The New York Times...
Arizona governor bucks Biden order to remove shipping container border wall
The governor of Arizona will not concede immediately to the Biden administration over an order to remove shipping containers stacked along the U.S-Mexico border and signaled a looming fight against Washington. A spokesman for Gov. Doug Ducey (R-AZ) told the Washington Examiner Tuesday afternoon that the state is carefully considering...
Virginia has about 250,000 illegal immigrants, five sanctuary localities
(The Center Square) – More than a quarter of a million people in Virginia immigrated to the country illegally, according to estimates, and five localities do not fully work with federal law enforcement regarding deportations. Although the government does not have data on the exact number of immigrants who...
Supreme Court justices punt on deciding birthright citizenship case
A series of controversial early 20th-century Supreme Court rulings known as the "Insular Cases" will remain intact after justices declined to consider whether American Samoans have full U.S. citizenship at birth. The high court's denial was written without any noted explanation or dissent, meaning fewer than four voted to hear...
Tulsi Gabbard compares Biden to Hitler while campaigning for Senate GOP candidate
Former Hawaii congresswoman and recent departee of the Democratic Party Tulsi Gabbard compared President Joe Biden to Adolf Hitler while campaigning for a Republican Senate candidate on Sunday. Gabbard had been speaking at an event for New Hampshire GOP Senate candidate Don Bolduc when she said she was “pretty sure”...
Chinese military to 'prepare for war' as Xi Jinping menaces Taiwan
China's People's Liberation Army must “prepare for war” in order to ensure the communist regime's various interests, a top military official emphasized, as Chinese General Secretary Xi Jinping charts the next five years of Beijing's policies. “The military has to maintain a high degree of vigilance, always prepare...
Environmentalists are living in a clown world
Suppose I asked you to picture an environmental champion. Who would come to mind? Perhaps a youth activist, such as Greta Thunberg, or the infamous politician Al Gore. Maybe a celebrity, such as Leonardo DiCaprio, or a more traditional conservationist, such as Jane Goodall. There are a number of environmental heroes from all walks of life that one could point to if given the directive. While no one asked, Politico Europe just offered a foul suggestion: Russian President Vladimir Putin.
White House invokes Hatch Act while taking hatchet to Republicans
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre invoked the Hatch Act six times on Monday when declining to answer questions, even as she promoted Democratic midterm election messaging and attacked Republicans. “So I have to be careful because I can't — we do respect the Hatch Act and our strict limits...
Katie Hobbs struggles to hide from Arizona debate
Arizona gubernatorial nominee Katie Hobbs, a Democrat who currently serves as the state's secretary of state, has gone to extraordinary lengths to dodge a public debate with her Republican opponent, Trump-backed former news anchor Kari Lake . Indeed, Hobbs's repeated efforts to avoid a debate have drawn so much attention that they’ve become an issue of their own.
Biden team lets dodgy foreigners corrupt American universities
Confucius says the Biden administration seems not to care about corrupt foreign influences on American society. Biden’s Education Department plans to end all remaining investigations into foreign donations to American universities, even as experts say China continues to use “Confucius Institutes,” Chinese-backed cultural centers on college campuses, for academic and economic espionage and intellectual property theft.
Fairfax school board to vote on 'truthful education' resolution tied to CRT
The Fairfax County School Board is slated at its Thursday meeting to vote on a "Truthful Education" resolution that promises to support and protect teachers who espouse critical race theory . The " Truthful Education in FCPS: Support for Educators and School-Based Administrators Resolution " was initially put forth at...
WATCH: Rep. Salazar says Hispanics are done with Democrats ‘playing political football’
Rep. Maria Salazar (R-FL) said a trend is beginning in which Hispanics are moving to the Republican Party after Democrats have played “political football” with them. “We’re not Martians, we’re Americans,” Salazar told Fox News host Laura Ingraham Monday. “And this year is going to be, [2022’s] going to be the year of the Hispanic Republicans. Thank God for that! We’re waking up!”
Michael Bloomberg to spend $60 million for 2022 elections: Report
Former New York City Mayor and 2020 presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg plans to spend $60 million to help boost Democrats in this year's midterm elections, according to a new report. The spending includes $11 million to the Democratic Party's top House super PAC and $15 million to groups such as...
WATCH: Stacey Abrams argues abortions will help fight inflation
Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams came under fire Wednesday after appearing to suggest that abortion is an economic issue and that getting abortions can help alleviate the burden of inflation. Abrams, who lost the race for Georgia governor in 2018, made the comments during her appearance on MSNBC's Morning...
Liberal Media Scream: It's Biden’s communications, not his policies, failing him
This week’s Liberal Media Scream features a line from a Biden supporter that, frankly, both sides roll out when they are failing miserably: It’s not the president’s policies that are a disaster but how his team is communicating them that are. Maria Teresa Kumar, president of Voto...
White House defends Democrats who opposed filling oil reserve in 2020: 'A different time'
The White House has defended Democrats who scuttled a plan to fill the Strategic Petroleum Reserve at a fraction of today's prices, saying that it "was a different time." In 2020, the Department of Energy proposed filling the SPR to its maximum capacity by purchasing 77 million barrels of oil at $24 a barrel. The plan was later scrapped by congressional Democrats, who called it a "bailout" for the oil industry.
Woke Democratic lawmakers celebrate 'International Pronouns Day'
Several woke Democratic federal lawmakers celebrated "International Pronouns Day" on Wednesday by sharing which pronouns they go by. "My name is Senator Ed Markey and my pronouns are He/Him/His. On International Pronouns Day, and every day, we must treat everyone with dignity and respect—this includes using their correct pronouns. Let's create a world where everyone can live comfortably as their authentic self," Sen. Ed Markey (D-MA) tweeted.
Truss government faces stunning UK political implosion
The government of Britain's Conservative Prime Minister Liz Truss appears to be imploding, with her resignation possible even before the weekend. The crisis at Truss's No. 10 Downing Street residence office represents a stunning collapse of authority. As of Wednesday, the prime minister has held her office for just 43 days.
