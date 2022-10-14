ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seeley Lake, MT

montanasports.com

Junior Bergen, Montana's highlight-maker, featured this week on the Grizzly Insider

MISSOULA — Montana sophomore receiver and return specialist Junior Bergen is the featured guest this week on MTN Sports' Grizzly Insider show. Bergen, a graduate of Billings Senior High School, has displayed his big-play ability again this season with four receiving touchdowns and one punt return TD through six games. Bergen had a highlight-reel touchdown catch last week, hauling in a pass with one hand in the back of the end zone against Idaho.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Ninepipe Wildlife Management Area closed due to injured grizzly bear

MISSOULA, MT — The CSKT Wildlife Management Program temporarily closed the Ninepipe Wildlife Management Area one mile east of Charlo due to human safety. Officials sent out an alert that an injured grizzly bear was in the area around 1:51 p.m. Authorities are handling the situation and remind the public that they need time to safely resolve the problem.
CHARLO, MT
XL Country 100.7

A Favorite Montana Store Is Closing After 22 Years Of Memories

Butte, Montana is known for many different things, which makes it an easy place to visit for the day, a long weekend, or one of their well-known festivals. For the residents of Butte, getting to know store owners on a personal level is just one of the perks of living there. It's the kind of town where you walk into a store and are asked about your parents, your grandparents, and your kids. Why? Because the owner has likely been around so long, they know them all.
BUTTE, MT
NBCMontana

Car fire causes traffic delays on Hwy 93

MISSOULA, MT — A car fire is causing traffic delays on Highway 93 near Arlee Saturday afternoon. A NBC Montana reporter was in the area around 1:41 p.m. when Arlee Volunteer Fire Department was on scene putting out the fire. It is unknown if the driver was injured. The...
ARLEE, MT
NBCMontana

3.2 magnitude earthquake occurs near Ravalli

MISSOULA, Mont. — An earthquake shook the ground near Ravalli, just north of Arlee on just before 8 p.m. on Friday night. Local residents reported on Facebook that they felt the shake and it was confirmed on the USGS website. The 3.2 magnitude earthquake hit at a depth of...
RAVALLI, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Fixing One of Western Montana’s Most Dangerous Highways

It's one of the area's busiest highways. But also one of the most dangerous. And the Montana Department of Transportation is hoping you have ideas to help them fix the situation. Next week, consulting engineers will begin collecting that input as they launch into the public phase of developing what's...
FLORENCE, MT
Newstalk KGVO

Missoula Man Hits Two Employees While Attempting to Steal Beer

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On October 8, 2022, at approximately 9:37 p.m., officers with the Missoula Police Department responded to a casino on West Harrier after receiving a report of a robbery. The suspect male reportedly punched two females while attempting to steal beer and fled the scene in a silver vehicle. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story.
MISSOULA, MT
Newstalk KGVO

Man Arrested for Selling Meth at the Missoula Authorized Camping Site

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On October 14, 2022, Missoula Police Department officers arrested a male for possessing 2.5 grams of methamphetamine. During the officer's interaction with the male, the male said that he had bought $100 worth of methamphetamine and that he had smoked two "bowls" worth of the substance from the pack that was located on him. The male told the officer that he bought his meth from a male named Cave at the Missoula Authorized Camping Site. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold has more.
MISSOULA, MT
montanarightnow.com

More information released on Butte standoff

Silver Bow County Sheriff Ed Lester has released more information regarding the standoff in Butte. The situation started around noon on Wednesday, Oct. 12 when officers with the Southwest Montana Drug Task Force attempted to serve a search warrant at a residence on Aluminum St. Lester says the officers had...
BUTTE, MT
Big Country News

Mysterious, huge, $8M warehouse being built west of Missoula near I-90

MISSOULA - A massive $8 million warehouse is under construction near the Wye just west of Missoula and details are scarce about the owner or what its purpose might be. A company called Cartage Warehouse, LLC is building a large commercial warehouse at 8720 Aluminum Road. The parcel shows up as 9121 Cartage Road on Montana Cadastral, the state’s online property ownership record tracker.
MISSOULA, MT

