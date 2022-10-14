Read full article on original website
Related
montanasports.com
'They're a family': Drummond-Philipsburg co-op continues to flex muscles in 8-Man football run
PHILIPSBURG — The Flint Creek football co-op of Drummond-Philipsburg has been one of the most successful programs in Montana regardless of classification over the last five years. And this year is no different for the Titans. Last week, Flint Creek defeated Seeley-Swan to improve to 8-0 on the season...
montanasports.com
Class AA soccer: Missoula Sentinel programs, Big Sky girls advance in first round
MISSOULA — The Class AA soccer playoffs are officially underway in Montana with first round games beginning on Tuesday. The city of Missoula played host to three of those games to kick off the opening round. Missoula Sentinel's girls program topped Kalispell Flathead 3-0 to start the day, as...
montanasports.com
Billings Central product Chrishon Dixon 'a seamless fit' for reigning Frontier champion Montana Tech
BUTTE — Adam Hiatt had his sights set on recruiting Chrishon Dixon shortly after the Billings Central product departed Montana State University Billings to play for Pima Community College in Tucson, Arizona, during the 2021-22 season. "He was our priority recruit, we knew he was that important to us,"...
montanasports.com
Junior Bergen, Montana's highlight-maker, featured this week on the Grizzly Insider
MISSOULA — Montana sophomore receiver and return specialist Junior Bergen is the featured guest this week on MTN Sports' Grizzly Insider show. Bergen, a graduate of Billings Senior High School, has displayed his big-play ability again this season with four receiving touchdowns and one punt return TD through six games. Bergen had a highlight-reel touchdown catch last week, hauling in a pass with one hand in the back of the end zone against Idaho.
Rollin’, But No Rocks, as Another Earthquake Shakes Western Montana
If you felt some shaking north of Missoula Friday evening it wasn't just your imagination, or a big truck rumbling by. The U-S Geological Survey confirms it was an earthquake that hit just before 8 pm on Friday evening, with a magnitude of 3.2. That's right above the level where most people notice an earthquake.
NBCMontana
Ninepipe Wildlife Management Area closed due to injured grizzly bear
MISSOULA, MT — The CSKT Wildlife Management Program temporarily closed the Ninepipe Wildlife Management Area one mile east of Charlo due to human safety. Officials sent out an alert that an injured grizzly bear was in the area around 1:51 p.m. Authorities are handling the situation and remind the public that they need time to safely resolve the problem.
Man Nearly Hits Children During High-Speed Chase in Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On October 16, 2022, at approximately 3:19 p.m., a Montana Highway Patrol trooper observed a white Audi A6 traveling northbound on Reserve Street at approximately 60 MPH in a 45 MPH zone. The driver was later identified as Aaron Harvey. Harvey allegedly ran a red...
A Favorite Montana Store Is Closing After 22 Years Of Memories
Butte, Montana is known for many different things, which makes it an easy place to visit for the day, a long weekend, or one of their well-known festivals. For the residents of Butte, getting to know store owners on a personal level is just one of the perks of living there. It's the kind of town where you walk into a store and are asked about your parents, your grandparents, and your kids. Why? Because the owner has likely been around so long, they know them all.
165 Miles Per Hour?! Ravalli Deputies Want to Catch This Dangerous Guy
Ravalli County Sheriff's deputies are hoping you can help them find a reckless motorcycle rider who led them on a chase at speeds up to 165 miles per hour through the Bitterroot earlier this week. The chase happened late Tuesday night. Sheriff's deputies were called into the pursuit after the...
NBCMontana
Car fire causes traffic delays on Hwy 93
MISSOULA, MT — A car fire is causing traffic delays on Highway 93 near Arlee Saturday afternoon. A NBC Montana reporter was in the area around 1:41 p.m. when Arlee Volunteer Fire Department was on scene putting out the fire. It is unknown if the driver was injured. The...
NBCMontana
3.2 magnitude earthquake occurs near Ravalli
MISSOULA, Mont. — An earthquake shook the ground near Ravalli, just north of Arlee on just before 8 p.m. on Friday night. Local residents reported on Facebook that they felt the shake and it was confirmed on the USGS website. The 3.2 magnitude earthquake hit at a depth of...
Fixing One of Western Montana’s Most Dangerous Highways
It's one of the area's busiest highways. But also one of the most dangerous. And the Montana Department of Transportation is hoping you have ideas to help them fix the situation. Next week, consulting engineers will begin collecting that input as they launch into the public phase of developing what's...
Missoula Man Hits Two Employees While Attempting to Steal Beer
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On October 8, 2022, at approximately 9:37 p.m., officers with the Missoula Police Department responded to a casino on West Harrier after receiving a report of a robbery. The suspect male reportedly punched two females while attempting to steal beer and fled the scene in a silver vehicle. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story.
Man Arrested for Selling Meth at the Missoula Authorized Camping Site
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On October 14, 2022, Missoula Police Department officers arrested a male for possessing 2.5 grams of methamphetamine. During the officer's interaction with the male, the male said that he had bought $100 worth of methamphetamine and that he had smoked two "bowls" worth of the substance from the pack that was located on him. The male told the officer that he bought his meth from a male named Cave at the Missoula Authorized Camping Site. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold has more.
montanarightnow.com
More information released on Butte standoff
Silver Bow County Sheriff Ed Lester has released more information regarding the standoff in Butte. The situation started around noon on Wednesday, Oct. 12 when officers with the Southwest Montana Drug Task Force attempted to serve a search warrant at a residence on Aluminum St. Lester says the officers had...
NBCMontana
Missoula police seek information for investigation
MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula police are looking to identify a person regarding an investigation. If you have any information, you're asked to contact Officer K. Trowbridge at 406-546-7693.
Mysterious, huge, $8M warehouse being built west of Missoula near I-90
MISSOULA - A massive $8 million warehouse is under construction near the Wye just west of Missoula and details are scarce about the owner or what its purpose might be. A company called Cartage Warehouse, LLC is building a large commercial warehouse at 8720 Aluminum Road. The parcel shows up as 9121 Cartage Road on Montana Cadastral, the state’s online property ownership record tracker.
Woman Steals Man’s $10,000, Gives it to the Missoula Homeless
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On October 9, 2022, a male contacted the Missoula Police Department to report a theft of over $10,000 in cash. Approximately six days earlier, the male was gambling at a casino on W. Broadway when he met 33-year-old April Hartley. The male invited Hartley to accompany him to another casino in town.
UPDATE: MEPA cancelled for 13-year-old Ravalli Co. boy
The Ravalli County Sheriff’s Office is requesting a Missing and Endangered person advisory for Aiden Allen seen Thursday night in Victor.
Butte standoff ends, suspect found dead
The situation on the 500 block of W Aluminum Street has ended. The armed suspect that barricaded himself inside the residence was found dead in the basement.
Comments / 0