ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

West Virginia tops Baylor with late FG

By Field Level Media
The Connection
The Connection
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aGrRl_0iYQ27QI00

Casey Legg's 22-yard field goal with 33 seconds remaining lifted the West Virginia Mountaineers to a 43-40 win over visiting Baylor in a Big 12 game on Thursday night in Morgantown, W.Va. Legg's kick was set up by a 37-yard run by Tony Mathis Jr., who finished with 163 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries. Quarterback JT Daniels went 24-for-37 passing for 283 yards with a score and an interception as the Mountaineers (3-3, 1-2) knocked off the defending Big 12 champion Bears (3-3, 1-2). West Virginia's Kaden Prather had eight receptions for 109 yards and a touchdown, with Bryce Ford-Wheaton adding five catches for 51 yards. Baylor's Gavin Holmes caught seven passes for 210 yards and a touchdown, while Drake Dabney had five receptions for 66 yards. Trailing 24-17 at halftime, West Virginia tied the game on Daniels' 24-yard touchdown pass to Prather less than five minutes into the third quarter. On Baylor's next possession, backup Kyron Drones came on in relief of Blake Shapen, who had thrown for 326 yards and two touchdowns before exiting the game with a head injury midway through the third quarter. Shapen was in the process of sliding feet first after a short gain when Andrew Wilson-Lamp dove into him, hitting him in the helmet; Wilson-Lamp was ejected for targeting. Baylor regained the lead when Drones, who finished 7-for-14 with 95 yards and an interception, threw a 2-yard touchdown pass to Hal Presley for a 31-24 lead with 5:21 left in the third quarter. West Virginia tied the game on Justin Johnson's 19-yard touchdown run with 1:42 left in the third quarter. Baylor jumped ahead on Qualan Jones' 4-yard run, but its extra point was blocked and scooped by Dante Stills, who returned it 87 yards for two points, trimming the Bears' lead to 37-33 with 13:39 left. Mathis gave the Mountaineers a 40-37 lead with a 34-yard touchdown run with 7:06 remaining before John Mayers tied the game at 40 with a 44-yard field goal with 1:40 remaining. The Mountaineers drove 61 yards, with Mathis accounting for 49 of them, in just eight plays in a minute to set up Legg's game-winner. --Field Level Media

Comments / 0

Related
The Connection

Louisville, Pittsburgh meet coming off of successful stretches

Pittsburgh and host Louisville bring plenty of momentum into play when they square off on Saturday evening. Both the Panthers (4-2, 1-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) and the Cardinals (3-3, 1-3) had last weekend off after producing solid wins on Oct. 8. Pittsburgh last visited Louisville in 2011 when the teams played in the Big East. The Panthers won that contest 21-14. Pittsburgh was the talk of the conference after a...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Connection

Steelers coach on Kenny Pickett: 'If he's cleared, he'll play'

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett will be under center if he's available to play this weekend. First things first, however. Pickett remains in concussion protocol after he exited the third quarter of Sunday's 20-18 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He was hit in the chest by Buccaneers linebacker Devin White, with the tackle causing Pickett's head to bounce off the ground. ...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Connection

Syndication: Beaver County Times

Kenny Pickett (8) of the Pittsburgh Steelers talks to the Steelers medical staff after being sacked during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA on October 16, 2022. Pittsburgh Steelers Vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 6
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Connection

The Connection

Tellico Village, TN
298
Followers
1K+
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

The Connection is a weekly free distribution newspaper with the most comprehensive local news and advertising in the community of Tellico Village. It publishes on Wednesdays and provides home delivery to the Village, including Kahite.

 https://www.tellicovillageconnection.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy