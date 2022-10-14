NCAA Football: West Virginia at Texas Christian

Related
NCAA Football: Oklahoma State at Texas Christian
Oct 15, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) tries to the turn the corner on TCU Horned Frogs linebacker Johnny Hodges (57) during the second half at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports
Louisville, Pittsburgh meet coming off of successful stretches
Pittsburgh and host Louisville bring plenty of momentum into play when they square off on Saturday evening. Both the Panthers (4-2, 1-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) and the Cardinals (3-3, 1-3) had last weekend off after producing solid wins on Oct. 8. Pittsburgh last visited Louisville in 2011 when the teams played in the Big East. The Panthers won that contest 21-14. Pittsburgh was the talk of the conference after a...
No. 21 Cincinnati aims to continue domination of SMU
For No. 21 Cincinnati, seeing SMU on its schedule has always been a welcome sight. The Bearcats have won five of six all-time meetings between the conference rivals while outscoring the Mustangs 213-106. Now visiting Cincinnati will look to continue its reign over SMU on Saturday when the teams meet in Dallas. Fresh off a...
Jerry Jones: Cowboys expect Dak Prescott to start Sunday
Everyone in Dallas is on the same page: Dak Prescott should start Sunday against the Detroit Lions. Owner Jerry Jones seconded Prescott's opinion that this is the week the quarterback returns from a thumb injury on Sept. 11 that required insertion of a steel plate and screws to promote healing in his right hand. "He's determined to (start)," Jones told 105.3 FM The Fan on Tuesday. "From my perspective, I...
Syndication: Beaver County Times
Tom Brady (12) of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers walks off the field during warmups at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA on October 16, 2022. Pittsburgh Steelers Vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 6
Steelers coach on Kenny Pickett: 'If he's cleared, he'll play'
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett will be under center if he's available to play this weekend. First things first, however. Pickett remains in concussion protocol after he exited the third quarter of Sunday's 20-18 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He was hit in the chest by Buccaneers linebacker Devin White, with the tackle causing Pickett's head to bounce off the ground. ...
