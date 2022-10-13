EL PASO, Tex. – The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders finished a two-match road trip in Texas with a 2-0 loss to the UTEP Miners on Sunday afternoon. The Raiders gave up two goals in the first half on their way to the defeat. Miners' forward Mina Rodriguez would open the scoring inside of four minutes, before Sophia Lewis made it 2-0 in favor of the home team in the 28'. Midfielder Vanessa Cabello assisted on both goals.

MURFREESBORO, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO