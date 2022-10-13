Read full article on original website
Related
goblueraiders.com
MTSU Splits Season Series with the FIU Panthers
MIAMI, Fla. — The Middle Tennessee volleyball team took on FIU for their sixth match of the Conference USA season on Sunday. The Blue Raiders out blocked the Panthers and were even out-serving them by a large margin to start but eventually dropped the match in the fifth set.
goblueraiders.com
Middle Tennessee Concludes Road Trip with Loss at UTEP
EL PASO, Tex. – The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders finished a two-match road trip in Texas with a 2-0 loss to the UTEP Miners on Sunday afternoon. The Raiders gave up two goals in the first half on their way to the defeat. Miners' forward Mina Rodriguez would open the scoring inside of four minutes, before Sophia Lewis made it 2-0 in favor of the home team in the 28'. Midfielder Vanessa Cabello assisted on both goals.
goblueraiders.com
Blue Raiders Defeather the Owls in a Sweep on Friday
BOCA RATON, Fla. — The Middle Tennessee volleyball team took on FAU for their fifth match of the Conference USA season on Friday. The Blue Raiders won the serve-receive battle to go along with holding the Owls to a hitting percentage of .154, their third lowest percentage of the season.
goblueraiders.com
Fall slate ends for the Blue Raiders on day three of the ITA Regional Championships
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Middle Tennessee men's tennis team competed in the third day of the ITA Regional Championships in Louisville, Ky on Saturday. Oskar Brostrom Poulsen, Pavel Motl and Francisco Rocha represented the Blue Raiders. The doubles team of Brostrom Poulsen and Rocha played against Indiana's Luc Boulier...
goblueraiders.com
Blue Raiders second-half stumble leads to loss against Hilltoppers
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Middle Tennessee could not have asked for more to start the game from their defense. But a second-half rally from Western Kentucky and a stalling offense put the game out of reach, as the Blue Raiders fell to the Hilltoppers 35-17 at Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
Comments / 0