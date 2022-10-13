ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

goblueraiders.com

MTSU Splits Season Series with the FIU Panthers

MIAMI, Fla. — The Middle Tennessee volleyball team took on FIU for their sixth match of the Conference USA season on Sunday. The Blue Raiders out blocked the Panthers and were even out-serving them by a large margin to start but eventually dropped the match in the fifth set.
MIAMI, FL
goblueraiders.com

Middle Tennessee Concludes Road Trip with Loss at UTEP

EL PASO, Tex. – The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders finished a two-match road trip in Texas with a 2-0 loss to the UTEP Miners on Sunday afternoon. The Raiders gave up two goals in the first half on their way to the defeat. Miners' forward Mina Rodriguez would open the scoring inside of four minutes, before Sophia Lewis made it 2-0 in favor of the home team in the 28'. Midfielder Vanessa Cabello assisted on both goals.
MURFREESBORO, TN
goblueraiders.com

Blue Raiders Defeather the Owls in a Sweep on Friday

BOCA RATON, Fla. — The Middle Tennessee volleyball team took on FAU for their fifth match of the Conference USA season on Friday. The Blue Raiders won the serve-receive battle to go along with holding the Owls to a hitting percentage of .154, their third lowest percentage of the season.
BOCA RATON, FL
goblueraiders.com

Blue Raiders second-half stumble leads to loss against Hilltoppers

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Middle Tennessee could not have asked for more to start the game from their defense. But a second-half rally from Western Kentucky and a stalling offense put the game out of reach, as the Blue Raiders fell to the Hilltoppers 35-17 at Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
MURFREESBORO, TN

