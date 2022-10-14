Read full article on original website
Related
Pitt News
Editorial | Activism should help a cause, not just a grab for headlines
Donald Trump’s worst nightmare came true for one of the world’s most infamous paintings last week. Two climate activists from the group Just Stop Oil attempted to damage Vincent van Gogh’s “Sunflowers” with a can of Heinz tomato soup Friday at London’s National Gallery. The activists then proceeded to glue their hands to the gallery wall before being escorted out by police.
The DOJ is suing a South Dakota hotel accused of banning Native people: 'The problem is we do not know the nice ones from the bad natives'
When a South Dakota hotel was accused of refusing to rent rooms to Native people, local tribes issued an eviction notice, citing an 1868 treaty.
Comments / 0