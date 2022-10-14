ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

fox34.com

Texas Tech faces Baylor, honors Mahomes with Ring of Honor Oct. 29

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - Texas Tech will host Baylor and former Red Raider Patrick Mahomes under the Jones AT&T Stadium lights on Oct. 29. Mahomes will be inducted into both the Texas Tech Hall of Fame and be given a Ring of Honor. Mahomes’ induction into the Texas Tech Hall of Fame and Ring of Honor will highlight an event-filled weekend on campus when the Red Raiders host Baylor. Texas Tech will host a luncheon to formally induct its Hall of Fame inductees on Oct. 28 and then follow with a ceremony for Mahomes later that evening.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Texas Tech kicks off 2022 homecoming week events

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech students and faculty joined the Goin’ Band from Raiderland and Texas Tech cheerleaders on Monday to kick off homecoming week festivities. Kaden Dowing, the homecoming spirit, and traditions coordinator said, “Our theme this year is Raider Red’s round trip, and so our tagline is ‘Where Texas Tech can take you.’”
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Much warmer days for the South Plains

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This morning was the coldest of the season so far. More chilly nights and mornings are ahead, but so too are warmer afternoons. Some much warmer. Patchy fog reduced visibility down to near zero at some spots this morning. Including in and near Lubbock. Full sunshine, however, will rule the afternoon.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Colder tonight, coldest of Fall so far

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Spotty light rain showers are likely to dot the South Plains area through the day. They will be followed by the coldest weather of the season so far. Which will be followed by much warmer afternoons. A few of today’s showers may linger into the evening....
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

One more rainy, chilly day

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Spotty rain showers are likely much of today. In the days ahead, however, a dry and warmer weather pattern will unfold. Scattered showers, gradually diminishing, will continue in the viewing area through early afternoon. Most of the additional rain will be light. Today otherwise generally will be overcast and chilly.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

UPDATE: 1 seriously injured in accident at steel company

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - What was thought to be an industrial accident involving a crane at a steel company on North Loop 289, ended up being an accident not involving heavy machinery. The 911 caller told police dispatch a man was pinned under a crane. When police arrived, they located...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Shred-A-Thon 2022

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It’s that time of the year when paper shredding enthusiasts and residents buried beneath mountains of documents can take advantage of the annual Shred-A-Thon event. Lubbock File Room and First Bank & Trust have teamed up once again and are inviting everyone to bring their...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Less cotton means less money for West Texas gins

WILSON, Texas (KCBD) - The drought early in the cotton season left several fields bare. Texas Star Co-Op Gin in Wilson reports it may not have much to process this season. The manager of the Texas Star Co-Op, Cary Eubanks, says the gin has received 64 modules and ginned a total of 750 bales. He says this is close to what they’ve usually ginned at this point, but what comes next scares him because of the drought.
WILSON, TX
fox34.com

Warmer temperatures ahead before cold and rain return

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - For the second day in a row the afternoon temps have been about 20 degrees below normal in Lubbock and over most of the South Plains. Cloudy skies will continue tonight and it will be colder, with nighttime lows in the 40s in the city. Tuesday...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

March of Dimes promoting healthy moms, babies through largest fundraiser of year

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The March of Dimes needs your help promoting healthy moms and babies in our area. It’s hosting its biggest fundraiser of the year next week, the ‘Signature Chefs: Feeding Motherhood’ auction and dinner. Several local chefs donate their time and money to prepare a dish for tables of sponsors. Dr. Jessica Gray and her husband Drew are the chairs for this year’s fundraiser.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Three-vehicle crash in Central Lubbock leaves 2 injured

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency responders are on the scene of a three-vehicle crash on 32nd Street and Quaker Avenue. According to LPD, a white Honda Accord, a gray Chevy Traverse, and a Lincoln of unknown color collided in the southbound lane of Quaker Avenue around 5:20 p.m. LPD says...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Single-vehicle rollover in Southwest Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency personnel are responding to a single-vehicle crash in Southwest Lubbock. A call was received just after 10 p.m. of a single-vehicle rollover. The driver was turning off of Hwy 62/82 onto FM 1585 when the vehicle rolled over, coming to a rest just off the road near a utility pole.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

“Getting the Gig” workshop to help local musicians network, secure venues

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - The Lubbock Cultural Arts Foundation (LCAF) and the Lubbock Music Friendly Advisory Committee is proud to present “Getting the Gig,” a networking and educational workshop focused on providing local musicians with the information and resources needed to secure performance venues, as well as meet managers and venue owners.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Man seriously injured in overnight stabbing in Central Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person is hospitalized with serious injuries after an overnight stabbing in Central Lubbock. Just before 1:00 a.m., officers responded to a civil disturbance in the 1900 block of 13th Street. Police were notified someone had been stabbed while en route. When officers arrived on scene...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Our Town Spotlight: New property growth in Wolfforth

WOLFFORTH, Texas (KJTV) - In the last year, Wolfforth has experienced a $30 million increase in property growth. “We’ve got the We’ve got the Betenbough subdivision. We’ve got an overlook subdivision. We’ve got literally what’s probably going to be 3,000 to 4,000 residential lots that are going to develop here, in a handful of years probably,” said Randy Criswell, who has been Wolfforth’s city manager since January.
WOLFFORTH, TX
fox34.com

Family of man killed in North Lubbock crash mourns passing

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock woman is mourning her husband, after State Troopers say a drunk driver hit and killed him Friday in North Lubbock. 63-year-old Timothy Harr had pulled his tractor over into the barrow ditch to air up a tire, when he was hit and killed Friday afternoon. His wife, Deborah, says she feels she’s been robbed of more time with her soulmate.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Lubbock health department to hold COVID-19 vaccine booster clinic

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The City of Lubbock Public Health Department will hold a COVID-19 booster clinic at the Maggie Trejo Supercenter, 3200 Amherst Street, on Thursday October 20, 2022 from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. This is a walk-in clinic and is open to the public. There is no charge for the vaccine.
LUBBOCK, TX

