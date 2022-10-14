Read full article on original website
Texas Tech faces Baylor, honors Mahomes with Ring of Honor Oct. 29
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - Texas Tech will host Baylor and former Red Raider Patrick Mahomes under the Jones AT&T Stadium lights on Oct. 29. Mahomes will be inducted into both the Texas Tech Hall of Fame and be given a Ring of Honor. Mahomes’ induction into the Texas Tech Hall of Fame and Ring of Honor will highlight an event-filled weekend on campus when the Red Raiders host Baylor. Texas Tech will host a luncheon to formally induct its Hall of Fame inductees on Oct. 28 and then follow with a ceremony for Mahomes later that evening.
Texas Tech kicks off 2022 homecoming week events
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech students and faculty joined the Goin’ Band from Raiderland and Texas Tech cheerleaders on Monday to kick off homecoming week festivities. Kaden Dowing, the homecoming spirit, and traditions coordinator said, “Our theme this year is Raider Red’s round trip, and so our tagline is ‘Where Texas Tech can take you.’”
Much warmer days for the South Plains
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This morning was the coldest of the season so far. More chilly nights and mornings are ahead, but so too are warmer afternoons. Some much warmer. Patchy fog reduced visibility down to near zero at some spots this morning. Including in and near Lubbock. Full sunshine, however, will rule the afternoon.
Colder tonight, coldest of Fall so far
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Spotty light rain showers are likely to dot the South Plains area through the day. They will be followed by the coldest weather of the season so far. Which will be followed by much warmer afternoons. A few of today’s showers may linger into the evening....
Temperatures climb back up for the week, potential cool down beginning Sunday
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Cool temps again dominated the region with afternoon highs as cool as the 50s in the western counties, to the low 60s in the eastern South Plains. Clouds were the key issue with areas under partly sunny skies and a warmer afternoon. The remainder of the...
One more rainy, chilly day
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Spotty rain showers are likely much of today. In the days ahead, however, a dry and warmer weather pattern will unfold. Scattered showers, gradually diminishing, will continue in the viewing area through early afternoon. Most of the additional rain will be light. Today otherwise generally will be overcast and chilly.
UPDATE: 1 seriously injured in accident at steel company
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - What was thought to be an industrial accident involving a crane at a steel company on North Loop 289, ended up being an accident not involving heavy machinery. The 911 caller told police dispatch a man was pinned under a crane. When police arrived, they located...
Shred-A-Thon 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It’s that time of the year when paper shredding enthusiasts and residents buried beneath mountains of documents can take advantage of the annual Shred-A-Thon event. Lubbock File Room and First Bank & Trust have teamed up once again and are inviting everyone to bring their...
Less cotton means less money for West Texas gins
WILSON, Texas (KCBD) - The drought early in the cotton season left several fields bare. Texas Star Co-Op Gin in Wilson reports it may not have much to process this season. The manager of the Texas Star Co-Op, Cary Eubanks, says the gin has received 64 modules and ginned a total of 750 bales. He says this is close to what they’ve usually ginned at this point, but what comes next scares him because of the drought.
Warmer temperatures ahead before cold and rain return
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - For the second day in a row the afternoon temps have been about 20 degrees below normal in Lubbock and over most of the South Plains. Cloudy skies will continue tonight and it will be colder, with nighttime lows in the 40s in the city. Tuesday...
March of Dimes promoting healthy moms, babies through largest fundraiser of year
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The March of Dimes needs your help promoting healthy moms and babies in our area. It’s hosting its biggest fundraiser of the year next week, the ‘Signature Chefs: Feeding Motherhood’ auction and dinner. Several local chefs donate their time and money to prepare a dish for tables of sponsors. Dr. Jessica Gray and her husband Drew are the chairs for this year’s fundraiser.
Three-vehicle crash in Central Lubbock leaves 2 injured
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency responders are on the scene of a three-vehicle crash on 32nd Street and Quaker Avenue. According to LPD, a white Honda Accord, a gray Chevy Traverse, and a Lincoln of unknown color collided in the southbound lane of Quaker Avenue around 5:20 p.m. LPD says...
‘Love at first sight’: Lubbock couple celebrates 70 years of marriage
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Fern and Burly Bigham’s story began in Lefors, Texas, a small town in the panhandle. Fern says she moved to Lefors during her freshman year of high school, and when she saw Burly it was ‘love at first sight.’. Fern Bigham says, “I was...
Single-vehicle rollover in Southwest Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency personnel are responding to a single-vehicle crash in Southwest Lubbock. A call was received just after 10 p.m. of a single-vehicle rollover. The driver was turning off of Hwy 62/82 onto FM 1585 when the vehicle rolled over, coming to a rest just off the road near a utility pole.
‘What if I were to never walk again:’ Lubbock man recovering after shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It was the early morning hours of Sunday, October 9th when multiple shots rang out near East 52nd and Oak Ave. 22-year-old father of one, Isaiah Riojas, was shot six times. “I saw him pull his gun out and as soon as he did that I...
“Getting the Gig” workshop to help local musicians network, secure venues
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - The Lubbock Cultural Arts Foundation (LCAF) and the Lubbock Music Friendly Advisory Committee is proud to present “Getting the Gig,” a networking and educational workshop focused on providing local musicians with the information and resources needed to secure performance venues, as well as meet managers and venue owners.
Man seriously injured in overnight stabbing in Central Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person is hospitalized with serious injuries after an overnight stabbing in Central Lubbock. Just before 1:00 a.m., officers responded to a civil disturbance in the 1900 block of 13th Street. Police were notified someone had been stabbed while en route. When officers arrived on scene...
Our Town Spotlight: New property growth in Wolfforth
WOLFFORTH, Texas (KJTV) - In the last year, Wolfforth has experienced a $30 million increase in property growth. “We’ve got the We’ve got the Betenbough subdivision. We’ve got an overlook subdivision. We’ve got literally what’s probably going to be 3,000 to 4,000 residential lots that are going to develop here, in a handful of years probably,” said Randy Criswell, who has been Wolfforth’s city manager since January.
Family of man killed in North Lubbock crash mourns passing
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock woman is mourning her husband, after State Troopers say a drunk driver hit and killed him Friday in North Lubbock. 63-year-old Timothy Harr had pulled his tractor over into the barrow ditch to air up a tire, when he was hit and killed Friday afternoon. His wife, Deborah, says she feels she’s been robbed of more time with her soulmate.
Lubbock health department to hold COVID-19 vaccine booster clinic
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The City of Lubbock Public Health Department will hold a COVID-19 booster clinic at the Maggie Trejo Supercenter, 3200 Amherst Street, on Thursday October 20, 2022 from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. This is a walk-in clinic and is open to the public. There is no charge for the vaccine.
