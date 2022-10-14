Read full article on original website
KESQ
Student-Athlete of the Week – Tommy Ansley
“This is his home. This is where he has grown up,” said La Quinta head coach Juan Ruiz. Tommy Ansley didn’t have to choose where he was going to go to school. He was born a Blackhawk. Dad has been at the school coaching for over 20 years and now Ansley is in his senior season under center.
Golf Digest
Off-roading vandals destroy California golf course for second time in two months
For the second time in as many months, vandals hit the Terra Lago golf course in Indio, California by riding off-road vehicles around the No. 6 hole on the north course. Uprooted grass, dug-in tire marks and scarred greens will cost at least an estimated $5,000 in damage. There aren’t...
KESQ
Warmer start to the week with breezy winds joining Tuesday
The Coachella Valley returned to the low 90s this afternoon, seasonably appropriate for the desert this time of year. Mild conditions will be present throughout the evening as temperatures cool into the upper 60s and low-70s early Tuesday morning. The ridge of high pressure over the Western United States will...
No Jackpot in SuperLotto Plus But Winning Ticket Sold in North County
There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in Saturday evening’s SuperLotto Plus drawing so the estimated jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing will grow to $34 million. There were four tickets sold with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, the California Lottery announced, including one at an Escondido 7-Eleven, 1860 W. El Norte Parkway.
Inland Empire evacuations orders lifted after storm system hits Southern California
Evacuation orders for parts of the the Inland Empire have been lifted after a storm cell made its way through the Southland Saturday and into Sunday. Some residents in Yucaipa were placed under evacuation orders due to potential mud and debris flows, though those orders were downgraded to warnings Sunday evening and the shelter at […]
A pedestrian struck and killed in Desert Hot Springs
A Desert Hot Springs woman was struck and killed Saturday morning after she was hit by a vehicle in Desert Hot Springs. According to Desert Hot Spring police, the accident happened around 4 a.m. They responded to reports of a major injury traffic collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian at Indian Canyon Drive north The post A pedestrian struck and killed in Desert Hot Springs appeared first on KESQ.
This $1 Billion Train Route From LA To Coachella Valley Is Right On Track
Taking the 10 Freeway between L.A. and Coachella Valley could be thing of the past for SoCal residents when (and if) the new train line opens. The proposed Coachella Valley-San Gorgonio Pass Rail Corridor Service project will stretch 144 miles from Los Angeles Union Station to the Coachella Valley, connecting L.A., Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties. Residents will get to catch a Lakers or Dodgers game in LA, go on a ride at Disneyland, dine at Mission Inn in Riverside and head to Coachella without the headache of traffic—and, most importantly, the high environmental impact. This proposed service will...
Palm Springs woman killed in I-10 rollover wreck near Whitewater
A Palm Springs woman was killed in a rollover wreck along Interstate 10 east of Whitewater. According to California Highway Patrol, the solo vehicle crash happened at 7:35 a.m. Saturday. The woman was identified as Gloria Miles-Flores, 28, of Palm Springs. Miles-Flores was driving a brown Honda Accord eastbound on the I-10 in the #3 The post Palm Springs woman killed in I-10 rollover wreck near Whitewater appeared first on KESQ.
KESQ
Police investigate car-to-car shooting in Cathedral City
Police are investigating a shooting in Cathedral City Monday evening. The shooting happened around the area of Perez Road and Date Palm Drive. Details remain limited at this time. Cathedral City Police Commander Jon Enos confirmed there was a car-to-car shooting with one person. The person was hospitalized with non-life...
onscene.tv
RSO Deputy Involved In Crash | Moreno Valley
10.14.2022 | 1:53 PM | MORENO VALLEY – Riverside County Sheriff Moreno Valley Station and Cal Fire Riverside County Moreno Valley responded to a deputy involved crash. An RSO Deputy was responding code 3 to a call when it was involved in a collision with a Nissan Versa (Lic #, CA 8JNA251). California Highway Patrol Riverside responded to assume the investigation. At this time it is not clear who was at fault. The driver of the Nissan did suffer injuries, but it is unclear if they were transported to a hospital. No more details are available at this time. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
NBC Los Angeles
Morning Earthquake Shakes Parts of Riverside County
Shaking was reported Monday morning from two earthquakes in Southern California. In Riverside County, a magnitude-3.1 earthquake just after 9 a.m. was centered near Banning, about 85 miles east of Los Angeles in the San Gorgonio Pass. Weak shaking was reported in Banning, Beaumont, Yucaipa, Idyllwild, Hemet, Temecula and other communities in the region.
Jury awards $5M to man beaten by San Diego Sheriff's Deputies and attacked by K-9 in 2014
SAN DIEGO — San Diego County has been ordered to pay $5 million to a Black man who was wrongly pulled over, beaten, and arrested while driving near his parents' home in Fallbrook in 2014. A federal jury delivered its verdict on October 11, in favor of Mikhail Myles,...
newsmirror.net
Update on the Wildwood Canyon Road and Interstate 10 Fwy Interchange project
Assistant City Engineer Landon Kern along with Mark Hager, the consultant project team manager, presented an update of the Wildwood Canyon Road and Interstate 10 Fwy Interchange Project to the Yucaipa City Councilmembers and the public on Sept. 26. The recommendation before the council was to receive and file the project update in the PA/ED (Project Approval and Environmental Document) process.
San Diego Channel
Person found dead on Barona Reservation in Ramona
RAMONA , Calif. (CNS) - A person was found dead Saturday on the right-hand shoulder of a road on the Barona Reservation in Ramona. The death was reported to the California Highway Patrol at 6:14 p.m. at Wildcat Canyon and Featherstone Canyon roads, according to the CHP log. The person...
NBC Los Angeles
Moreno Valley Man Who Killed Girlfriend in Front of Kids Gets 16 Years
A 30-year-old Moreno Valley man who fatally beat and stabbed his girlfriend in front of their two small children was sentenced Wednesday to 16 years to life in state prison. A Riverside jury in July convicted Krystoffer Devion Hicks of second-degree murder and a sentence-enhancing allegation of using a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony for the 2018 slaying of 24-year-old Latah Wilson.
Woman reported missing after attending event in Joshua Tree
The Morongo Basin Sheriff's Station is asking for the public's help in locating a missing woman. Melissa White, 57, is described as a Caucasian female adult, 5’7’’ tall, approx. 350lbs. Authorities said White was reported missing by a family member on Wednesday after failing to return from an event she attended in Joshua Tree. Police The post Woman reported missing after attending event in Joshua Tree appeared first on KESQ.
KESQ
‘We can’t do this alone’ Palm Springs Police to hold crime prevention seminars for residents, businesses
Palm Springs Police is cracking down on crime in the city, and they want residents and businesses to get involved in the process. Police will be holding two seminars later this week, emphasizing crime prevention and some ways to maintain a safe city. They’ll be focusing on the downtown area...
