La Quinta, CA

KESQ

Student-Athlete of the Week – Tommy Ansley

“This is his home. This is where he has grown up,” said La Quinta head coach Juan Ruiz. Tommy Ansley didn’t have to choose where he was going to go to school. He was born a Blackhawk. Dad has been at the school coaching for over 20 years and now Ansley is in his senior season under center.
LA QUINTA, CA
KESQ

Warmer start to the week with breezy winds joining Tuesday

The Coachella Valley returned to the low 90s this afternoon, seasonably appropriate for the desert this time of year. Mild conditions will be present throughout the evening as temperatures cool into the upper 60s and low-70s early Tuesday morning. The ridge of high pressure over the Western United States will...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

A pedestrian struck and killed in Desert Hot Springs

A Desert Hot Springs woman was struck and killed Saturday morning after she was hit by a vehicle in Desert Hot Springs. According to Desert Hot Spring police, the accident happened around 4 a.m. They responded to reports of a major injury traffic collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian at Indian Canyon Drive north The post A pedestrian struck and killed in Desert Hot Springs appeared first on KESQ.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
Secret LA

This $1 Billion Train Route From LA To Coachella Valley Is Right On Track

Taking the 10 Freeway between L.A. and Coachella Valley could be thing of the past for SoCal residents when (and if) the new train line opens. The proposed Coachella Valley-San Gorgonio Pass Rail Corridor Service project will stretch 144 miles from Los Angeles Union Station to the Coachella Valley, connecting L.A., Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties. Residents will get to catch a Lakers or Dodgers game in LA, go on a ride at Disneyland, dine at Mission Inn in Riverside and head to Coachella without the headache of traffic—and, most importantly, the high environmental impact. This proposed service will...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs woman killed in I-10 rollover wreck near Whitewater

A Palm Springs woman was killed in a rollover wreck along Interstate 10 east of Whitewater. According to California Highway Patrol, the solo vehicle crash happened at 7:35 a.m. Saturday. The woman was identified as Gloria Miles-Flores, 28, of Palm Springs. Miles-Flores was driving a brown Honda Accord eastbound on the I-10 in the #3 The post Palm Springs woman killed in I-10 rollover wreck near Whitewater appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ

Police investigate car-to-car shooting in Cathedral City

Police are investigating a shooting in Cathedral City Monday evening. The shooting happened around the area of Perez Road and Date Palm Drive. Details remain limited at this time. Cathedral City Police Commander Jon Enos confirmed there was a car-to-car shooting with one person. The person was hospitalized with non-life...
CATHEDRAL CITY, CA
onscene.tv

RSO Deputy Involved In Crash | Moreno Valley

10.14.2022 | 1:53 PM | MORENO VALLEY – Riverside County Sheriff Moreno Valley Station and Cal Fire Riverside County Moreno Valley responded to a deputy involved crash. An RSO Deputy was responding code 3 to a call when it was involved in a collision with a Nissan Versa (Lic #, CA 8JNA251). California Highway Patrol Riverside responded to assume the investigation. At this time it is not clear who was at fault. The driver of the Nissan did suffer injuries, but it is unclear if they were transported to a hospital. No more details are available at this time. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
MORENO VALLEY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Morning Earthquake Shakes Parts of Riverside County

Shaking was reported Monday morning from two earthquakes in Southern California. In Riverside County, a magnitude-3.1 earthquake just after 9 a.m. was centered near Banning, about 85 miles east of Los Angeles in the San Gorgonio Pass. Weak shaking was reported in Banning, Beaumont, Yucaipa, Idyllwild, Hemet, Temecula and other communities in the region.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
newsmirror.net

Update on the Wildwood Canyon Road and Interstate 10 Fwy Interchange project

Assistant City Engineer Landon Kern along with Mark Hager, the consultant project team manager, presented an update of the Wildwood Canyon Road and Interstate 10 Fwy Interchange Project to the Yucaipa City Councilmembers and the public on Sept. 26. The recommendation before the council was to receive and file the project update in the PA/ED (Project Approval and Environmental Document) process.
YUCAIPA, CA
San Diego Channel

Person found dead on Barona Reservation in Ramona

RAMONA , Calif. (CNS) - A person was found dead Saturday on the right-hand shoulder of a road on the Barona Reservation in Ramona. The death was reported to the California Highway Patrol at 6:14 p.m. at Wildcat Canyon and Featherstone Canyon roads, according to the CHP log. The person...
RAMONA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Moreno Valley Man Who Killed Girlfriend in Front of Kids Gets 16 Years

A 30-year-old Moreno Valley man who fatally beat and stabbed his girlfriend in front of their two small children was sentenced Wednesday to 16 years to life in state prison. A Riverside jury in July convicted Krystoffer Devion Hicks of second-degree murder and a sentence-enhancing allegation of using a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony for the 2018 slaying of 24-year-old Latah Wilson.
MORENO VALLEY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Woman reported missing after attending event in Joshua Tree

The Morongo Basin Sheriff's Station is asking for the public's help in locating a missing woman. Melissa White, 57, is described as a Caucasian female adult, 5’7’’ tall, approx. 350lbs.  Authorities said White was reported missing by a family member on Wednesday after failing to return from an event she attended in Joshua Tree. Police The post Woman reported missing after attending event in Joshua Tree appeared first on KESQ.
JOSHUA TREE, CA

