Marvel Star Reacts to Surprise "Cameo" in She-Hulk Finale
Warning: this story contains spoilers for She-Hulk Episode 9, "Whose Show Is This?" Whether it's Daredevil (Charlie Cox) popping up in Spider-Man: No Way Home or Reed Richards (John Krasinski) of the Fantastic Four appearing in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is known for its surprise cameos. And after a who's who of first season cameos — from Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) to Sorcerer Supreme Wong (Benedict Wong) to mega-star rapper Megan Thee Stallion — the Season 1 finale of Marvel Studios' She-Hulk: Attorney at Law saw the show's most meta cameo yet.
Kevin Smith Reveals Cancelled Marvel Crossover Event Involving Man-Thing
The character of Man-Thing made his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in the recent Werewolf By Night special for Disney+, but that wasn't the first time in recent memory that the character was set to grace our screens. According to filmmaker Kevin Smith, Man-Thing was a character who they planned to use in a four-show crossover back when Hulu was planning on making a number of animated Marvel series, including a take on Howard the Duck which would have been showrun by Smith. Instead, the character didn't show up until last week, at which point Smith finally understood something he had been told before.
Sabine Actress Natasha Liu Bordizzo Posts Touching Update About Star Wars: Ahsoka Spinoff
Lucasfilm has used streaming-exclusive television series to flesh out the Star Wars universe, telling stories in live-action and animation that are blowing fans away. One of the next ones on the pipeline is Star Wars: Ahsoka, a live-action Disney+ series that will follow Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson), as well as a few characters from the beloved animated series Star Wars: Rebels. Among them is Natasha Liu Bordizzo, who fans are very eager to see portray Sabine Wren. As we wait for Ahsoka to get an official release date and more details, Bordizzo recently took to social media to debut a heartfelt update.
Watch The Rock Sing Country Music on The Kelly Clarkson Show
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is in the midst of one of the biggest press tours of his career. While The Rock is no stranger to franchise films, as he has had starring roles in Fast & Furious and G.I. Joe, this is the first time that the former WWE Champion is kickstarting a comic book project. Johnson is set to star as the titular character in Black Adam, a DC Comics story about an ancient Egyptian anti-hero who finds himself in the crosshairs of the Justice Society. As he gears up for the film's worldwide release this Friday, The Rock has been making the rounds on talk shows to tout the fall blockbuster. His latest appearance took him to The Kelly Clarkson Show, which saw The Rock resurrect his singing voice for a duet with host Kelly Clarkson.
Temuera Morrison Reunites With Aquaman Co-star Jason Momoa for New TV Series
Temuera Morrison is best known for playing Jango Fett and Boba Fett in Star Wars, but he also played Tom Curry in the DC Extended Universe. He will soon be reprising his role as Aquaman's father in Aquaman in the Lost Kingdom, but it won't be the actor's only upcoming project with Jason Momoa. Momoa is set to executive produce Chief of War for Apple TV+, which he will also write and star in. According to Variety, Morrison has joined the limited series as King Kahekili, the King of Maui.
Dwayne Johnson Wants Black Adam vs. Justice League, Suicide Squad, and Joker: "They All Cross Paths"
Even before Black Adam hits theaters on October 21st, star and producer Dwayne Johnson is envisioning a crossover that would shake up the DC Universe — and the Multiverse. Johnson already announced his intent to pit his anti-hero super-man Teth Adam against Superman (Henry Cavill), a showdown that might soon become a reality with a long-in-the-works Man of Steel 2 in development at Warner Bros. After throwing down with the Justice Society — superheroes Hawkman (Aldis Hodge), Cyclone (Quintessa Swindell), Atom Smasher (Noah Centineo), and Doctor Fate (Pierce Brosnan) — Johnson is setting his sights on the DC Universe at large.
House of the Dragon Just Kicked Off One of the Saddest Storylines in Game of Thrones
The Game of Thrones franchise is no stranger to tragedy. Just mentioning the Red Wedding or saying "You know nothing, Jon Snow" is enough to bring tears to the eyes of fans. The series had plenty of sad moments and storylines. House of the Dragon, a Game of Thrones prequel, will also have quite a few tragic and devastating stories, especially given the nature of a single family at war with themselves. This Sunday's new episode, "The Green Council," kicked off what could be the saddest story in all of House of the Dragon, as the show allowed viewers time to get to know Erryk and Arryk Cargyll.
A Christmas Story Christmas Trailer Teaser: Ralphie Returns
Legendary and Warner Bros. have unwrapped the first trailer teaser for A Christmas Story Christmas, the decades-later sequel to the 1983 holiday classic A Christmas Story. Peter Billingsley — who played the embattled nine-year-old whose wish was for Santa to gift him a Red Ryder Carbine Action 200-shot Range Model air rifle — returns to play a grown-up Ralphie Parker, narrator of the original film (voiced by author Jean Shepherd). The first footage, which you can see below, teases a trip back to Cleveland Street when the Christmas Story sequel is streaming November 17th on HBO Max.
Charlie Cox Reveals Kevin Feige's Original Plan for Daredevil's Marvel Return
Charlie Cox is officially back in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, donning the Daredevil suit once more in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. So far the character has appeared in a single scene in Spider-Man: No Way Home and appeared in two She-Hulk episodes as a supporting character. Before long at all, the actor will return as the Man Without Fear in Daredevil: Born Again, a massive 18-episode Disney+ series that's set to begin filming early next year.
Marvel's New Black Panther Hero Takes Center Stage on Wakanda #4 Cover (Exclusive)
The newest hero in the Black Panther franchise is about to get an even bigger spotlight. T'Challa may still be the Black Panther, but his time as ruler of Wakanda has come to an end. He is also an outsider after his deepest secrets were exposed, pitting him against the very nation he previously ruled. This story arc introduced Tosin Oduye in the oversized 200th Legacy issue of Black Panther, which teased an important role for Tosin down the line. The next comic to feature Tosin is Wakanda #4, and his co-creator John Ridley is returning to pen the adventure.
Nick Fury "Replaced" as Director of SHIELD in New Ad
Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury has been replaced as the director of SHIELD in a new ad for Marvel Snap. The advertisement sees Jackson reprising the role he's played since the earliest installments of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and which he will return to again in Secret Invasion, to promote Marvel Snap's official launch today. In the ad, Fury storms into the SHIELD offices furious (no pun intended) that he's learned through backchannels that he's being replaced as the head of SHIELD. He becomes even angrier when he learns that his replacement is some random person playing Marvel Snap on their phone. You can watch the ad below.
She-Hulk Finale Almost Brought Back Edward Norton as Bruce Banner
She-Hulk's finale almost brought back Edward Norton as Bruce Banner. The Disney+ series flirted with toppling the 4th wall all season, but bringing back the MCU's original Hulk would have sent the fans into the stratosphere. The Direct spoke to director Kat Coiro about that decision and the details are surprising. She says that Mark Ruffalo actually thought it was a cool idea, but things just didn't line up. Tim Roth made mention of the swap between the current Hulk and Norton. Even the show itself lampshaded the fact, but in the end Marvel just couldn't get it done. Maybe he'll pop-up in Secret Wars down the road. Read her entire account of the process down below.
Eternals Star Admits He Texts Marvel Co-Stars to Try and Learn Sequel Plans
It's been almost a year since Eternals hit theaters and while the film's ending certainly left things open for the possibility of a sequel, to date a follow up film has not yet been announced. As it turns out, it isn't just fans curious about possible sequel plans. The film's stars are as well, including Barry Keoghan who has an interesting way of trying to find things out. The Druig actor told Uproxx that he texts his co-stars to ask about an Eternals sequel.
Twitch Streamer Amouranth Shares Update on Abuse Situation
Twitch streamer Kaitlyn Siragusa AKA Amouranth has provided an update on the abuse situation with her husband. For those who aren't aware of the situation, Amouranth went live over the weekend and was in distress. The streamer revealed she had been married for a number of years, something that was not previously public knowledge, and was in an abusive relationship. Amouranth returned to Twitch on Monday night to share an update saying she is now safe and that she is happy to be "free."
The Equalizer 3 Starts Production, First Look Cast Photos Revealed
Sony Pictures has taken to social media to confirm that filming is officially underway on The Equalizer 3. The new movie in the action-thriller franchise which will bring back Denzel Washington and feature director Antoine Fuqua once again behind the camera. Perhaps the most exciting thing for the threequel though is that actress Dakota Fanning, who previously appeared alongside Denzel in the 2004 movie Man on Fire, will reunite with the Academy Award winner for the new movie. Also confirmed to appear is Gaia Scodellaro, what role the two newcomers to the franchise will play has not been confirmed, but you can see the first photos below.
Wednesday Addams: From the Mind of Tim Burton Featurette Released by Netflix
Filmmaker Tim Burton has been celebrated for decades for the ways in which he can bring together the worlds of the macabre and worlds of whimsy, which is exactly why it had fans excited that he would be directing Wednesday, a spinoff from The Addams Family, for Netflix. In a new featurette for the upcoming series, audiences can go behind the scenes to see how the new spinoff was brought to life, which sees members of the cast and crew reflecting on what makes Burton's creativity so important when it comes to telling this story. Check out the featurette below before Wednesday debuts on Netflix on November 23rd.
House of the Dragon May Have Introduced Another Character Who Wants the Throne
WARNING: This article contains spoilers for the latest episode of House of the Dragon... The hottest seat in House of the Dragon is going to be in flux for the foreseeable future. Following the death of King Viserys, Aegon II was crowned as the new King of Westeros, despite Rhaenyra being the chosen successor. War is about to break out to decide who actually gets control of the realm, but there might be more than just the two Targaryen siblings trying to sit on the Iron Throne.
Halloween Ends: BTS Photo Shows Off Unmasked Michael Myers
In the current trilogy of David Gordon Green-directed Halloween films, the murderer Michael Myers has been seen without his mask on a handful of times, yet how his face actually looks has been obscured in each film, though stuntperson Lydia Hand showed off a behind-the-scenes photo in which we get our best look yet at the character. While Michael's identity has obviously never been a secret and audiences have seen him unmasked in the original Halloween, this photo from filming Halloween Ends displays just what the years of aging and injuries have done to his face, as he's played by James Jude Courtney in this series of films. Check out the behind-the-scenes photo below and see Halloween Ends in theaters and on Peacock now.
Deadly Neighborhood Spider-Man Trailer Featuring Black Eyed Peas' Taboo Released
Marvel's dark Spider-Man tale is now on sale, and a new trailer for Deadly Neighborhood of Spider-Man features music from one of the book's creators: Taboo of the Blackeyed Peas. The five-issue limited series comes from writers Taboo and B. Earl, and artist Juan Ferreyra, and pits Peter Parker against the legendary X-Men villain known as the Demon Bear. Peter's greatest nightmares are brought to the surface in Deadly Neighborhood Spider-Man, and the comic's trailer features Taboo's "Welcome to the Neighborhood," an original track by the Grammy Award-winning member of the Black Eyed Peas.
Oscar Isaac Chats New Graphic Novel Head Wounds: Sparrow (Exclusive)
When Oscar Isaac isn't saving a galaxy far, far away or fighting crime as the Fist of Khonshu in Marvel's Moon Knight, the actor oversees Mad Gene Media, a production company he operates with his partner and wife Elvira Lind. As of this New Comic Book Day, Head Wounds: Sparrow has been released in comic stores around the country, a production between Isaac's Mad Gene and Legendary Comics.
