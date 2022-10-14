Net Gains: Gryphons sweep 3A singles and doubles, win Big East Tournament

The regular-season champion emerged as the tournament champion in the Big East 2A/3A Conference Tennis Tournament this week at North Carolina Wesleyan University.

Rocky Mount, which went undefeated (14-0) during the regular season, earned the overall team title and won the 3A singles and doubles crowns during the two-day event held on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Roanoke Rapids won the 2A doubles championship while Bunn won the 2A singles championship.

Players who finished in the top three in 2A and 3A singles and doubles qualified for the regional tournaments, which begin Oct. 21 at various locales. Rocky Mount and Nash Central will each send three; Northern Nash has four qualifiers and Southern Nash will send two. Bunn will send three while Roanoke Rapids has qualified three as well.

3A SINGLES

Rocky Mount’s McKinley Battle, a sophomore, emerged unscathed during the regular season. That continued in the postseason tournament.

Battle did not lose a single game on her way to the singles championship.

She had a first-round bye, defeated Amira Tawous 6-0, 6-0 in the second round and advanced to the finals with a 6-0, 6-0 win over teammate Jillian Schrimper in the semifinals. In the finals, Battle defeated Francesca Miller of Northern Nash 6-0, 6-0.

Miller also had a first-round bye and defeated Julisa Mendoza of Southern Nash 6-1, 6-0 in the second round. She shut out her teammate Shaniya Taylor 6-0, 6-0 in the semifinals before falling to Battle in the finals.

In the third-place match, Taylor qualified for regionals with a 1-6, 6-2, 6-4 triumph over Schrimper.

Other results: Amita Tawous (Northern Nash) defeated Franklinton’s Nia Love 6-3, 6-0 in the first round before falling to Battle; Northern Nash’s Pearl Zhuang had a first-round bye and then lost 6-0, 6-0 to Schrimper (who had a first-round bye); Taylor had a first-round bye and then defeated Anna Brooks Murray of Southern Nash (first-round bye) 3-6, 7-6 (7-3), 6-1 in the second round before losing to Miller; Mendoza defeated Franklinton’s Lily Holloman 6-1, 6-0 in the first round before falling to Miller.

Regional qualifiers: McKinley Battle (Rocky Mount); Francesca Miller (Northern Nash); Shaniya Taylor (Northern Nash).

3A DOUBLES

Rocky Mount’s Maddie Girouard became a two-time conference doubles champion when she teamed with Lauren Tedford to defeat Southern Nash’s duo of Amber Patterson and Maura Kennedy 6-7 (5-7), 6-3, 6-0 in the finals.

Girouard (who won the league doubles crown with Hannah Richardson last season) and Tedford had a first-round bye and then defeated Dari’elle Whitley and McKenzie Kennedy 6-1, 6-2 in the semifinals.

Patterson and Maura Kennedy defeated the Franklinton duo of Charlize Green and Emma Holloman in the first round and then defeated the Northern Nash team of Taylor McIntyre and Lauren Milligan 6-3, 6-3 in the semifinals.

In the third-place match, McIntyre and Milligan earned their regional spot with a 6-2, 6-7 (3-7), 6-0 victory over Whitley and McKenzie Kennedy.

Other results: Whitley and McKenzie Kennedy defeated Franklinton’s Paris Laster and True Saunders 6-1, 6-0 in the first round before falling to Girouard and Tedford; McIntyre and Milligan survived Rocky Mount’s Chandler Logan and Lynzie Richardson in a three-hour match 5-7, 7-6 (9-7), 6-2 before losing to Patterson and Maura Kennedy.

Regional qualifiers: Maddie Girouard/Lauren Tedford (Rocky Mount); Amber Patterson/Maura Kennedy (Southern Nash); Lauren Milligan/Taylor McIntyre (Northern Nash).

2A SINGLES

Nash Central’s Lydia Hill made it all the way to the finals before falling 6-0, 6-0 to Carlee Tart of Bunn.

Hill had a first-round bye and then defeated her teammate Gracie Miller 6-1, 7-5 in the second round. She advanced to the finals with a 6-3, 7-5 triumph over Reagan Mitchell of Roanoke Rapids.

In the third-place match, Roanoke Rapids’ Savannah Medlin won by forfeit when her teammate, Mitchell, fell ill.

Other results: Niya Barnes (Nash Central) won by forfeit over Louisburg’s Daisha Murray before falling 6-2, 6-1 to Tart.

Tart had a bye, won over Barnes in the second round and then defeated Medlin 6-1, 6-2 in the semifinals prior to defeating Hill in the championship match.

Addison Roughton (Nash Central) had a first-round bye and then fell 6-0, 6-1 to Medlin, who had a first-round bye.

Miller won by forfeit over Louisburg’s Zakhia Venable before falling to Hill.

Jasmine Avila (Bunn) won 6-0, 6-0 over Jenna Oliver of Louisburg before falling to Mitchell 6-0, 6-2 in the second round.

Mitchell had a bye and then defeated Avila before dropping her match to Hill.

Regional qualifiers: Carlee Tart (Bunn); Lydia Hill (Nash Central); Savannah Medlin (Roanoke Rapids).

2A DOUBLES

The Roanoke Rapids duo of Emma Snead and Kara Baird won the championship with a 6-3, 6-1 triumph over Bunn’s pairing of Mariely Baez-Hernandez and Abigail Clifton in the finals.

Snead and Baird had a first-round bye and defeated Nash Central’s Alexis Hedgepeth and Oriana Battle 6-1, 6-3 in the semifinals.

Baez-Hernandez/Clifton had a first-round bye and then defeated the Roanoke Rapids’ team of Laura Pridgen and Ivy Wells 6-1, 6-0 in their semifinal match.

In the third-place match, Hedgepeth and Battle earned their regional berth with a 6-2, 7-6 (7-4) victory over Pridgen and Wells.

Other results: Hedgepeth and Battle defeated Rachel Baker and Daisy Baez-Hernandez (Bunn) in the first round before falling to Snead and Baird.

Regional qualifiers: Emma Snead/Kara Baird (Roanoke Rapids); Mariely Baez-Hernandez/Abigail Clifton (Bunn); Alexis Hedgepeth/Oriana Battle (Nash Central).