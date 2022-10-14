ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke Rapids, NC

Deputies nab suspect in attempted murder

By By JOHN H. WALKER Staff Writer
 5 days ago

A 25-year-old Roanoke Rapids man is being held under a $2 million bond at the Edgecombe County Detention Center following his arrest Wednesday on charges of attempted first-degree murder.

According to a post on the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Jahvon J. Lassiter, of the 300 block of Creekside Drive in Roanoke Rapids, was arrested following a search in the vicinity of Shiloh Farm Road after deputies responded to a call about a motor vehicle crash on Shiloh Farm Road.

When deputies arrived at the scene it was determined that a man had been stabbed several times and that was the reason for the accident.

Witnesses at the scene advised that another man had run off from the crash prior to the deputies’ arrival. It was determined that the man who ran away was the suspect in the stabbing of the victim.

The suspect was located after a search of the area and taken into custody. The name of the victim was not released, which is standard practice for the agency, according to the Facebook post.

Edgecombe County Sheriff Atkinson thanked the local residents who called in tips and gave information on the suspect’s location as he was attempting to escape.

Lassiter previously was arrested for misdemeanor breaking and entering in 2015 in Halifax County and in 2020 on three separate instances of violating a protective order.

