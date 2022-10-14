COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations remain low in Twin Counties

New cases of COVID-19 reported to the state Department of Health and Human Services continue to decline in the Twin Counties.

But because of people conducting their own COVID-19 tests at home and not reporting positive results to county or state health departments, the current steady decline of reported cases is not an accurate indication that the pandemic is winding down.

Still, hospitalizations, which typically mirror the rise and fall of new infections, also are declining, at least indicating that the severity of symptoms in the vast majority of the newly infected did not lead to hospitalization.

As to whether the worst of the pandemic is behind the Twin Counties, Nash County Health and Human Services Director Bill Hill said he is “cautiously optimistic” that it is, adding that state and national agencies are expecting new infections and hospitalizations to rise during the colder months ahead.

Hill said there’s also concern about how resistant BF.7, the newest dominant strain, will be against the latest vaccines and antibodies from prior infections.

The Nash County health department reported 76 new COVID-19 cases for the week ending Tuesday to the state health agency. Since Aug. 30 when the weekly new case number was 224, weekly new case numbers have steeply declined.

Reported new cases in Edgecombe County are also declining. The Edgecombe County Health Department reported that its weekly number of new COVID-19 cases was 44. A month ago, that number was 120. Two weeks ago, it was 93.

For the week ending Monday, officials at Nash UNC Health Care reported that four COVID-19-infected patients required hospitalization there. By comparison, on Aug. 18 when 224 new infections were reported in the county, 16 patients required care at the hospital for COVID-19 symptoms.

ECU Health Edgecombe reported it cared for four patients with COVID-19-related illnesses last week. For the past 30 days, the number of reported COVID-19 patients requiring hospitalization at ECU Health Edgecombe has been “less than five.”

There also are encouraging trends emerging from hospitalization records at the state health department. Last year, the health department reported for the week ending Oct. 23 that the average number of North Carolinians requiring hospitalization for COVID-19-related illnesses was 1,754. On Oct. 8 of this year, that number was 783.

There are also less cases of severe illness being reported this fall as compared to a seven-day period 50 weeks ago, reports the state health department. On Oct. 23, 2021, there were 497 COVID-19 patients in intensive care units across the state. On Oct. 8, 2022, that number was 94.

The record for COVID-19-related hospitalizations in North Carolina was a daily average of 5,049 for the week ending Jan. 29, 2021. On April 16, hospitalizations in the state hit a low of 351.

Hill said hospitalization rates in Nash County have mirrored those of the state since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.