CloudWyze receives state grant for internet expansion

Wilmington-based CloudWyze, which has a partnership with Edgecombe County to expand internet access to underserved areas of the county, will use GREAT (Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology) grants to make the connection.

CloudWyze was selected by the state Department of Information Technology to receive $18,423,751 in grant funding as part of the 2022 GREAT grant program.

According to a CloudWyze news release, the funding will help the organization expand broadband services to 8,628 underserved and unserved homes in Edgecombe, Harnett, Johnston, Martin and Nash counties.

CloudWyze was awarded $3,967,962.35 for its Edgecombe County project to extend broadband service to roughly 1,500 residents who currently are not served.

Edgecombe County Manager Eric Evans said CloudWyze’s plans include laying about 50 miles of fiber optic cable in the county.

“This is a tremendous step for the county,” Evans said. “Though this project won’t reach all residents who are currently unserved, it is a tremendous step in that direction.”

Evans said the county had pledged $50,000 as a local contribution to the project.

CloudWyze founder and CEO Shaun Olsen said no work has been performed in Edgecombe County.

“CloudWyze operates a partnership model,” he said. “This project will assist in developing a newly formed partnership in Edgecombe County extending CloudWyze services into the county. We are committed to completing any and all GREAT grant builds within the allotted timeframe.”

CloudWyze has had a presence in Nash County since 2019.

“We are thrilled about the GREAT Grant funds and excited for all North Carolinians, especially those who have lived without access to high-speed internet service,” Olsen said. “We have endless gratitude for our county partners and everyone who has helped us drive our mission of connectivity in our state’s rural communities. We also appreciate Gov. (Roy) Cooper and NCDIT for trusting CloudWyze to provide fast and reliable internet service to our awarded counties.”

While CloudWyze has yet to start work in Edgecombe County, it is scheduled to begin work this month in Hartnett County.