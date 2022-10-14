Whitewater boys, girls finish third at conference meet; Jocelyn Ramirez leads Eagles

WHITEWATER—After his runners competed in cold conditions, Whitewater cross country coach Chad Carstens gave them a warm reception.

Sophomore Jack Hefty and junior Nate Holden earned first first team honors with top five finishes to lead Whitewater’s boys to a third place finish at the Rock Valley Conference meet at UW-Whitewater on Thursday.

Hefty placed second individually in 17 minutes, 11 seconds while Holden was fifth in 17:50. Sophomore Miles Nickelsburg (20th, 19:22) made the honorable mention team. Senior CJ Tomomitsu (40th, 21:01) and sophomore Andrew O’Toole (43rd, 21:39) completed the team scoring for the Whippets, who finished with 110 points.

“It’s just a terrific day for Whitewater,” Carstens said. “I am just so proud of those guys, how gritty they were and how competitive they were in the race, just giving it everything they could. I couldn’t ask for anything else.

“It was all about (running for) place today, and beating as many people as they could. We talked about going out and running for fun and personal bests. Keep it simple. A personal best could be a lot of things. It could be, I’ve never been the second runner before. It could be, I’ve never been all conference before. I’ve never held on this long before.”

Hefty hoped to challenge the reigning conference champion for the crown, but it was not to be. He ran on McFarland sophomore Spencer Alf’s shoulder at the outset, but Alf would pull away to win the race comfortably in 16:23.1. That time shattered the existing conference record of 16:31.5 set by East Troy’s Henry Chapman in 2018.

“I am very satisfied,” Carstens said. “I think he might be a little disappointed. He has a championship mindset. I think he probably feels like it wasn’t his best day, but there’s a lot of life left on that candle. That’s OK, we are runner up int he conference, that’s a lot to be proud of.”

Whitewater’s girls also took third with an 82 score.

Sophomore Athena Soto (sixth, 22:05) and freshman Mady Hefty (seventh, 22:08) earned first team all-conference honors. Sophomore Nola Coburn (tenth, 22:19) made the second team. Senior Caelyn Caputo (28th, 24:37) and junior Lauren Buehler (31st, 24:51) also scored for the Whippets.

“The girls, they ran phenomenal,” Carstens said. “(We had three) in the top 12, which is just terrific. I am excited to see the team standings to see where things shake out. It’s a great day to be a Whippet.”

Jefferson’s girls finished sixth with 124 points.

Senior Jocelyn Ramirez (eighth, 22:11) earned first team all-conference honors to lead Jefferson. Sophomore Lexi Weinbrenner (20th, 23:26) made honorable mention. Senior Lauren Kopelke (27th, 24:34), sophomore Kateri Kawleski (34th, 24:54) and junior Emily Boucher (35th, 25:01) also scored for the Eagles. The team’s No. 1 runner, Olivia Jennrich, attempted to compete after a recent illness and took it out hard, but was unable to finish.

“We’ve had some illness go through our team,” Jefferson cross country coach Megan Carstens said. “It’s really unfortunate, but I am proud of the people who have stepped up. It’s hard for them to go through not feeling the best, but I am proud of the people who ran well and finished hard and gave it everything they could. I know those who weren’t able to run who wanted to and we wish they were here, but we’ve got people to step up in their place.

“This team, they get along and they work really well together. It’s so fun. Coach (Doug) Siegert and I love coaching them. They are a great group that have great chemistry. They work hard every day. That’s all we can ask for, and when they show up to race, they put in everything they have out on the course.

“We’re just really proud of Jocelyn Ramirez. She was our top girl today. She had a lot of adversity this year as a senior and came out and really gave it everything she had today.”

Jefferson’s boys finishes ninth with a 196 score. Senior Aaron Johnson (31st, 20:19), sophomore Aiden DeBlare (35th, 20:32), junior Jonathon Ellifson (39th, 20:55), sophomore Quinn Rundle (45th, 21:51) and junior Brady Gehring (46th, 21:52) scored for the Eagles.

“Same with Aaron Johnson on the boys team, a senior, he really fought to get all conference,” Megan Carstens said. “I think he was just short, but he ran hard and ran a really gritty race going for it and held on at the end. He ran his best race of the season. It was fun to watch him do that.”

Both teams travel to UW-Parkside for a Division 2 sectional on Saturday, Oct. 22.

Team scores—boys: Clinton 43, McFarland 48, Whitewater 110, Evansville 136, Edgerton 154, Brodhead/Juda 166, Beloit Turner 178, Big Foot 184, Jefferson 196, East Troy 212

Team scores—girls: Evansville 57, Clinton 62, Whitewater 82, East Troy 112, McFarland 120, Jefferson 124, Brodhead/Juda 130