Greta Claudette Lahr, 88, formerly of Great Barrington
Greta Claudette Lahr, 88, of Arlington, Va., and a former resident of Great Barrington, died October 14, 2022 with her daughters at her side as she crossed the finish line of a well-lived life. She was born April 19, 1934 to Casey and Adron (Cunningham) Mars, in Lobelville, Tenn. At...
THE DEVELOPER: Ian Rasch has plans for Great Barrington. Do they include everyone? (Part One)
On an unusually cold morning in late summer, I stood outside 343 Main Street in downtown Great Barrington with Ian Rasch, the real-estate developer, and watched a stone mason he’s worked with for a decade—a Ukrainian immigrant, he tells me, who is 80 years old—use a small jackhammer to remove damaged bricks from the southern façade of the two-story, 22,000-square-foot building.
BUSINESS BRIEFS: Salisbury Bank; Berkshire Innovation Center and MassHire; Berkshire Community College; Great Barrington Electricity Program; Public Opinion; Balise Auto
Salisbury — Salisbury Bank is joining the American Bankers Association (ABA) and over 1,000 banks from across the U.S. to kick off an industry-wide campaign in efforts to combat phishing and educate consumers about the persistent threat of phishing scams. Don’t fall for tricks. Learn the red flags and...
Sharon Turner Davis, 74, of Lee
Sharon Turner Davis, 74, of Lee passed away on October 11, 2022 with her family by her side at Berkshire Medical Center after a brief illness. She was born in Providence, R.I., on December 29, 1947 to Florence and the late Ralph Turner. She attended East Providence High School and was a 1965 graduate. After high school, Sharon attended UMass Amherst getting her Associates Degree in Animal Science, then Kansas State University, and BCC later in life. She is the widow of the late Paulson A. Davis.
Norman R. Pelletier Sr., 71, of Great Barrington
Norman R. Pelletier Sr., 71, of Great Barrington died Thursday, October 6, 2022 at his home. Norman was born in Holyoke, Mass. on January 17, 1951, son of the late Albert J. Sr. and Simone (Carrier) Pelletier. Norman worked as a furniture refinisher, ran Norm’s Bait and Tackle, and enjoyed doing fundraisers for children. Norman is survived by his son, Norman Pelletier Jr.; brothers, Albert Pelletier Jr. and Dennis Pelletier; and grandson, Cody.
Local restaurants donate meals to school’s Spanish class
Great Barrington — This year, National Hispanic Heritage Month took place from September 15 to October 15. According to the United States Department of Education, the month is used to celebrate and recognize the contributions, diverse cultures, and histories of the American Latino community. It was originally established in 1968 as Hispanic Heritage Week but was extended to a month in 1988.
