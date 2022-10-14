Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Clifton Park’s Harbor House Fish Fry closing its doors
Harbor House Fish Fry on Route 9 in Clifton Park is closing. The restaurant's last day will be Friday, November 11, said the owner in a Facebook post on Tuesday.
theberkshireedge.com
BITS & BYTES: “Shattered Crystals” Talk; Pittsfield Green Drinks; Storytelling Eve; Exploring Black Roots Music; Van Morrison Tribute Band; Simon’s Rock Family Weekend; Basilica Hudson Events
“Shattered Crystals: A Talk by Holocaust Survivor Eve Kugler”. Pittsfield— Berkshire Community College (BCC) and the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) at BCC will present “Shattered Crystals: A Talk by Holocaust Survivor Eve Kugler” via Zoom on Wednesday, October 19 at 12:30 p.m. The free talk is open to all; registration is required. To register and receive a Zoom link, visit www.berkshireolli.org/event-4977519.
Day or night, Clifton Park house scares up a fright
CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A spooktacular house on Evergreen Avenue in Clifton Park has been digging up frights and casting spells of smiles. The Ray Family is behind the beloved Halloween display that’s become a neighborhood tradition. The family moved into their home in 1994 and over time their Halloween decorations got bigger and […]
Favorite Saratoga Cnty Seafood Spot For Decades Getting the Hook!
In a short message on their Facebook page, a popular Saratoga County seafood spot known for its fish fries, New England clam chowder, onion rings, and many other delicious items is closing. First Ted's Fish Fry in North Troy Now This Favorite Fish Fry Spot. Yesterday we found out that...
Berkshire County Has Lost a Great Man and a True Friend (photo)
Another longtime listener and beloved friend of southern Berkshire County and WSBS, Norman Pelletier Sr. passed away on Oct. 6 after a seven-year battle with cancer. Many southern Berkshire residents remember Norm from his Norm's Bait and Tackle location on Rossiter Street in Great Barrington. In addition, Norm was known for many more aspects.
Hiking trail closing for the season
According to the Appalachian Trail Conservatory, Katahdin and trails leading to the summit, including the Appalachian Trail will be closed for the season starting on October 20. The Appalachian Trail Conservatory has managed and protected the Appalachian National Scenic Trail since 1925.
williamsrecord.com
The Store at Five Corners reopens under new management after two years of closure
The Store at Five Corners reopened under new ownership on Aug. 16 after closing in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The South Williamstown store, which sells made-to-order sandwiches and groceries, occupies a historic 250-year-old building that served as a tavern during the American Revolution. In response to the store’s...
bontraveler.com
The Ultimate Weekend Guide to Hudson, New York
After spending a blissful long weekend exploring Hudson, New York, I wanted to share my guide for visiting. All of the best places to eat, where to stay from Airbnbs to hotels, and the things you have to do in Hudson. This was my first trip to upstate New York...
Cambridge restaurant closes, looks for new owner
The Bog, located at 52 East Main Street in Cambridge, has closed as of October 17. The owner Mark Harwood made the announcement in a Facebook post that morning.
columbiapaper.com
DEC: Bear that ate donkey no threat to humans
CLAVERACK—A black bear in search of a pre-hibernation meal killed a pet miniature donkey in its pen overnight, October 3. The state Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) reports being notified October 4 by the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office that a black bear attacked and killed a miniature donkey in its fenced-in enclosure the night before.
Ted’s Fish Fry to close North Troy location
Ted's Fish Fry has announced they will be closing their North Troy location, with their last day being Saturday, October 29.
Saratoga ChowderFest date released for 2023
The 24th Annual Saratoga ChowderFest will take place on February 11, 2023. The popular festival brings surrounding residents to downtown Saratoga to try chowders from traditional Clam Chowder to Cajun Chicken Chowder.
theberkshireedge.com
Greta Claudette Lahr, 88, formerly of Great Barrington
Greta Claudette Lahr, 88, of Arlington, Va., and a former resident of Great Barrington, died October 14, 2022 with her daughters at her side as she crossed the finish line of a well-lived life. She was born April 19, 1934 to Casey and Adron (Cunningham) Mars, in Lobelville, Tenn. At...
Sweet New Chain Eatery Coming to Two Capital Region Locations
There are plenty of chain restaurants in the Capital Region and now you can add a sweet new chain that will set up shop in two local cities. A cookie company called Crumbl Cookies has hundreds of stores all over the country. Now there will be two more in the Capital Region. It is known for its unique cookie concoctions and rotates its flavors regularly. There is one that stays on the menu at all times and that is their signature chocolate chip cookie.
The Oldest Cemetery in the United States is Located in MA (video)
It's the time of year when things are getting spooky. There's no doubt that we are going to continue to see ghost tours, haunted hayrides, Halloween parties, and cemetery tours not only throughout Berkshire County but throughout Massachusetts in general. Ghost Hunting Groups Will More Than Likely be Touring and/or...
Berkshire Humane Society Pet of the Week: Meet Tank
Every Wednesday at 8:30 we're joined by John Perreault, Executive Director of the Berkshire Humane Society to discuss all the happenings at their Barker Road facility, plus talk about their Pet of the Week. This week's Pet of the Week is Tank, a one-year-old neutered pit bull mix who came...
WNYT
Missing teen reunited with family in Saratoga Springs
Police in Saratoga Springs say the teenager they had been looking for has been found. They say Summer Weidman has been reunited with her family. She was reported missing after leaving Saratoga Springs High School Tuesday. Police thank everyone who contacted them with information or shared their Facebook post to...
Police Want Help Finding a Missing Teen from Saratoga Springs
Some good news here: It's being reported by members of Summer's family that she has been found and has returned home safely to her family!. Teen Girl Goes Missing in Saratoga Springs! Police Want Help!. Police in Saratoga Springs sent messages last evening as the search began for a high...
theberkshireedge.com
Norman R. Pelletier Sr., 71, of Great Barrington
Norman R. Pelletier Sr., 71, of Great Barrington died Thursday, October 6, 2022 at his home. Norman was born in Holyoke, Mass. on January 17, 1951, son of the late Albert J. Sr. and Simone (Carrier) Pelletier. Norman worked as a furniture refinisher, ran Norm’s Bait and Tackle, and enjoyed doing fundraisers for children. Norman is survived by his son, Norman Pelletier Jr.; brothers, Albert Pelletier Jr. and Dennis Pelletier; and grandson, Cody.
Popular Saratoga Cafe Expanding Finally Opening 2nd Albany Location
There is a popular cafe in Saratoga that opened thirty years ago and is adding a fourth location. It will be the second one in Albany. This location has been in the works for quite some time and we finally have an opening date. Uncommon Grounds Finally Opening in Albany...
Comments / 0