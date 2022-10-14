ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Stockbridge, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theberkshireedge.com

BITS & BYTES: “Shattered Crystals” Talk; Pittsfield Green Drinks; Storytelling Eve; Exploring Black Roots Music; Van Morrison Tribute Band; Simon’s Rock Family Weekend; Basilica Hudson Events

“Shattered Crystals: A Talk by Holocaust Survivor Eve Kugler”. Pittsfield— Berkshire Community College (BCC) and the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) at BCC will present “Shattered Crystals: A Talk by Holocaust Survivor Eve Kugler” via Zoom on Wednesday, October 19 at 12:30 p.m. The free talk is open to all; registration is required. To register and receive a Zoom link, visit www.berkshireolli.org/event-4977519.
PITTSFIELD, MA
NEWS10 ABC

Day or night, Clifton Park house scares up a fright

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A spooktacular house on Evergreen Avenue in Clifton Park has been digging up frights and casting spells of smiles. The Ray Family is behind the beloved Halloween display that’s become a neighborhood tradition. The family moved into their home in 1994 and over time their Halloween decorations got bigger and […]
CLIFTON PARK, NY
WSBS

Berkshire County Has Lost a Great Man and a True Friend (photo)

Another longtime listener and beloved friend of southern Berkshire County and WSBS, Norman Pelletier Sr. passed away on Oct. 6 after a seven-year battle with cancer. Many southern Berkshire residents remember Norm from his Norm's Bait and Tackle location on Rossiter Street in Great Barrington. In addition, Norm was known for many more aspects.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
NEWS10 ABC

Hiking trail closing for the season

According to the Appalachian Trail Conservatory, Katahdin and trails leading to the summit, including the Appalachian Trail will be closed for the season starting on October 20. The Appalachian Trail Conservatory has managed and protected the Appalachian National Scenic Trail since 1925.
ALBANY, NY
bontraveler.com

The Ultimate Weekend Guide to Hudson, New York

After spending a blissful long weekend exploring Hudson, New York, I wanted to share my guide for visiting. All of the best places to eat, where to stay from Airbnbs to hotels, and the things you have to do in Hudson. This was my first trip to upstate New York...
HUDSON, NY
columbiapaper.com

DEC: Bear that ate donkey no threat to humans

CLAVERACK—A black bear in search of a pre-hibernation meal killed a pet miniature donkey in its pen overnight, October 3. The state Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) reports being notified October 4 by the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office that a black bear attacked and killed a miniature donkey in its fenced-in enclosure the night before.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, NY
theberkshireedge.com

Greta Claudette Lahr, 88, formerly of Great Barrington

Greta Claudette Lahr, 88, of Arlington, Va., and a former resident of Great Barrington, died October 14, 2022 with her daughters at her side as she crossed the finish line of a well-lived life. She was born April 19, 1934 to Casey and Adron (Cunningham) Mars, in Lobelville, Tenn. At...
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
103.9 The Breeze

Sweet New Chain Eatery Coming to Two Capital Region Locations

There are plenty of chain restaurants in the Capital Region and now you can add a sweet new chain that will set up shop in two local cities. A cookie company called Crumbl Cookies has hundreds of stores all over the country. Now there will be two more in the Capital Region. It is known for its unique cookie concoctions and rotates its flavors regularly. There is one that stays on the menu at all times and that is their signature chocolate chip cookie.
LATHAM, NY
Live 95.9

Berkshire Humane Society Pet of the Week: Meet Tank

Every Wednesday at 8:30 we're joined by John Perreault, Executive Director of the Berkshire Humane Society to discuss all the happenings at their Barker Road facility, plus talk about their Pet of the Week. This week's Pet of the Week is Tank, a one-year-old neutered pit bull mix who came...
WNYT

Missing teen reunited with family in Saratoga Springs

Police in Saratoga Springs say the teenager they had been looking for has been found. They say Summer Weidman has been reunited with her family. She was reported missing after leaving Saratoga Springs High School Tuesday. Police thank everyone who contacted them with information or shared their Facebook post to...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
theberkshireedge.com

Norman R. Pelletier Sr., 71, of Great Barrington

Norman R. Pelletier Sr., 71, of Great Barrington died Thursday, October 6, 2022 at his home. Norman was born in Holyoke, Mass. on January 17, 1951, son of the late Albert J. Sr. and Simone (Carrier) Pelletier. Norman worked as a furniture refinisher, ran Norm’s Bait and Tackle, and enjoyed doing fundraisers for children. Norman is survived by his son, Norman Pelletier Jr.; brothers, Albert Pelletier Jr. and Dennis Pelletier; and grandson, Cody.
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy