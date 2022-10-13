High School: This Week’s Extra Elite 25 Fall National Rankings… Champions Crowned in Oklahoma; More There & In Nebraska This Weekend (Oct.13, 2022)

Read full article on original website
Club Event Recap: Alabama Bolts Go Undefeated to Win the DC Elite Productions Stars Over Alabama Championship
The Alabama Thunderbolts 2023 Sherman/Burke team started off the fall season with an impressive 8-0 run to win the DC Elite Productions Stars Over Alabama title this weekend. The Bolts pitching staff consisting of University of South Alabama verbal Ryley Harrison, Auburn verbal Chalea Clemmons and 2024 uncommitted Ava Smith was dominant, posting a team ERA of 0.656 with six shutouts while the offense banged out eight home runs (four by Harrison alone!) with eight doubles and a .324 overall batting average.
Organizers say JSU/UNA Football game at Toyota Field was a ‘home run’
On Saturday, a matchup months in the making took place at Toyota Field in Madison.
I Committed: 2024 Extra Elite 100 3B Sydni Burko… Faith Driven Player Headed to the Hoosiers to Fulfill “Whatever His Plans Are For Me”
In the 2024 Extra Elite 100 Rankings published just last month, Sydni Burko was highlighted as a Top 10 honoree and in her bio the following was highlighted:. Sydni helped lead Regan Krause’s Bandit to a 25-10-4 record this summer with Top 3 finished at Top Gun Invitational and at Boulder IDT. She brings a scary bat with power to the plate and one opposing coach called her “intimidating.” She has a 64-mph arm and scored an 85.67 on the Allister Index which in its report noted that “she barrels it up consistently.”
Coaching News: Easton/NFCA Announce 2022 Assistant Coaches of the Year
On Thursday, 11 coaches in the college, travel ball and high school ranks were announced as the 2022 Easton/NFCA Assistant Coaches of the Year. Chan Walker (Florida Atlantic University / DI) Lou Vanacore (Adelphi University / DII) Olivia Van Hook (Texas Lutheran University / DIII) Cheyenne Bricker (Southern Oregon University...
Winningest Loyola Marymount Head Coach Gary Ferrin Passes Away
Former Loyola Marymount head coach Gary Ferrin passed away this weekend. He was 78 years old. Ferrin spent twenty-one years as the head coach at LMU, guiding the Lions to 667 wins during his tenure before retiring in 2015. Three times a conference Coach of the Year, Ferrin also guided the program through the transition from the Pacific Coast Softball Conference into the West Coast Conference.
