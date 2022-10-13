High School: This Week’s Extra Elite 25 Fall National Rankings… Champions Crowned in Oklahoma; More There & In Nebraska This Weekend (Oct.13, 2022)

In the 2024 Extra Elite 100 Rankings published just last month, Sydni Burko was highlighted as a Top 10 honoree and in her bio the following was highlighted:. Sydni helped lead Regan Krause’s Bandit to a 25-10-4 record this summer with Top 3 finished at Top Gun Invitational and at Boulder IDT. She brings a scary bat with power to the plate and one opposing coach called her “intimidating.” She has a 64-mph arm and scored an 85.67 on the Allister Index which in its report noted that “she barrels it up consistently.”

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO