8 New Albums You Should Listen to Now: The 1975, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and More
With so much good music being released all the time, it can be hard to determine what to listen to first. Every week, Pitchfork offers a run-down of significant new releases available on streaming services. This week’s batch includes new albums from the 1975, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Lucrecia Dalt, Bill Callahan, Plains, Mavi, Sam Gendel, and Palm. Subscribe to Pitchfork’s New Music Friday newsletter to get our recommendations in your inbox every week. (All releases featured here are independently selected by our editors. When you buy something through our affiliate links, however, Pitchfork earns an affiliate commission.)
Loose Future
The promise of a new day lurks within the heart of Loose Future, the eighth album from Courtney Marie Andrews. It’s a switch of sound and aesthetic for Andrews, a singer-songwriter with an emo background—she toured with Jimmy Eat World at the outset of her career—who came to favor austere Americana over a series of albums for Fat Possum in the 2010s.
Silk Sonic, After Winning a Bunch of Awards, Aren’t Submitting Album to 2023 Grammys
Silk Sonic are not submitting their debut album, An Evening With Silk Sonic, for consideration at the 2023 Grammy Awards, Rolling Stone reports. “We truly put our all on this record, but Silk Sonic would like to gracefully, humbly, and, most importantly, sexually, bow out of submitting our album this year,” the band’s Bruno Mars told Rolling Stone. “We hope we can celebrate with everyone on a great year of music and partake in the party. Thank you for letting Silk Sonic thrive.”
Listen to Bla$ta’s “5 On It” [ft. Rucci]: The Ones
Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Bla$ta is a rapper from North Richmond, California who has a questionable rattail haircut and a conversational flow that makes it seem like he’s telling you a story while you’re riding shotgun in the whip. “5 On It” is true to that spirit. Bla$ta runs through the moments that made him who he is: “Hurry up, for you run out of a time on me/Can’t do no pullin’ over, I got that fire on me.” Inglewood’s Rucci drops in with a short yet energetic guest appearance, but there’s a gravity to Bla$ta that places most of the attention on him. It’s the small moments that really do it: The sprinkle of AutoTune every couple of lines, the drumless rendering of the hook the second time around.
The Arcs Announce First Album in 8 Years, Share Video for New Song: Watch
The Arcs—led by Black Keys frontman Dan Auerbach—have announced their first album in eight years. Electrophonic Chronic follows the group’s 2015 debut LP Yours, Dreamily. The new record is out January 27 via Auerbach’s own Easy Eye Sound. Today, the Arcs have released lead single “Keep on Dreamin’,” along with an animated music video created by Robert “Roboshobo” Schober and visual artist El Oms—who also illustrated the cover art. Find all of that below, as well as the tracklist for the new LP.
Bruce Springsteen Shares New “Nightshift” Video: Watch
Bruce Springsteen has released the second single from his new album Only the Strong Survive. It’s a cover of “Nightshift,” the title track of the Commodores’ final Motown album. The single arrives with a music video directed by frequent Springsteen collaborator Thom Zimny. Watch “Nightshift” below.
Grammys 2023: Beyoncé Submits Renaissance and “Break My Soul” in Dance/Electronic Categories
Beyoncé is looking to secure her first Grammy nominations in the dance/electronic music categories. Voting for the 2023 Grammy Awards begins today, and the ballot reveals that Renaissance was submitted for Album of the Year and Best Dance/Electronic Album. Similarly, “Break My Soul” was submitted for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Dance/Electronic Recording.
Rolling Golden Holy
On Bonny Light Horseman’s 2020 self-titled debut, singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell, Eric D. Johnson (of Fruit Bats), and producer and multi-instrumentalist Josh Kaufman moved their modern weft across the warp of folk traditions past. Borrowing pieces from old-time songs, their interplay between convention and innovation could have ended as a one-off project, especially after the collaboration earned them a Grammy nomination for Best Folk Album. But the kismet of their creative commune seemed too good not to keep exploring, so they set about writing original songs. Their second album, Rolling Golden Holy, imagines what contemporary stories might look like when framed in the Anglo-American folk tradition. Entwining themes from broadsides and British ballads, musical styles from Appalachia, and touches of modern production, they deliver new tales, new colors, and new patterns.
Now Is
Ryan Lee West, aka Rival Consoles, has always searched for new ways to approach his synthesizers, whether translating sketches into scores on Articulation or daisy-chaining effects pedals to create the busy textures of Howl. The London producer’s restless tone-seeking and expressive ambience easily meld with other mediums. Recently, his music has provided the ominous underpinnings of a contemporary dance production, the pulsating cues for a soccer documentary, and the droning accompaniment to supermodel Bella Hadid having a dress sprayed directly onto her body. With Now Is, West has crafted a soundtrack to his own pandemic-induced lockdown. Appropriately, it’s sometimes tedious and occasionally revelatory, oscillating between comforting recollections of the past and tentative inklings of the future.
Actress Announces Dummy Corporation EP, Shares New Song “Dream”: Listen
On November 11, Actress will release a new EP, Dummy Corporation, via Ninja Tune. The title track of the EP is 19 minutes long, and the new single “Dream” runs nine minutes and 20 seconds. Take a listen below. Dummy Corporation follows Actress’ 2020 album Karma & Desire,...
Listen to Day Sulan’s “Stop Playin”: The Ones
Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. “Stop Playin,” the opener on Day Sulan’s Crazy Girls EP, is a short and punchy demand for respect. Refusing to play it cool with a shady dude, the Compton rapper goes in on him over simmering synths and nosediving beats: “I ain’t callin for the health of me/What you doing/Where you at/Who you with?,” she demands. She promises to go WWE on his mistress and burn down his house Waiting to Exhale style, topping off the verse with a threat to his mother: “Tell ya momma she a hoe/I’ll beat her ass too.” It’s the type of voicemail from an ex that men wouldn’t be brave enough to include in an album interlude.
Heavenly Announce Vinyl Reissues of All Four Studio Albums
Heavenly—the UK indie-pop group that were active from 1989 to 1996—have announced vinyl reissues of all four of their studio LPs. Their 1991 debut album Heavenly vs. Satan will be re-released first, landing November 11 via Skep Wax. 1992’s Le Jardin de Heavenly will be released in the early summer of 2023, while 1994’s The Decline and Fall of Heavenly, and 1996’s Operation Heavenly will get vinyl re-releases in 2024. In addition to vinyl editions of each album, Heavenly’s reissues will each include a 7" booklet with lyrics and new liner notes penned by members of the band. Heavenly have also announced (already sold-out) concerts on May 19 and 20 at London’s Bush Hall—their first show in 28 years.
Watch Animal Collective Cover Silver Jews’ “Trains Across the Sea”
Animal Collective have recorded a new session for SiriusXMU, where they played a live version of the Silver Jews song “Trains Across the Sea.” The track first appeared on Silver Jews’ 1994 debut, Starlite Walker; in the session, Animal Collective spliced it with live favorite “Genie’s Open,” which has not officially been released. Watch it happen below.
Wilco Announce Cruel Country Vinyl, Share New “A Lifetime to Find” Video: Watch
Wilco’s Cruel Country is getting a wide physical release on January 20. It’ll be available in 2xLP and 2xCD formats via dBpm. (The album was initially released digitally and in as a double-disc for Record Store Day.) To celebrate the news, Wilco have also shared a music video for the song “A Lifetime to Find.” The clip sees the band members crossing paths with paranormal characters at the Elks Lodge in North Adams, Massachusetts. Check it out below.
Stormzy Announces New Album This Is What I Mean
Stormzy has announced that his third studio album will arrive later this year. This Is What I Mean is due out November 25 (via 0207 Def Jam/Interscope). The 12-track release, according to a press release, was mostly written during a retreat to Osea Island, a small island in the Blackwater Estuary that’s accessible by car for only a few hours each day due to the rising tide. In a statement describing the recording process, Stormzy said:
3800 Degrees
YoungBoy Never Broke Again is a viral phenomenon like few others. When you break down the streaming data, the endlessly controversy-baiting Baton Rouge rapper is one of the biggest artists in the world, with his own Fortnite emote to boot. Yet he remains a cult figure, with almost no radio support and few live performances, due to his enduring legal troubles. His fame is an example of what some critics have called “invisible music stardom,” the product of a fractured industry in which artists can rack up massive streaming numbers without being packaged and promoted to the public as pop artists usually are. There’s no real deliberate strategy behind his releases, aside from completely flooding the rap market and offering another song for the algorithm to shuffle. YouTube in particular is where YoungBoy is king: It’s a fitting platform for an artist whose lyrical threats and real-life exploits paint him as an extreme provocateur.
SXSW 2023 Announces Initial Artist Lineup
SXSW Music Festival is returning to Austin in 2023. The 37th annual event will take place March 13-18. Today, an initial lineup of artists has been announced. The festival will feature performances from hundreds of musicians, including Haru Nemuri, Otoboke Beaver, Julie Doiron, Son Rompe Pera, Thao, Algiers, Lee Bains, Jane Weaver, and more. Find the full lineup here.
Destroyer and Sandro Perri Share New Song “Somnambulist Blues”: Listen
Destroyer has released a new song called “Somnambulist Blues,” featuring Sandro Perri. The track was recorded for Mexican Summer’s ongoing digital singles series Looking Glass. Give it a listen below. When talking about the collaboration with Sandro Perri, Destroyer’s Dan Bejar said, “I come back to Sandro’s...
Listen to Jimbo World’s “Background”: The Ones
Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. The comparisons to the more introspective sides of Kodak Black and Jackboy will land once you hear Jimbo World rap. The St. Petersburg, Florida rapper’s drug dealing tales have a melancholic tint: It’s not that the stories are sad exactly, but he talks about them like he has no other choice. “Same fit for ’bout a week, nigga gotta stay down/I was in the path, on the way to Maryland on the Greyhound,” he raps casually on “Background,” as if it’s nothing new. The song’s jittery drums and hazy melody sound like they were ripped straight from the backend of a Babyface Ray mixtape. And even the good times—a night throwing dollar bills at the strip club, a trip to the jeweler to buy his next piece—are more of a sigh of relief than anything else. It’s such raw and thoughtful rapping.
Drake and the Weeknd Continue to Snub Grammys, Don’t Submit Solo Music for 2023 Consideration
Voting for the 2023 Grammy Awards begins today, and the ballot reveals that Drake and the Weeknd are continuing to withhold their music from awards consideration. Both artists appear across the ballot numerous times for their guest work, but their respective eligible solo albums—Honestly, Nevermind and Dawn FM—are nowhere to be found, nor are their major solo singles, such as “Sticky” and “Sacrifice.”
