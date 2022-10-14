Read full article on original website
Loose Future
The promise of a new day lurks within the heart of Loose Future, the eighth album from Courtney Marie Andrews. It’s a switch of sound and aesthetic for Andrews, a singer-songwriter with an emo background—she toured with Jimmy Eat World at the outset of her career—who came to favor austere Americana over a series of albums for Fat Possum in the 2010s.
Silk Sonic, After Winning a Bunch of Awards, Aren’t Submitting Album to 2023 Grammys
Silk Sonic are not submitting their debut album, An Evening With Silk Sonic, for consideration at the 2023 Grammy Awards, Rolling Stone reports. “We truly put our all on this record, but Silk Sonic would like to gracefully, humbly, and, most importantly, sexually, bow out of submitting our album this year,” the band’s Bruno Mars told Rolling Stone. “We hope we can celebrate with everyone on a great year of music and partake in the party. Thank you for letting Silk Sonic thrive.”
Grammys 2023: Beyoncé Submits Renaissance and “Break My Soul” in Dance/Electronic Categories
Beyoncé is looking to secure her first Grammy nominations in the dance/electronic music categories. Voting for the 2023 Grammy Awards begins today, and the ballot reveals that Renaissance was submitted for Album of the Year and Best Dance/Electronic Album. Similarly, “Break My Soul” was submitted for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Dance/Electronic Recording.
Listen to Day Sulan’s “Stop Playin”: The Ones
Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. “Stop Playin,” the opener on Day Sulan’s Crazy Girls EP, is a short and punchy demand for respect. Refusing to play it cool with a shady dude, the Compton rapper goes in on him over simmering synths and nosediving beats: “I ain’t callin for the health of me/What you doing/Where you at/Who you with?,” she demands. She promises to go WWE on his mistress and burn down his house Waiting to Exhale style, topping off the verse with a threat to his mother: “Tell ya momma she a hoe/I’ll beat her ass too.” It’s the type of voicemail from an ex that men wouldn’t be brave enough to include in an album interlude.
Watch Animal Collective Cover Silver Jews’ “Trains Across the Sea”
Animal Collective have recorded a new session for SiriusXMU, where they played a live version of the Silver Jews song “Trains Across the Sea.” The track first appeared on Silver Jews’ 1994 debut, Starlite Walker; in the session, Animal Collective spliced it with live favorite “Genie’s Open,” which has not officially been released. Watch it happen below.
Nina Hagen Announces New Album Unity, Shares “16 Tons” Video: Watch
German punk icon Nina Hagen has announced her first new album in 11 years. It’s called Unity and it’s due out December 9 via Grönland. She’s shared the lead single, “16 Tons,” alongside a music video directed by Sebastian Vogt. Check it out below.
Actress Announces Dummy Corporation EP, Shares New Song “Dream”: Listen
On November 11, Actress will release a new EP, Dummy Corporation, via Ninja Tune. The title track of the EP is 19 minutes long, and the new single “Dream” runs nine minutes and 20 seconds. Take a listen below. Dummy Corporation follows Actress’ 2020 album Karma & Desire,...
<CopingMechanism>
Last year on Mother’s Day, Willow surprised her mother, Jada Pinkett Smith, with a reunion performance by Jada’s 2000s nu-metal band Wicked Wisdom, starring Willow in her mother’s place as frontwoman. Clad in a Mastodon T-shirt, she foreshadowed her rocker era belting uncharacteristically dark lyrics—“I love your pain and how it opens you so wide/And I love the way you bleed all over me”—while the band shredded electric guitars to “Bleed All Over Me.” Though she officially shed her R&B indie-folk skin on 2021’s pop-punk Lately I Feel Everything, <COPINGMECHANISM> gets even grittier. The Gen Z philosopher’s efforts to evocatively communicate complex generational angst are hindered by her impersonal writing and delivery that doesn’t quite push past vocal imitation of her predecessors.
SXSW 2023 Announces Initial Artist Lineup
SXSW Music Festival is returning to Austin in 2023. The 37th annual event will take place March 13-18. Today, an initial lineup of artists has been announced. The festival will feature performances from hundreds of musicians, including Haru Nemuri, Otoboke Beaver, Julie Doiron, Son Rompe Pera, Thao, Algiers, Lee Bains, Jane Weaver, and more. Find the full lineup here.
Blueblue
Years before Sam Gendel was one of the main fixtures of Los Angeles’ bubbling ambient jazz scene, he was the frontman of a quiet little outfit called Inga. Though the group barely had any releases to its name, Inga’s performances were twisting and spontaneous, as Gendel wove his way through lopsided bossa-nova patterns with his understated, fluttering guitar technique. To watch them play was like watching a hunched caterpillar sneaking its way through the grass, each modal jump as oddly angled as it was delicately naturalistic. Since then, Gendel has primarily focused on his solo output, building his kooky sound world around mellowed out hip-hop beats and his psychedelic, Jon Hassell-indebted approach to saxophone. But on Blueblue, Gendel returns to the guitar as his primary vehicle once again, taking everything he’s learned in the intervening years and yielding one of his most richly rewarding sets in the process.
Now Is
Ryan Lee West, aka Rival Consoles, has always searched for new ways to approach his synthesizers, whether translating sketches into scores on Articulation or daisy-chaining effects pedals to create the busy textures of Howl. The London producer’s restless tone-seeking and expressive ambience easily meld with other mediums. Recently, his music has provided the ominous underpinnings of a contemporary dance production, the pulsating cues for a soccer documentary, and the droning accompaniment to supermodel Bella Hadid having a dress sprayed directly onto her body. With Now Is, West has crafted a soundtrack to his own pandemic-induced lockdown. Appropriately, it’s sometimes tedious and occasionally revelatory, oscillating between comforting recollections of the past and tentative inklings of the future.
Heavenly Announce Vinyl Reissues of All Four Studio Albums
Heavenly—the UK indie-pop group that were active from 1989 to 1996—have announced vinyl reissues of all four of their studio LPs. Their 1991 debut album Heavenly vs. Satan will be re-released first, landing November 11 via Skep Wax. 1992’s Le Jardin de Heavenly will be released in the early summer of 2023, while 1994’s The Decline and Fall of Heavenly, and 1996’s Operation Heavenly will get vinyl re-releases in 2024. In addition to vinyl editions of each album, Heavenly’s reissues will each include a 7" booklet with lyrics and new liner notes penned by members of the band. Heavenly have also announced (already sold-out) concerts on May 19 and 20 at London’s Bush Hall—their first show in 28 years.
Nicks and Grazes
What is psychedelic music? The question has followed Palm since their beginnings in the college-town basements of Upstate New York, and has been thoroughly documented on albums like 2015’s Trading Basics and 2018’s Rock Island. With little formal knowledge of how to play their instruments when they first formed, the quartet—now based in Philadelphia, and made up of Eve Alpert, Kasra Kurt, Gerasimos Livitsanos, and Hugo Stanley—has followed the art-school impulse to question assumptions about how rock music is structured, building an alien system of its own. Showing a reluctance to be boxed into any single genre, the group has retained an openness to the possibilities of sound at its most elemental, using music technologies in strange and unorthodox ways that feel broadly in tune with the psychedelic moment of the 1960s. Palm tap into a cosmic excess bound up in the elaborate vocal effects and electronically treated guitars that are slathered across their albums, reclaiming psychedelic music as more than just a dorm-room backdrop for getting stoned. Their third studio album, Nicks and Grazes is dizzying and complex without losing sight of the progressive rigor that has guided the band since its beginnings.
“Shimmer”
You can tell a Shanti Celeste production by its spring-loaded groove and radiant tones. No matter the style she works in, these qualities remain constant: apparent in the electro snap of 2014’s “Universal Glow,” the swirling deep house of 2015’s Alma, the deep-hued Detroitisms of 2017’s “Being.” The Chilean-British DJ’s latest EP is her first new solo work since her 2019 debut album and first appearance on the UK’s feted Hessle Audio label—a signing that might indicate a turn toward darker strains of bass music. But nope: Celeste sounds as sunny as ever. The perfectly titled “Cutie” deploys pert, pitched-up vocal cut-ups over a bouncy tech-house groove and brightly colored synths that suggest a kawaii rainforest painting. It’s great, an unconventional anthem you can expect will be giving dancefloors a boost for years to come. But “Shimmer” is the real masterstroke here. It starts in the shadows, with a stark kick-clap pattern and melancholy vocal loop that echoes bass music classics like “Hyph Mngo” and “Another Girl”—uncharacteristically somber terrain for Celeste. But she soon blows the roof sky high: Motor City pads throw off the green flash of a tropical sunset; the bassline hints, briefly, at Blaze’s classic “Lovelee Dae”; staccato keys and new-age piano suggest a dreamily dappled Fauvist landscape. The energy is as driven as ever, but the spirit of the thing makes “Shimmer” Celeste’s starriest work yet.
Neil Young to Reissue Harvest for 50th Anniversary
Neil Young will reissue Harvest for its 50th anniversary, adding a previously unreleased documentary and concert film, three outtakes from the sessions, and more. Out December 2 via Reprise, the 3xLP and 3xCD sets both come with a hardbound photo book, posters, and liner notes by photographer Joel Bernstein. Listen to “Heart of Gold” from the concert film below and scroll down for the full tracklist.
Kendrick Lamar to Livestream Paris Concert for 10th Anniversary of Good Kid, M.A.A.D City
This Saturday, Kendrick Lamar will livestream his concert at Paris’ Accor Arena, a show that marks the 10th anniversary of Good Kid, M.A.A.D City. The date is part of Lamar’s Big Steppers Tour behind Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. The performance airs from 2 p.m. on Prime Video, the Amazon Music channel on Twitch, and the Amazon Music app. (Pitchfork earns a commission from purchases made through affiliate links on our site.)
Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros: Live in Colorado, Vol. 2
How fast should a Grateful Dead song be played? There is perhaps no question that has occupied Deadheads’ time and consumed more emotion over the last 20 or so years, ever since bassist Phil Lesh and guitarist Bob Weir reunited the band after Jerry Garcia’s 1995 death. The tempo wars have claimed several versions of the post-Garcia Dead, and if the question seems banal, it nevertheless conceals irreconcilable philosophical differences. For Lesh, these songs are meant to pump with energy, swirling up the audience in a psychedelic dervish. For Weir, they should be played slowly, with purpose and focus, “an audio playlet that needed to sink into the audience’s mind,” as writer Joel Selvin puts it. The music of the Grateful Dead, in Weir’s formulation, is bigger, vaster, and contains sweeping views; why speed through it?
8 New Albums You Should Listen to Now: The 1975, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and More
With so much good music being released all the time, it can be hard to determine what to listen to first. Every week, Pitchfork offers a run-down of significant new releases available on streaming services. This week’s batch includes new albums from the 1975, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Lucrecia Dalt, Bill Callahan, Plains, Mavi, Sam Gendel, and Palm. Subscribe to Pitchfork’s New Music Friday newsletter to get our recommendations in your inbox every week. (All releases featured here are independently selected by our editors. When you buy something through our affiliate links, however, Pitchfork earns an affiliate commission.)
Mitski, Snail Mail, Soccer Mommy, and More Seek Best New Artist at 2023 Grammys
A ton of musicians are seeking nominations for Best New Artist at the 2023 Grammy Awards. Voting begins today, and the ballot shows a lot of interesting names, including: Babyface Ray, Babytron, Bartees Strange, Benny the Butcher, Black Country, New Road, Cate Le Bon, Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupul, Denzel Curry, Dijon, Flo Milli, Glorilla, Grace Ives, Idles, the Linda Lindas, Makaya McCraven, Mitski, Muna, Nilüfer Yanya, Rina Sawayama, Shygirl, Silvana Estrada, Snail Mail, Soccer Mommy, Sudan Archives, Turnstile, Wet Leg, and Whitney.
Girl in Red Releases New Song “October Passed Me By”: Listen
Girl in red—aka Norwegian singer-songwriter Marie Ulven—has returned with her first new single of the year. The new song, “October Passed Me By,” is the sequel to Ulven’s 2018 hit “We Fell in Love in October.” She produced the new single with the National’s Aaron Dessner. Listen to “October Passed Me By” below; scroll down for a short film accompanying the track.
