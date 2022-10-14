Sen. Ron Johnson and Lt. Gov Mandela Barnes face off during second and final U.S. Senate debate Thursday night

Read full article on original website
CBS 58
Former president Barack Obama coming to Milwaukee Oct. 29 for Democrat campaign rally
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Former President Barack Obama will join Gov. Tony Evers, Lt. Gov. and Wisconsin Senate candidate Mandela Barnes and the WisDems in Milwaukee for a campaign rally ahead of the midterm election on Nov. 8. Others that Obama will be joining include:. Sen. Tammy Baldwin. Lt. Gov....
Endangered House Democrat Puts Trust in Sparty to Save House Seat
EAST LANSING, Michigan— As 50,000 students and their families milled about Michigan State University’s sprawling campus, with fall leaves crunching under their feet over homecoming weekend, Democratic Rep. Elisa Slotkin was pounding the pavement and calling for reinforcements.Her House seat was already one of the most competitive in the country—rated a pure toss-up by the Cook Political Report—before 2020 redistricting took away Slotkin’s turf in the Detroit suburbs, where white voters with college degrees helped her win a pair of terms in a district that former President Donald Trump won twice.Enter the Michigan State Spartans, whom Slotkin called “fundamental” not...
Jeff Van Drew faces Timothy Alexander in second district congressional contest
BRIDGETON — The 2nd Congressional District race features U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, a two-term Republican, facing first-time candidate Timothy C. Alexander, a Democrat, in a contest playing out across the southernmost swath of New Jersey. Both Van Drew and Alexander decisively saw off opponents to win their June...
How Warnock’s church highlights the key to Georgia’s Senate race
The campaign is focusing on Herschel Walker's foibles, but strategists note that Warnock also has to "requalify" himself with Black voters.
MAGA Duo Who Smeared Election Worker Now Holding Training Courses for ‘Poll Watchers’
Pennsylvania elections worker James Savage says the 2020 election gave him two heart attacks. It wasn’t the stress of the historic election, Savage alleged in a lawsuit last year: It was alleged harassment from conspiracy-peddling “poll watchers.”Two years later, two of the Republican poll watchers named in Savage’s lawsuit are holding “advanced poll watcher training” courses in Savage’s home county. They’re among a nationwide movement of right-wing figures mobilizing to sow doubt around the midterm elections. Experts fear the campaign could put election workers like Savage in the crosshairs.Poll watching at voting sites is legal and common. Volunteers, sometimes working...
Michigan’s referendum becomes a tense and expensive abortion battleground
A ballot initiative years in the making asks voters whether the state constitution should protect abortion rights
