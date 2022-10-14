Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
'At a disadvantage': Grow Nebraska continues Amendment 1 promotion tour in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A group looking to grow Nebraska's air service is touring the state to promote a new amendment on this year's ballot. Grow Nebraska is a bipartisan effort to pass Amendment 1, a constitutional amendment that would allow political subdivisions to spend money to develop new commercial passenger flights.
WOWT
Planned Heartland Expressway to travel through western Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A planned highway will connect key cities in South Dakota and Colorado by going through western Nebraska. It’s called the Heartland Expressway, a major highway project that connects Rapid City, S.D., and Denver by going through a stretch of Nebraska. Planners have been trying to...
KSNB Local4
Could we see an early snowfall this year?
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - It’s been cold enough for snow the past few mornings here in south central Nebraska as we have seen lows in the 20′s. But without the moisture needed to produce snow, we have dodged seeing an early measurable snowfall. Such was not the case for our neighbors to the northeast in Wisconsin this past weekend. Video taken from Milwaukee, Wisconsin shows snowflakes falling from the sky as an early winter storm pommeled parts of the upper Midwest dumping upwards of 18 inches in northern Wisconsin and Michigan. while it’s not uncommon to see first measurable snow in these spots during mid October, it is a little early for central eastern cities along Lake Michigan to see their first snow.
WOWT
Amendment would allow Nebraska airports to expand flight options
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - In a few weeks, Nebraskans will vote on an amendment to expand financial options at airports in the state. Nebraska Amendment 1 would allow political subdivisions that own or operate airports to spend money on expanding commercial passenger flights. The development method is common throughout the country, but is currently blocked by Nebraska’s state constitution.
News Channel Nebraska
Harvest wrapping up in southeast Nebraska, bean harvest down
PLYMOUTH - One of the busiest times of the year for Nebraska’s biggest industry is coming to an end. Harvest is wrapping up around the state, including southeast Nebraska. Gary Lytle is the location manager at the Plymouth Farmers Cooperative and says while wet corn went well, farmers saw lower yields in soy beans.
NebraskaTV
Voters to make decision on Amendment 1 which could grow number of commercial flights
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — On the Nov. 8 general election ballot, Nebraska voters will vote either "For" or "Against" the proposed Nebraska Constitutional Amendment 1, which is looking to grow the number of flights Nebraskan airports can offer. Grow Nebraska is a bipartisan effort to pass Amendment 1 on...
Almost $300k generated in gaming tax revenue for Nebraska in one September week
Nebraska's first casino, WarHorse Lincoln, opened on Sept. 24 and has generated thousands of dollars in gaming tax revenue since.
KSNB Local4
Illinois man charged after chase on I-80 in central Nebraska
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Chicago man is facing felony charges after leading Nebraska State Patrol on a chase on Interstate 80 in central Nebraska. Steven Little, 32, is charged with six counts after an incident Tuesday afternoon. Those are possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person;...
Nebraska Wildfire Leaves Nearby Residents Uneasy
Residents worry after the Bovee wildfire tore through over 18,000 acres of central Nebraska and the Nebraska National Forest earlier this month. Notably, Purdum, Nebraska’s assistant fire chief Mike Moody perished in the fire. Additionally, the fire decimated a significant portion of the forest in Halsey and destroyed a beloved 4-H camp, according to a report from the Omaha World-Herald.
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska Farm Bureau welcomes new hires
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Nebraska Farm Bureau (NEFB) reported Tuesday they hired three new members to the company. Chase Samuelson was hired Sept. 12 as the central regional manager. NEFB said that Samuelson grew up on a farm near Palmer and has been active in Farm Bureau, serving as a Governmental Relations intern in 2018 and is a Merrick County Farm Bureau member. He has a bachelor’s degree in Agribusiness from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Before NEFB, Samuelson was at the State Bank of Scotia, where he was assistant vice president.
KSNB Local4
Headstones being reset at Grand Island Veterans Cemetery
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Work is underway over at the Grand Island Veterans Cemetery as a Central City company works to reset nearly 70 markers. The City of Grand Island has hired Wegner Monument Company to straighten five large markers and 64 smaller ones. Parks and Recreation Director Todd...
Nebraska has abundant fur harvesting opportunities
Nebraska offers long seasons and abundant opportunities to harvest furbearers and coyotes throughout the state. These animals are common in Nebraska, and most are found statewide. Regulated harvest of these mammals is an important management tool for controlling populations to reduce problems they can cause people and property. Hunting and...
Nebraska voters will decide on airport amendment in November
The amendment was the focus of a meeting held at the Norfolk Municipal Airport Monday. The measure would authorize local governments to spend revenue to develop commercial air travel service at local airports.
KGLO News
Officials warn bird flu has been detected in flocks in NE, SD and MN
AMES — New bird flu cases have been reported this fall in Minnesota, South Dakota and Nebraska. The virus hasn’t resurfaced in Iowa since May, but experts are cautioning it could come back as wild birds migrate. State wildlife veterinarian Rachel Ruden says, “We can expect that as...
Nextlink to pour $50M into Kansas, Nebraska rural broadband access
On Aug. 31, a little-known but fast-growing broadband company received nearly half a billion dollars from the federal government to expand rural access, including in Kansas and Nebraska. Texas-based Nextlink Internet plans to deploy a mix of fiber and fixed wireless services across 11 states with funding from the Federal...
KSNB Local4
Climbing out from the cold...
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Temperatures dropped to record breaking and tying levels early Tuesday, and while Wednesday will bring about another cold morning, temperatures will start to turnaround by the afternoon. Temperatures will again fall into the upper teens and lower 20s over central and eastern Nebraska, but new records aren’t expected.
KSNB Local4
Nebraska Medicine plans cancer care expansion in Kearney
KEARNEY, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska Medicine is looking to expand cancer care in central Nebraska with a new facility in Kearney. According to Nebraska Medicine, a request for proposal has been released to get input on the plan. If it’s approved, the new center would offer several cancer care services,...
klkntv.com
‘You feel inhuman’: Former Nebraska inmate with autism shares his experience
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A former inmate of the Nebraska prison system is looking for change to be made after an experience he says left him feeling “inhuman.”. Cody Shafer, 25, said he still struggles with the “PTSD-like” impact that his time in restrictive housing had on him.
