Small town in southern Mexico hosts thousands of migrants
MEXICO CITY – As migrants, especially Venezuelans, struggle to come to terms with a new U.S. policy discouraging border crossings, one small town in southern Mexico is unexpectedly playing host to thousands of migrants camped far from the U.S. border. San Pedro Tapanatepec had 7,000 migrants, about 75% Venezuelans,...
Reliving the Cuban missile crisis: 'We were going to be incinerated'
Oscar Larralde vividly remembers hearing the explosions that downed an American spy plane over Cuba in 1962; his island nation was in the eye of a nuclear standoff between the United States and Soviet Union. He later learned it was two Soviet surface-to-air missiles, one of which downed a US U-2 spy plane, killing pilot Major Rudolf Anderson -- at age 35, the only casualty of the so-called Cuban missile crisis.
Ukraine accuses Iran of violating UN ban on drone transfers
TANZANIA – Ukraine accused Iran of violating a U.N. Security Council ban on the transfer of drones capable of flying 300 kilometers and invited U.N. experts to inspect what it said were Iranian-origin drones being used by Russia against civilian targets. Russia and Iran denied Wednesday the drones are Iranian.
Green leaders back German nuke extension, activists angry
BERLIN – Senior members of Germany's environmentalist Green party indicated Tuesday that they would accept Chancellor Olaf Scholz's decision to extend the lifetime of the country's three remaining nuclear plants for a few months to head off possible a winter energy crunch. The reactors were long scheduled to be...
Powerful American Military Equipment Caught en Route to Russia
A high-precision grinding machine system manufactured in Connecticut that is banned from being exported to Russia due to its potential application in nuclear proliferation and defense programs has been intercepted in Latvia before it was to be shipped to Russia. A superseding indictment charging a number of individuals and European companies was unsealed Tuesday in the District of Connecticut, naming Eriks Mamonovs, 33, Vadims Ananics, 46, and Janis Uzbalis, 46, who were arrested Tuesday in Riga, Latvia, while Ukrainian Stanislav Romanyuk, 37, was arrested in Tallinn, Estonia, on June 13. The indictment alleges they conspired to violate U.S. export laws...
Putin tightens grip on Ukraine and Russia with martial law
MOSCOW – Russian President Vladimir Putin declared martial law Wednesday in the four regions of Ukraine that Moscow annexed and gave all regional governors in Russia emergency powers that open the door for sweeping new restrictions throughout the country. Putin didn’t immediately spell out the steps that would be...
Worry grows for Iran athlete who competed without her hijab
SEOUL – An Iranian competitive climber left South Korea on Tuesday after competing at an event in which she climbed without her nation's mandatory headscarf covering, authorities said. Farsi-language media outside of Iran warned she may have been forced to leave early by Iranian officials and could face arrest back home, which Tehran quickly denied.
Italy's Meloni issues warning to Berlusconi over Putin ties
ROME – Italy's presumed next premier, Giorgia Meloni, issued a stark warning to Silvio Berlusconi on Wednesday that he risked losing influence in any new government over his friendship with Russian President Vladimir Putin, as she asserted a strong pro-NATO, pro-European position about Russia's war in Ukraine. “Italy will...
Brazil jersey hostage to politics a month from World Cup
Every four years, there is an explosion of green and yellow in Julio Cesar Freitas's neighborhood as locals cover the streets in the colors of the Brazilian flag. The unease is visible in Freitas's neighborhood, Caicara, in the southeastern city of Belo Horizonte.
U.S. consumer protection watchdog's funding unconstitutional, court rules
Oct 19 (Reuters) - A federal appeals court ruled on Wednesday that the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's funding apparatus is unconstitutional, faulting a system Democrats designed to insulate the agency from requiring congressional appropriations.
