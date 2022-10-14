Read full article on original website
Reliving the Cuban missile crisis: 'We were going to be incinerated'
Oscar Larralde vividly remembers hearing the explosions that downed an American spy plane over Cuba in 1962; his island nation was in the eye of a nuclear standoff between the United States and Soviet Union. He later learned it was two Soviet surface-to-air missiles, one of which downed a US U-2 spy plane, killing pilot Major Rudolf Anderson -- at age 35, the only casualty of the so-called Cuban missile crisis.
WIVB
North fires more shells toward inter-Korean sea buffer zone
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea fired about 100 more artillery shells toward the sea Wednesday in response to South Korean live-firing drills at border areas as the rivals accuse each other of dialing up tensions on the Korean Peninsula with weapons tests. The drills conducted by both...
WIVB
North Korea fires artillery shells near border with S. Korea
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea fired artillery shells near its sea boundaries with South Korea late Tuesday, a day after the South began annual military drills to better deal with North Korean provocations. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement early Wednesday that North...
Powerful American Military Equipment Caught en Route to Russia
A high-precision grinding machine system manufactured in Connecticut that is banned from being exported to Russia due to its potential application in nuclear proliferation and defense programs has been intercepted in Latvia before it was to be shipped to Russia. A superseding indictment charging a number of individuals and European companies was unsealed Tuesday in the District of Connecticut, naming Eriks Mamonovs, 33, Vadims Ananics, 46, and Janis Uzbalis, 46, who were arrested Tuesday in Riga, Latvia, while Ukrainian Stanislav Romanyuk, 37, was arrested in Tallinn, Estonia, on June 13. The indictment alleges they conspired to violate U.S. export laws...
WIVB
EU lawmakers reject border agency budget over misconduct
BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union lawmakers refused on Tuesday to endorse the way the EU’s border and coast guard agency used its 2020 budget, over concerns about serious misconduct by staff and human rights concerns involving Frontex’s work. Frontex supervises the 27-nation EU’s outside borders. The agency...
Officials: 4 foreign nationalists indicted for attempting to smuggle equipment from CT to Russia
Four foreign nationals were indicted Wednesday for trying to smuggle equipment from Connecticut to Russia.
WIVB
White House: Biden thinks Fetterman is capable amid questions over his health
The White House said on Monday that President Biden thinks Pennsylvania Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman is capable amid questions over his health as he recovers from a stroke he suffered earlier this year. “The president feels he is very much capable of doing the job,” press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre...
WIVB
China claims right to protect consulate; UK decries assault
LONDON (AP) — China’s Foreign Ministry said Tuesday its diplomatic missions abroad have the right to “take necessary measures” to maintain security after British police opened an investigation into the assault of a Hong Kong protester who alleged he was dragged into the Chinese Consulate in Manchester and beaten up during a demonstration.
WIVB
Biden seeks to rally Democrats on abortion with call to codify Roe v. Wade
President Biden on Tuesday sought to refocus the upcoming midterm elections on the debate over abortion rights, pledging to push for a bill to codify abortion access if Democrats add to their majorities in Congress. Biden, in remarks at Washington, D.C.’s Howard Theatre, warned of dire consequences for access to...
WIVB
Germany: No guarantee UN climate talks will end with a deal
BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s foreign minister says there’s no guarantee that this year’s United Nations climate talks will result in an agreement that’s backed by all sides. Officials from almost 200 countries will gather next month in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, to discuss how to tackle...
WIVB
WHO advises using 1 dose of cholera vaccine due to shortage
GENEVA (AP) — The World Health Organization and its partners are recommending that countries temporarily switch to using a single dose of the cholera vaccine instead of two due to a supply shortage as outbreaks of the water-borne disease surge globally. In a statement on Wednesday, the U.N. agency...
Business Insider
Mike Pence said there's no room for Putin 'apologists' in the Republican Party as he criticized Russia's 'unconscionable war' in Ukraine: AP
Former Vice President Mike Pence urged Republicans on Wednesday to not go too deep into the "unprincipled populism" that has been growing in the GOP.
WOWK 13 News
West Virginia, Ohio families sue Amazon for allegedly selling product that led to 2 teens’ deaths by suicide
This article discusses a teenager who died by suicide. If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, call or text 988 to reach the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline available 24/7. To reach the 24/7 Crisis Text Helpline, text 4HOPE to 741741. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A family from Milton, West […]
U.S. consumer protection watchdog's funding unconstitutional, court rules
Oct 19 (Reuters) - A federal appeals court ruled on Wednesday that the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's funding apparatus is unconstitutional, faulting a system Democrats designed to insulate the agency from requiring congressional appropriations.
