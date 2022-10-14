Read full article on original website
Lady Colonels Blank Ft. Campbell in District Volleyball Semis (w/PHOTOS)
The Christian County volleyball team earned its fourth straight win and advanced to the 8th District championship match with a 3-0 semifinal victory over hosts Fort Campbell on Tuesday. The Lady Colonels took control early in the opening set, building a 12-2 lead after three straight aces by Skylar Kirby....
Trigg’s Volleyball Season Ends in Four-Set District Loss
Trigg County’s volleyball season ended Tuesday at the 5th District Tournament, but the Lady Wildcats did not go down silently. Livingston Central outed Trigg from the postseason with a 25-19, 25-12, 21-25, 25-10 win in the semifinals at Crittenden County’s Rocket Arena. Trigg held leads in the first...
PHOTOS – 2022 All-Fifth District Volleyball Team
Here is the 2022 All-Fifth District Volleyball Team as voted on by the coaches based on regular season play. Crittenden County – Riley Smith, Carly Porter, Katie Perryman, Jaylee Champion, and Brooke Winstead. Livingston Central – Piper Michonski, Brookelyn Rupcke, Victoria Joiner, and Maggie Downey. Trigg County –...
Crittenden County Completes Its Drive for Five
Prior to the 2018 volleyball season, Crittenden County had won a single district championship. Now, the Lady Rockets have won five straight district titles with the latest coming Tuesday in straight sets over Livingston Central at Rocket Arena. Both Livingston Central and Crittenden County will advance to next week’s region...
Boys’ All-2nd Region Soccer Team Announced
The boys’ All-2nd Region Soccer Team was announced following last week’s regional tournament in Henderson. Named to the squad from 2nd Region champion Madisonville-North Hopkins were J.J. Brown, Ivan Juarez, Logan Terry, Maverick Peyton, Eli Redpath, Dru Lile and Will Sampson. Making the team from runner-up Henderson County...
UHA Volleyball Breezes Into 8th-District Title Match (w/PHOTOS)
The UHA volleyball team made quick work of Hopkinsville in Tuesday’s 8th-District semifinal at Fort Campbell, sweeping past the Lady Tigers 3-0 and into Thursday’s title match vs. Christian County. The Lady Blazers are undefeated against district competition this season, and a third victory over the Lady Colonels...
Lady Rebels Cruise Into 13th-District Volleyball Final (w/PHOTOS)
The Todd County Central volleyball team reached the 4th-Region tournament for the fourth straight season and will play Logan County in the 13th-District title match after easing past Franklin-Simpson 3-0 on Monday at Russellville High School. The Lady Rebels beat Franklin-Simpson for the third time this season without dropping a...
Lady Blazers Seeking 5th Straight District Title
The volleyball postseason gets underway Tuesday night for the teams in the 8th District. The question going into the tournament appears to be whether or not Christian County, Hopkinsville, or Fort Campbell, can find a way to keep the University Heights Academy Lady Blazers from winning a fifth consecutive 8th District championship.
Madisonville Goes Back-to-Back in 7th District
Madisonville-North Hopkins scored the first eight points of the night and went on to capture its second-straight 7th District volleyball championship on Tuesday. The Lady Maroons turned back Caldwell County in straight sets, 25-12, 25-15, 25-10 at the CAB gym in Princeton. Kendrea White had 19 kills, a block and...
VIDEO – T.J. Goodwin Picking Up Her Teammates
Caldwell County junior T.J. Goodwin has seen her playing time pick up as the volleyball season has gone along. But Goodwin says one of her roles on the team is picking up her teammates. Goodwin and the Lady Tigers defeated Hopkins County Central Monday night in the 7th District tournament...
Maroons to Get Rematch with St. X in State Quarterfinals
The 2nd Region boys soccer champions will get a chance to avenge an early season loss as they advance on to the state quarterfinals. Madisonville-North Hopkins advanced Tuesday night with a 5-0 home field win over Elizabethtown. J.J. Brown led the Maroons with two goals and an assist. Maverick Peyton...
Salazar, Osborne Named to All-Tournament Team
Todd County Central had two players represented on the Fourth Region Soccer All-Tournament Team played at Warren Central. Named to the squad were sophomore Chris Salazar and junior Trey Osborne based on voting by the coaches. The two were key components of Todd County Central’s soccer team which finished with...
Crain’s Top 10 Finish Leads Trigg Runners at Graves County
A top-ten finish led the way for a trio of Trigg County runners over the weekend at the Eagle Classic at Graves County. Fatu Crain, who has seen a solid fall season, finished 7th in the girls’ race at the event. Crain finished her run with a time of...
Chick-fil-A ‘Triple-A’ – Trigg County’s Sarah Sink
Sarah Sink excels at competition in both athletics and academics as she makes a run through her senior year at Trigg County High School. Sarah just concluded a season in soccer that saw her named to the all-district team and was part of Trigg’s 16-win season that saw them advance to the region championship game for the first time in school history.
